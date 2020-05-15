Telemedicine Guidelines Released in India Notified and Gazetted

Purpose of Telemedicine Guidelines

Definition of Telemedicine & Tele-health in the Notification

Consultations outside the jurisdiction of India

It does not cover hardware or software, infrastructure building & maintenance, data management systems; standards and inter-operability

Use of digital technology to conduct surgical or invasive procedures remotely.

To practice telemedicine

RMPs should be familiar with the guidelines as well as with the process and limitations of telemedicine practice

All RMPs to take a mandatory online course within 3 years of notification of the guidelines - this is to be developed by MCI

All qualifying RMPs will need to undergo and qualify such a course before they are given license to practice

Training of doctors on how to practice safe telemedicine by making them familiar with the Guidelines that have been notified.

Creating minimum standards required for hardware and software to be used for telemedicine practice

Putting a robust ethical and legal document that will substantiate the already laid down guidelines

Getting health insurance companies to reimburse telemedicine consultation.

In India, so far there was no legislation or framework on the practice of telemedicine although some doctors and companies were using it as a form of practice. There were many grey areas like how to issue a prescription or how to charge a patient.The existing provisions under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics Regulation 2002), Drugs &Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945, Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules 2011 do not mention the practice of telemedicine and only indirectly applied to any practice that was happening. The gaps in the legislation and the uncertainty of rules posed a risk for both the doctors and their patients.Currently, there are some countries that have put legislative and regulatory requirements for telemedicine practice while others there are non-legislative measures such as guidelines to practice telemedicine. All these guidelines were reviewed before the current Indian ones were released.Telemedicine will continue to grow and be adopted by more healthcare practitioners and patients in a wide variety of forms, and these practice guidelines will be a key enabler in fostering its growth.The purpose of these guidelines is to give practical advice to doctors so that all services and models of care used by doctors and health workers are encouraged to consider the use of telemedicine as a part of normal practice. These guidelines will assist the medical practitioner in pursuing a sound course of action to provide effective and safe medical care founded on current information, available resources, and patient needs to ensure patient and provider safety.These telemedicine guidelines will help realize the full potential of these advancements in technology for health care delivery. They provide norms and protocols relating to a physician-patient relationship; issues of liability and negligence; evaluation, management and treatment; informed consent; continuity of care; referrals for emergency services; medical records; privacy and security of the patient records and exchange of information; prescribing; and reimbursement; health education and counselling.These guidelines provide information on various aspects of telemedicine including information on technology platforms and tools available to medical practitioners and how to integrate these technologies to provide health care delivery. It also spells out how technology and transmission of voice, data, images and information should be used in conjunction with other clinical standards, protocols, policies and procedures for the provision of care. Where clinically appropriate, telemedicine is a safe, effective and valuable modality to support patient care.Like any other technology, the technology used for telemedicine services can be abused. It has some risks, drawbacks and limitations, which can be mitigated through appropriate training, enforcement of standards, protocols and guidelines. These guidelines should be used in conjunction with the other national clinical standards, protocols, policies and procedures.The guidelines have used the WHO definition to define telemedicine as follows-The gazette allows a Registered Medical Practitioner [RMP] enrolled in the State Register or the National Register under the IMC Act 1956 to practice telemedicine but it does not allow -In all cases of emergency, the patient must be advised for in-person interaction with an RMP at the earliest. However, if this is not possible emergency consult for immediate assistance or first aid etc., maybe offeredIn the next few months what would be required is the following -With these guidelines in place, the pharma companies have suddenly started working with partners and advising doctors to use certain apps. There is a need for pharma companies to use restraint when promoting such apps that they develop or endorse. One of the dangers for doctors is that the pharmaceuticals can track their prescriptions through these apps.Many of the existing big players also are abusing privacy laws and sometimes spamming their customers with messages. They send repeated reminders to use services that the customers are not interested in or sending them information that is not relevant to their health condition.Source: Medindia