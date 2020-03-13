Telehealth Well Positioned to Tackle and Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

Highlights:

The current global crisis with COVID-19 infection provides telehealth the ideal opportunity to show the way forward in tackling the crisis

Telehealth can monitor new outbreaks and caution local practitioners about the required precautions that need to be taken

Telehealth can also monitor the people with milder symptoms and the ones who are quarantined

The global standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak is nothing short of a crisis. In a very short time, the virus has spread to many countries, and its effects have been far-reaching, as it has played havoc with human health and sentiments. Anyone with flu-like symptoms have been advised to self-quarantine for up to two weeks. At the same time, the healthcare providers themselves are not able to mitigate the risks of infections, and if they come in contact with infected cases, they themselves need to self-quarantine. Most countries have a shortage of healthcare providers, and if they themselves need to be quarantined, it would lead to a disastrous situation.

Telehealth Well Positioned to Tackle and Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

