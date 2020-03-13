Telehealth Well Positioned to Tackle and Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

The global standstill due to the COVID-19
outbreak is nothing short of a crisis. In a very short time, the virus has
spread to many countries, and its effects have been far-reaching, as it has
played havoc with human health and sentiments. Anyone with flu-like symptoms have
been advised to self-quarantine for up to two weeks. At the same time, the
healthcare providers themselves are not able to mitigate the risks of
infections, and if they come in contact with infected cases, they themselves
need to self-quarantine. Most countries have a shortage of healthcare
providers, and if they themselves need to be quarantined, it would lead to a
disastrous situation.
Innovative solutions are required to
overcome such a crisis, and many countries are waking up and have realized thattelehealth could
be part of the solution
. Telehealth can monitor, diagnose, andmanage the crisis arising from COVID-19 infections
.
The Australian Morrison Government is the first to announce that it will use
telehealth to address the health sector response to COVID-19. The Australian
Medical Association has welcomed this move and has been keen to push telehealth
since the bushfire crisis in Australia and is of the opinion that telehealth is
being underutilized.
‘Telehealth provides the right opportunity to all countries to tackle and contain the current global crisis of COVID-19 outbreak without risking travel of patients or healthcare personnel.’
How will Telehealth be Used for the
COVID-19 Crisis?
Currently, most
countries are trying to contain thespread of the COVID-19
virus
. These containment procedures require mass media education and,
at the same time, monitoring of the spread. It also requires providing
confidence to the general public by being able to provide easy access to
healthcare and providing consultations to those who suffer from any flu-like
symptoms. Telehealth can play a key role in implementing all these measures -
- People
who are relatively well with minor symptoms and infected with COVID-19 do not
require to attend the clinic andcan be managed at home with simple measures.
This would help keep the spread of the virus in the community down to an absolute
minimum.
- People
who are concerned can be monitored, and access care through the phone or over
the video channel, without having to venture out into the community.
- Respiratory
clinics can be set up in remote locations that can be monitored by telehealth,
even by trained paramedical staff. This will enable early identification of
patients who require isolation and hospitalization.
- Health
and government sites should continually address measures such as hand washing
and coughing etiquette. At the same time, consistent
messages should be put out on social media, in mainstream TV, in the printed
press, at bus stops, in community clinics, and in other places where people
will frequent and congregate.
- Monitoring outbreaks using data analytics of
search engines.
What is Telehealth?
Telehealth
uses technology for providing access
to healthcare through the use of video conferencing, wireless communication,
remote data collection, and image streaming to reach out to patients at any
location. So far, it has been used effectively for the delivery of care to
remote locations.
This model of healthcare
delivery overcomes the potential healthcare barriers such as distance, lack of
transportation, and a lack of providers. It has been used effectively in
chronic disease management for patient follow-up and for the delivery of mental
healthcare.
Telehealth has Arrived
Our society
is heavily dependent on technology today. COVID-19 has forced many people to stay at home
.
However, not knowing how long this crisis is likely to last - offices, colleges
and schools have not stopped functioning. But this is with a difference;
technology has allowed everyone to be functional without stepping out of their
homes.
The time for
'Telehealth' has arrived, and this is an opportune moment for it to take center
stage in the delivery of healthcare and tackle this global crisis effectively.
Reference:
- COVID-19 package welcome but much more to do - (https://ama.com.au/media/covid-19-package-welcome-much-more-do)
