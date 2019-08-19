Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels

A recent review of
17 randomized, controlled clinical trials on high triglyceride levels was
undertaken, by an advisory panel of the AHA, which concluded that taking
4 grams daily of either of the available omega-3 prescription drugs is
effective in bringing down triglyceride levels and can be safely taken along
with
The conclusions of this review appear in the American Heart
Association journal Circulation
.
Findings of
the Advisory Panel's Review of Research on Elevated Triglycerides
- In persons with
high triglycerides (200 to 499 mg/dL), prescription doses of omega-3 fatty
acid drugs containing either EPA alone or EPA+DHA can lower triglyceride levels by 20 to 30%.
- There have been no studies comparing the efficacy of the two
formulations in lowering triglyceride levels, i.e., EPA alone or a
combination of EPA and DHA, and therefore, the advisory recommends that
either formulation can be taken
- Contrary to
current belief, formulations containing both EPA and DHA do not increase
the "bad" form of cholesterol (LDL-C) in most persons with
triglyceride levels between 200-499 mg/dL.
- However, if these
drugs are taken by persons with very high triglyceride levels of 500 mg/dL
or higher, LDL-C may increase
- Prescription
omega-3 drugs are safe and effective in reducing triglyceride levels in
patients who take statins for high blood cholesterol
- A recently
conducted huge randomized placebo-controlled trial called REDUCE-IT,
demonstrated that the EPA-only medication given together with statin
medication resulted in a 25% reduction in major heart events such as
stroke, heart attack and sudden death in persons with elevated triglyceride
levels
- Raised
triglyceride levels are becoming increasingly prevalent in the United
States, due to higher rates of obesity and diabetes. Nearly a quarter of the US
population have triglyceride levels over 150 mg/dl, which falls in the
category of borderline high value
- It is also important to rule out and treat
underlying conditions such as poorly controlled type 2 diabetes, obesity
and hypothyroidism, which can cause elevated
triglyceride levels before starting medication.
Report of AHA
Science Advisory in 2017
A 2017 science advisory of the American Heart Association
observed a lack of sufficient scientific research to support the use of omega-3 fatty acid
prescription
drugs to control high triglyceride levels in the general population.
Before the latest advisory, the FDA had approved
prescription omega-3 fatty acid medications only if triglyceride levels are
very high above 500 mg/dL. The prescribed dose is 4 gm daily taken with
food.
Lifestyle
Measures to Lower Triglyceride Levels
- Regular exercise and physical
activity
- Weight loss
measures
- Avoid sugar and
refined carbohydrates
- Reduce or abstain from alcohol
- Consuming
healthier plant-derived unsaturated fats instead of saturated fats and
animal fats
- pancreatitis (at least
twice a week) such as salmon, herring, mackerel, and albacore tuna, a good
source of omega-3 fatty acids
In summary, high triglyceride levels can be safely and
effectively controlled by up to 20-30% with prescription omega-3 fatty acid
drugs to avoid complications such as heart attack and Regular consumption of fish
, according to latest science
advisory issued by the American Heart Association (AHA).
References :
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids for the Management of Hypertriglyceridemia: A Science Advisory From the American Heart Association - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000709)
Source: Medindia