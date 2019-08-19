medindia
Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels

Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 19, 2019 at 6:20 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prescription omega-3 fatty acid drugs can effectively reduce triglyceride levels, and can be safely taken with statin drugs that reduce cholesterol levels by 20-30%
  • Raised triglyceride levels are becoming increasingly prevalent in the U.S. due to higher rates of obesity and diabetes
  • Triglycerides are a form of fat found in the blood. Levels over 200 mg/dl can result in narrowing of blood vessels (atherosclerosis) and increases heart attack and stroke risk. Also, levels over 500 mg/dl can cause pancreatitis
Prescription omega-3 fatty acid drugs can reduce high triglyceride levels effectively. Currently, there are two prescription omega-3 fatty acid medications, namely, a formulation containing the fatty acid EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and another drug, a combination of two fatty acids, EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid).
Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels

A recent review of 17 randomized, controlled clinical trials on high triglyceride levels was undertaken, by an advisory panel of the AHA, which concluded that taking 4 grams daily of either of the available omega-3 prescription drugs is effective in bringing down triglyceride levels and can be safely taken along with statin medicines that lower cholesterol.

Show Full Article


The conclusions of this review appear in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.

Findings of the Advisory Panel's Review of Research on Elevated Triglycerides

  • In persons with high triglycerides (200 to 499 mg/dL), prescription doses of omega-3 fatty acid drugs containing either EPA alone or EPA+DHA can lower triglyceride levels by 20 to 30%.
  • There have been no studies comparing the efficacy of the two formulations in lowering triglyceride levels, i.e., EPA alone or a combination of EPA and DHA, and therefore, the advisory recommends that either formulation can be taken
  • Contrary to current belief, formulations containing both EPA and DHA do not increase the "bad" form of cholesterol (LDL-C) in most persons with triglyceride levels between 200-499 mg/dL.
  • However, if these drugs are taken by persons with very high triglyceride levels of 500 mg/dL or higher, LDL-C may increase
  • Prescription omega-3 drugs are safe and effective in reducing triglyceride levels in patients who take statins for high blood cholesterol
  • A recently conducted huge randomized placebo-controlled trial called REDUCE-IT, demonstrated that the EPA-only medication given together with statin medication resulted in a 25% reduction in major heart events such as stroke, heart attack and sudden death in persons with elevated triglyceride levels
  • Raised triglyceride levels are becoming increasingly prevalent in the United States, due to higher rates of obesity and diabetes. Nearly a quarter of the US population have triglyceride levels over 150 mg/dl, which falls in the category of borderline high value
  • It is also important to rule out and treat underlying conditions such as poorly controlled type 2 diabetes, obesity and hypothyroidism, which can cause elevated triglyceride levels before starting medication.

Report of AHA Science Advisory in 2017

A 2017 science advisory of the American Heart Association observed a lack of sufficient scientific research to support the use of omega-3 fatty acid prescription drugs to control high triglyceride levels in the general population.

Before the latest advisory, the FDA had approved prescription omega-3 fatty acid medications only if triglyceride levels are very high above 500 mg/dL. The prescribed dose is 4 gm daily taken with food.

Lifestyle Measures to Lower Triglyceride Levels

  • Regular exercise and physical activity
  • Weight loss measures
  • Avoid sugar and refined carbohydrates
  • Reduce or abstain from alcohol
  • Consuming healthier plant-derived unsaturated fats instead of saturated fats and animal fats
  • pancreatitis (at least twice a week) such as salmon, herring, mackerel, and albacore tuna, a good source of omega-3 fatty acids
In summary, high triglyceride levels can be safely and effectively controlled by up to 20-30% with prescription omega-3 fatty acid drugs to avoid complications such as heart attack and Regular consumption of fish, according to latest science advisory issued by the American Heart Association (AHA).

References :
  1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids for the Management of Hypertriglyceridemia: A Science Advisory From the American Heart Association - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000709)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Hypertriglyceridemia

Triglycerides are a form of the fat, the major energy source found in our blood. High triglyceride levels/ hypertriglyceridemia are associated with conditions like pancreatitis.

High Triglyceride Levels Due To Mutated Genes can be Altered by Diet

Gene mutations can predispose the body to increase triglyceride levels but maintaining a normal body mass index and a healthy diet can reverse the risk.

Cholesterol Level Counter

Use Medindia's Cholesterol Level Counter to know the amount of cholesterol in a specific food item, based on which you can count how much of cholesterol you consume everyday.

Pancreatitis Linked to Triglycerides, Gallstones, Alcohol Abuse

Pancreatitis in ethnic minorities is associated with very severe levels of triglycerides and the risk is further increased by alcohol abuse and gallstones, found study.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Fish Oil Benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil are helpful to treat many health problems. Fish oil benefits eyes, bones, heart, brain, skin and hair.

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Heres a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.

Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements

As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antioxidants and micronutrients in amounts, which promote health.

Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing

Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined sugars and artificial sweeteners and eat the foods that would detox your body and add to your beauty. Heres a list of these foods.

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

High triglyceride levels may lead to heart disease. Keep your triglyceride levels in check with these foods.

Traumatizing Trans Fats

Artificial trans fats are created when vegetable oils are partially hydrogenated to form "trans" unsaturated double bonds.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Fats and Oils Traumatizing Trans Fats Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids Hypertriglyceridemia Fish Oil Benefits 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Chapped Lips

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time

Wearable Sensors to Decode Sweat Composition
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive