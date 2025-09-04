About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Surprising Triggers Behind Dangerous Food Allergy Emergencies

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 4 2025 4:03 PM

Study of 2,999 cases finds goat’s milk, buckwheat, peas/lentils, and pine nuts among eight foods driving anaphylaxis; experts urge EU allergen labelling reform.

Highlights:
  • Eight new foods found to cause 14% of severe anaphylaxis cases
  • Goat/sheep milk, buckwheat, peas/lentils, and pine nuts pose the highest danger
  • Authors urge the European Union to update allergen labelling for better safety
A long-term analysis of nearly 3,000 food-induced anaphylaxis cases reported to the Allergy Vigilance Network from 2002 to 2023 uncovered eight food allergens not currently on the European Regulation's mandatory labelling list. These include goat’s and sheep’s milk (2.8% of cases), buckwheat (2.4%), peas and lentils (1.8%), alpha-gal (1.7%), pine nut (1.6%), kiwi (1.5%), beehive products (like pollen, honey, royal jelly at 1.0%), and apple (1.0%)

Why the Study Matters

The European Union’s (EU) mandatory food allergen list, last updated in 2011, covers 14 foods like peanuts, shellfish, and cow’s milk. But new evidence shows that other foods, not on this list, are increasingly responsible for severe and even fatal allergy attacks. Researchers from the French Allergy-Vigilance Network analyzed 2,999 food-induced anaphylaxis (FIA) cases reported between 2002 and 2023 to uncover “emerging food allergens” that should not be ignored (1 Trusted Source
Food Anaphylaxis: Eight Food Allergens WithoutMandatory Labelling Highlighted by the FrenchAllergy-Vigilance Network

Go to source).


Eight Foods Behind 14% of Severe Attacks

The study identified 413 cases (13.8%) of anaphylaxis caused by eight foods not on the EU labelling list:
  • Goat’s & sheep’s milk (2.8%) – mostly in children, with 46% grade-3 and 4.8% grade-4 reactions, including two deaths. Over half were recurrences, often from hidden dairy in pizza or ravioli.
  • Buckwheat (2.4%) – mostly in adults, often through pancakes and bakery exposures. Nearly half of the cases were severe, with recurrence in 49%.
  • Peas and lentils (1.8%) – mostly in children, frequently through processed foods. Reactions increased over time, some life-threatening, independent of peanut allergy.
  • Alpha-gal (1.7%) – a sugar in red meat linked to tick bites, mostly affecting adults, with 54% severe and 8% life-threatening reactions.
  • Pine nuts (1.6%) – severe reactions in half the cases, often in children, sometimes hidden in pesto or baked goods.
  • Kiwi (1.5%) – mostly in children, often severe but rarely fatal.
  • Beehive products (1.0%) – pollen balls, honey, and royal jelly, usually in adults.
  • Apple (1.0%) – mostly raw, often linked to pollen allergies, sometimes severe.
While all eight foods are concerning, researchers emphasized that four in particular stand out as the highest risk.


Four Foods Stand Out as Highest Risk

The authors stress that goat/sheep’s milk, buckwheat, peas/lentils, and pine nuts are especially dangerous because of their severity, recurrence, and hidden presence. Goat/sheep’s milk alone caused two child deaths at school and recurred in 56% of cases. Buckwheat and peas/lentils are increasingly used in “healthy” diets and plant-based foods, raising hidden exposure risks.


Changing Food Trends, Changing Risks

The researchers highlight how food trends such as gluten-free diets, vegan substitutes, and plant-based proteins may drive greater exposure to these under-recognized allergens. Pea and lentil proteins, for example, are widely used in processed foods, supplements, and meat alternatives, but can cause anaphylaxis even without peanut co-allergy.

Why Labels Need Updating

EU law requires allergen labelling for only 14 foods, leaving these emerging triggers off the radar. “We propose that at least four of these eight foods be considered for inclusion,” the authors wrote, noting the hidden, recurrent, and fatal risks they pose.

The study's corresponding author, Dr. Dominique Sabouraud-Leclerc from CHU de Reims, believes that updating the EU’s labelled allergen list is both necessary and urgent. “If we manage to update the EU list, that might inspire other countries to follow,” they said, highlighting broad implications for food safety.

Reference:
  1. Food Anaphylaxis: Eight Food Allergens WithoutMandatory Labelling Highlighted by the FrenchAllergy-Vigilance Network - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/cea.70130)



Source-Medindia


