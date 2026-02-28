Study Finds: In-Womb Stem Cell Treatment Safe for Spina Bifida

Phase 1 Lancet trial in six fetuses reports early safety of adding placenta-derived stem cells to prenatal spina bifida repair.

Highlights: Phase 1 open-label trial enrolled six fetuses with myelomeningocele

No stem cell-related infections, tumors, or cerebrospinal fluid leaks observed

All infants showed hindbrain herniation reversal; none required shunt before discharge

Phase 1 Open-Label Clinical Trial Design

Neonatal Safety Outcomes and Imaging Findings

Biological Rationale for Placenta-Derived Stem Cells

Limitations of the Phase 1 Study

Takeaway

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is in-womb stem cell therapy for spina bifida? A: It is an investigational procedure where placenta-derived stem cells are added to standard fetal surgery to potentially protect the developing spinal cord. Q: How many patients were included in the study? A: The Phase 1 open-label trial included six pregnant participants carrying fetuses diagnosed with myelomeningocele. Q: Were there any serious complications reported? A: No stem cell-related infections, tumors, or cerebrospinal fluid leaks were observed during the neonatal period. Q: Does this treatment cure spina bifida? A: No. It aims to improve outcomes alongside prenatal surgery, but long-term benefits are still under investigation. Q: Which specialist treats spina bifida before birth? A: Management typically involves maternal fetal medicine specialists, pediatric neurosurgeons, and neonatologists working together.

A Phase 1 clinical trial published in The Lancet reports that adding placenta-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) to standard prenatal surgery for myelomeningocele (MMC) ().MMC is the most severe form of spina bifida, was feasible and did not raise early safety concerns in a small group of patients.Spina bifida is a congenital neural tube defect in which the spinal column does not close completely during early embryonic development. In MMC, the spinal cord remains exposed to amniotic fluid during pregnancy, which can lead to progressive neurological injury before birth.Globally,and is associated with lifelong motor impairment, bladder dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, hydrocephalus, and cognitive challenges.The study was conducted as an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial with the primary objective of assessing safety and feasibility. Six pregnant individuals carrying fetuses diagnosed with MMC were enrolled.Participants met established eligibility criteria for prenatal repair, including appropriate gestational age within the surgical window and absence of major unrelated anomalies.During the procedure, surgeons performed a standard open fetal surgery. A small uterine incision allowed access to the fetus, which was positioned to expose the spinal defect. After closing the neural tissue, a biodegradable patch seeded with placenta-derived MSCs was placed over the repair site before completing closure.The primary endpoint focused on maternal, fetal, and neonatal safety outcomes related to the stem cell product. Monitoring extended from surgery through delivery and the neonatal hospitalization period.All six procedures were completed as planned, andAccording to the investigators, no intraoperative complications were attributed to the MSC therapy.Importantly, there were no fetal or neonatal infections and no cerebrospinal fluid leaks after surgery. No abnormal tissue overgrowth or tumor formation was observed at the repair site. Surgical wounds healed appropriately in all infants.Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) after surgery demonstrated reversal of hindbrain herniation in all six fetuses.Hindbrain herniation, commonly associated with Arnold Chiari II malformation, can impair cerebrospinal fluid circulation and increase the risk of hydrocephalus. None of the infants required ventriculoperitoneal shunt placement for hydrocephalus prior to hospital discharge.While neurological function was not a primary endpoint in this early phase, the study protocol includes follow-up of children through six years of age to assess motor development, ambulation, and bladder and bowel function.The addition of mesenchymal stromal cells is based on their proposed neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties.In MMC, the exposed spinal cord undergoes ongoing injury during gestation. Placenta-derived MSCs are thought to release growth factors and signaling molecules that may support tissue repair and reduce inflammatory damage around the defect site.Following review of the initial safety data, regulatory authorities approved progression to a Phase 1 and 2a expansion study enrolling up to 35 participants. This next phase aims to further evaluate safety while collecting preliminary data on functional outcomes.As a Phase 1 safety trial with a small sample size of six, the study was not designed to determine efficacy.The absence of a control group limits direct comparison with standard prenatal surgery alone. Maternal risks associated with open fetal surgery, including preterm delivery, remain important considerations.The investigators emphasize that this therapy remains investigational and is intended to augment established fetal repair rather than replace it.Larger controlled trials with long-term follow-up are necessary to determine whether the addition of MSCs leads to measurable improvements in mobility, continence, or neurodevelopment.This early-phase study suggests that combining placenta-derived mesenchymal stromal cells with standard prenatal repair of myelomeningocele is technically feasible and did not produce short-term safety concerns in this small cohort.However, the findings are preliminary. Ongoing expansion trials and long-term follow-up will be essential to determine whether this regenerative strategy provides sustained functional benefit beyond conventional fetal surgery.Source-Medindia