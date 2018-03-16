Stephen Hawking - Longest Survivor of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in History

Stephen Hawking affected with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was the longest, surviving patient with ALS in history

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a neuromuscular disease that causes degeneration of voluntary muscles and nerves

Currently, there is no cure for ALS, and no effective treatment to stop or reverse, the progression of the disease Stephen Hawking, who recently died at the age of 76 had Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which confined him to a wheel-chair. However, the neuromuscular disease could never defeat his spirit nor blunt his razor-sharp brain. Stephen Hawking, who recently died at the age of 76 had Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which confined him to a wheel-chair. However, the neuromuscular disease could never defeat his spirit nor blunt his razor-sharp brain.

Stephen Hawking - Longest Survivor of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in History



When Hawking was diagnosed with ALS, he was told that he would not live more than two years. But with sheer determination and powerful positive thought, he proved his doctors wrong by defeating the disease.



‘Stephen Hawking, the world-renowned physicist, is one among those who were affected with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).’ He lived a life of dignity and extraordinary achievement for 53 more years.



Hawking spent 30 years as a Mathematics Professor at the University of Cambridge and was the Director of research at the school's Center for Theoretical Cosmology.







ALS is called Lou Gehrig's disease, named after the famous American baseballer who died of ALS in 1941 at age 37. ALS is also referred to as Maladie de Charcot, and Motor Neurone Disease (MND).



Currently, there is no cure available for ALS, and there is no effective treatment to halt or reverse, the progression of the disease.

Symptoms of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis In three-fourths of those with ALS, either the limb or hand may be affected first and later spreads to other parts of the body. Patients are unaware of the symptoms, as the onset of the disease is subtle.



Early signs and symptoms include: Difficulty in walking

Tripping and falling

Weakness in leg, feet or ankles

Weakness or clumsiness in hands

Slurred speech

Muscle atrophy Causes and Risk Factors of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Scientists are still researching the exact cause of ALS, although there are a plethora of factors, such as gene mutation, chemical imbalance, disorganized immune response, and protein mishandling.



Around 5 to 10 percent of all ALS cases are inherited, while the rest have no known cause. The risk factors for ALS include the following: Age - People who are between 40 and 60 years are at a higher risk of ALS

People who are between 40 and 60 years are at a higher risk of ALS Sex- Men are more affected than women

Men are more affected than women Surgeries related to spinal cord could also damage nerve fibers and can cause ALS

could also damage nerve fibers and can cause ALS Exposure to neurotoxins, heavy metals or viruses could also be the trigger factors

neurotoxins, heavy metals or viruses could also be the trigger factors Individuals in the military have a 60 percent increased chance of developing the disease Diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Diagnosing ALS is difficult, as the symptoms resemble other neurological conditions. Diagnostic tests need to be conducted to rule out other nervous disorders that resemble ALS. Some of the tests include: Electromyography (EMG)

Nerve conduction velocity (NCV)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Spinal tap or lumbar puncture

Muscle biopsy

Blood and urine tests Treatment and Management of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis So far, a specific cure is not available for ALS. Hence, the treatment is focused mainly on slowing down the progression of the disease and making it manageable. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the very first drug riluzole (Rilutek) to minimize motor neuron damage.

Physical therapy encourages the patient to do simple, low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or stationary bicycling.

encourages the patient to do simple, low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or stationary bicycling. Speech therapy is recommended for patients as communication becomes increasingly difficult with disease progression.

is recommended for patients as communication becomes increasingly difficult with disease progression. Caregivers of ALS patients need to prepare small nutritious meals that can be at various intervals to the patient throughout the day.

of ALS patients need to prepare small nutritious meals that can be at various intervals to the patient throughout the day. Suction devices help remove excess fluid or saliva from the patient to prevent choking.

help remove excess fluid or saliva from the patient to prevent choking. Nocturnal ventilatory support will be used to inflate the lungs and help the patient to breathe while sleeping. Medical science is relentlessly working hard in finding ways to diagnose and cure the disease, which might take years, even decades. Meanwhile, with Hawking as a role model, let us train our brains in the right direction to help others in the society.



Reference:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Fact Sheet - (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/A myotrophic-Lateral-Sclerosis-ALS-Fact-Sheet) ALS: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - (https://www.mda.org/disease/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis/signs-and-symptoms) About ALS - (http://www.alsa.org/about-als/) Lou Gehrig's Disease? (ALS) - (https://kidshealth.org/en/kids/als.html) Source: Medindia

