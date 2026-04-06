Stem Cell Therapy for Autism? NMC Issues Strict Warning and Legal Action Notice

NMC has restricted stem cell therapy to approved diseases and warned against its use for autism, allowing it only in clinical trials.

The Indian regulatory framework and the surge of unproven stem cell therapies-a call for diagnosis

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is stem cell therapy approved for autism in India?

A: No, stem cell therapy is not approved for autism in India and can only be used within regulated clinical trials.

Q: Which diseases can be treated with stem cell therapy?

A: Stem cell therapy is approved for certain conditions like leukemia, lymphoma, thalassemia, and specific bone marrow disorders.

Q: Why did NMC issue new guidelines on stem cell therapy?

A: NMC issued the guidelines to prevent misuse of stem cell therapy for unapproved conditions like autism and to ensure patient safety.

Q: What are the risks of unproven stem cell therapy?

A: Risks may include infections, immune reactions, tumour formation, and other serious complications.

Q: Can patients participate in stem cell therapy trials?

A: Yes, but only through approved clinical trials that follow strict ethical and regulatory standards.