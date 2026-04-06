Stem Cell Therapy for Autism? NMC Issues Strict Warning and Legal Action Notice

NMC has restricted stem cell therapy to approved diseases and warned against its use for autism, allowing it only in clinical trials.
- NMC restricts stem cell therapy to a defined list of approved diseases
- Use for autism is not allowed outside regulated clinical trials
- Experts warn of risks and misuse due to lack of scientific evidence
Government of India National Medical Commission
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What is stem cell therapyNMC bans stem cell therapy for autism treatment following Supreme Court ruling, limiting its use to use to 32 approved diseases in India.
“Stem cell therapies in routine practice shall be permitted only for disease conditions specified in the list of Union Health Ministry-approved indications as standard care. Other than the approved.
In this case, in addition to the recommendations of the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) registered with DHR, the trials will have to be approved by the National Stem Cell Research Committee. The levels of manipulation for stem cell therapy have been defined by CDSCO, it added.
Why Has NMC Restricted Stem Cell Therapy Use in India?The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued strict directions to medical colleges and hospitals to limit the use of stem cell therapy to only approved conditions.
The move comes after concerns that stem cell therapy was being promoted as a treatment or cure for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), despite lacking scientific evidence.
The NMC has warned that any misuse or violation of these guidelines may lead to legal action.
What is Stem Cell TherapyStem cell therapy is a type of treatment that uses special cells called stem cells to repair, replace, or regenerate damaged tissues in the body.
Stem cells have the unique ability to develop into different types of cells, which makes them useful in treating certain medical conditions, particularly blood disorders and immune-related diseases.
However, while stem cell therapy is established for some conditions, its use in many other diseases is still considered experimental and requires strict regulation.
How Are Stem Cell Therapies Regulated in India?The National Medical Commission (NMC) has clarified that stem cell therapy can be used in routine medical practice only for conditions classified as “standard care” by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). For all other uses, stem cell therapy is treated as research and is subject to strict regulatory oversight.
The level of manipulation of stem cells determines which authority regulates the therapy:
|Type of Stem Cell Use
|Regulatory Authority
|More than minimal manipulation
|Regulated by CDSCO
|Less than minimal manipulation
|Regulated by DHR + NSCRC approval
Minimal manipulation refers to processing techniques that do not alter the cells’ original biological characteristics, structure, or function. In cases of less than minimal manipulation, research must:
- Be approved by an Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) registered with DHR
- Receive clearance from the National Stem Cell Research Regulation Committee (NSCRC)
Can Stem Cell Therapy Be Used for Autism?No. According to the new advisory, stem cell therapy cannot be offered as a treatment for autism. It is allowed only as part of properly approved clinical trials that follow strict ethical and regulatory safeguards.
Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, behaviour, and social interaction, and currently, stem cell therapy is not an established treatment.
Which Conditions Are Approved for Stem Cell Therapy?Stem cell therapy is permitted only for a defined list of conditions where it is already an established treatment. These include:
|Condition Type
|Examples Where Stem Cell Therapy Is Approved
|Blood cancers
|Leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma
|Genetic blood disorders
|Thalassemia
|Bone marrow disorders
|Severe bone marrow failure conditions
|Immune disorders
|Certain severe immune deficiencies
These approvals are based on national guidelines and recommendations from bodies like the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Why Is Stem Cell Therapy Being Misused?Experts have raised concerns that stem cell therapy is being marketed for multiple diseases without sufficient scientific evidence.
The issue became serious enough to reach the Supreme Court, which highlighted that such therapies were being promoted as cures for autism in violation of existing guidelines.
This has led to increased regulatory scrutiny.
What Are the Risks of Unapproved Stem Cell Therapy?Experts warn that unregulated stem cell therapy can carry significant risks. Dr. Sheffali Gulati from AIIMS noted that there is no reliable evidence of benefit, while risks may include (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Indian regulatory framework and the surge of unproven stem cell therapies-a call for diagnosis
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- Infections
- Immune reactions
- Tumour formation
- Complications such as seizures
What Does the Law Say About Stem Cell Therapy Use?The NMC has made it clear that:
- Stem cell therapy outside approved indications is illegal
- Use without regulatory approval will invite action
- Institutions must ensure strict compliance
Can Stem Cell Therapy Still Be Used in Research?Yes, but only under strict conditions. For unapproved conditions like autism, stem cell therapy is allowed only within properly designed clinical trials. These trials must include:
- Ethical approval
- Informed consent
- No financial burden on patients
- Proper monitoring of adverse effects
Why This Matters for Patients and FamiliesMany families look for new or experimental treatments, especially for conditions like autism. However, offering unproven therapies can:
- Create false hope
- Expose patients to risks
- Lead to financial exploitation
What This Means Going ForwardThe NMC’s decision reinforces an important message: Not all emerging therapies are ready for routine use.
Strict regulation, scientific evidence, and ethical practices are essential before any treatment can be widely offered.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is stem cell therapy approved for autism in India?
A: No, stem cell therapy is not approved for autism in India and can only be used within regulated clinical trials.
Q: Which diseases can be treated with stem cell therapy?
A: Stem cell therapy is approved for certain conditions like leukemia, lymphoma, thalassemia, and specific bone marrow disorders.
Q: Why did NMC issue new guidelines on stem cell therapy?
A: NMC issued the guidelines to prevent misuse of stem cell therapy for unapproved conditions like autism and to ensure patient safety.
Q: What are the risks of unproven stem cell therapy?
A: Risks may include infections, immune reactions, tumour formation, and other serious complications.
Q: Can patients participate in stem cell therapy trials?
A: Yes, but only through approved clinical trials that follow strict ethical and regulatory standards.
References:
- Government of India National Medical Commission - (https://www.nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocument?path=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/Advisory_Merged_Secretary.pdf)
- The Indian regulatory framework and the surge of unproven stem cell therapies-a call for diagnosis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12632954/)