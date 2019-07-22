Steep Rise in Colorectal Cancer in Younger Patients

Highlights
:
- Colorectal cancer
has been on the rise, especially in individuals
less than 50 years who often present with advanced
disease (stage 3/4) at diagnosis
- Colorectal cancer
is the third leading cause of cancer in the US, and the second most common
cause of cancer death. It typically affects persons older than 50 years
and affects all genders, races and ethnic groups
- The reasons for
this are unclear and more research is the need of the hour to get answers
so that preventive steps can be taken. In the meanwhile, the American
Cancer Society has lowered the screening age for colorectal cancer to 45
years
Colorectal cancer has been on the rise especially in persons
less than 50 years, often with advanced disease at diagnosis,
according to a recent review of patient data from the National Cancer Database
Registry
which provides information on over 70 percent of new cancer cases in the United
States.
The
study was undertaken
by Boone
Goodgame, MD, of The University of Texas at Austin, and his colleagues from the
National Cancer Database registry and the study was published online in CANCER
, a peer-reviewed
journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Analyzing Colorectal
Cancer Trends
- The team reviewed patient data from
2004 to 2015 (which is the latest data available) of 130,165 patients
under age 50 and 1,055,598 patients older than 50 years diagnosed with colorectal cancer The
proportion of colorectal cancer cases under 50 years of age increased from
10% in 2004 to 12.2% in 2015
- The increase in
colorectal cancer was more marked in younger patients
of African American and Hispanic populations compared to non-Hispanic
whites during the study period (2004-15)
- Proportion of patients
less than 50 years with advanced cancer stage was higher (51.6%) compared
to 40% among patients older than 50 years
- In men under 50 years diagnosis of
colorectal increased only in non-Hispanic whites, while in women, both
Hispanic and non-Hispanic whites showed an increased incidence
- Increased incidence of colorectal
cancer in young adults was not influenced by socioeconomic status. The
highest rates of
colorectal cancer in younger patients were found to be in
the top income category
- The increase in colorectal cancer incidence in younger persons was seen in
urban areas but not in rural locations
Thus, the findings of the
current study are similar to other studies demonstrating an increased incidence of
advanced - stage colorectal cancer in younger patients.
‘Colorectal cancer in young patients is on the rise, and are mostly diagnosed at an advanced-stage. American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends to screen individuals from 45 years. Also, it is advisable to adopt a healthy lifestyle and consult a doctor immediately if you notice any change in bowel habits or other suspicious symptoms.’
Although
the reasons remain unclear, Dr. Goodgame states that current research so far on
the subject suggest that increased body weight
and altered gut bacteria might be contributing factors
for the rise in
colorectal cancer in younger patients.
"Several
studies have shown that the rates of colorectal cancer in younger adults have
risen slowly in the US since the 1970s, but for practicing physicians, it feels
like we are seeing more and more young people with colorectal cancer now than
we were even 10 years ago,"
said Dr. Goodgame. "Until just last
year, guidelines recommended colon cancer screening
beginning at 50. Now many guidelines do recommend screening at age 45, but most
physicians and patients don't appear to be following those recommendations."
Tips To Prevent Risk of Colorectal Cancer
- Follow
a healthy diet and lifestyle
- Include plenty of fresh fruits and
vegetables in the diet
- Avoid trans fats and junk food
- Reduce smoking and alcohol
- Exercise Reduces Colon Cancer
Growth
- Persons 45 years and above should
undergo regular screening with colonoscopy
- Persons with a
family history of colorectal cancer should get screened
at age 40 or a minimum of 10 years before the age when it
occurred in a first-degree relative
(parents and siblings)
- Early detection
is key and consult your doctor if you have any suspicious symptoms
In
summary, further
research is needed to find out the reasons for the increasing incidence of
colorectal cancer in younger patients
. However, it is recommended to follow a healthy living, have
regular screening and consult a doctor immediately should any abnormal symptoms
occur.
Source: Medindia