Smartphones can Now Diagnose Infections: Here’s How

‘A smartphone is like a powerful pocket computer which can be used by patients to take control of their health and connect with healthcare personnel. This opens up a whole new avenue for scientists and policymakers to develop new tools and systems that will take healthcare to a new level.’

How Smartphones Help in Diagnosing Infections at Home

Challenges of Smartphones in Health Diagnosis

Over 35 percent of the global population has no access to mobile phones

Accuracy of test results is likely to be higher in labs and clinics where there are trained staffs and proper sterile conditions are maintained compared to home

Measures must be put in place to safeguard the data of the patient and keep it confidential. These must be clearly explained to the patients to encourage them to adopt the new technologies for health care

Summary

The current research was conducted by scientists at Imperial, Karolinska Institute, UCL, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Africa Health Research Institute, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and tProfessor Molly Stevens, lead author from Imperial's Departments of Bioengineering and Materials, said:The details of the review appear in the journalMany smartphones come with built-in sensors such as heart rate monitor and an oximeter to measure oxygen concentrations in the blood, as well as a camera and microphone that can be used to interpret images and sounds such as breathing.Additionally, simple testing devices and technologies are being developed that can be attached to a phone, either through a USB stick or wirelessly.Thus, a person can test himself at home by means of a blood sample through a pinprick andThe apps would thento the nearest clinics and then be uploaded onto a central online database. This saves the patient the time and effort of attending the hospital in person.Additionally, the apps may allow the patient toand resources such as these will increase the rates of persons getting tested and seeking treatment, particularly in regions with scarce facilities and infrastructure.Persons who want to rule out HIV infections will be encouraged to get tested at home rather than the stigma associated with attending the clinic in person.If the app testing is used widely, it will help doctors and healthcare workers to be alert about a similar cluster of symptoms across a region thatand be well prepared to fight such occurrences.Nevertheless, the team of researchers remain optimistic and feel if these minor challenges can be overcome, smartphones could play a huge role in the health and well being of patients in the future.Smartphone apps can be used to diagnose infectious diseases at home by patients themselves in remote and rural regions such as sub-Saharan Africa where health centers are very far. This will improve testing and drastically improve health and well being of the population.Source: Medindia