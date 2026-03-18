Smartphone App May Improve Premature Ejaculation Control

A randomized clinical study reports that a behavioral therapy smartphone app doubled ejaculation latency time and improved sexual confidence in men with premature ejaculation.

Highlights: Smartphone therapy doubled average ejaculation latency time in a 12-week study

22 percent of participants no longer met premature ejaculation criteria after treatment

Behavioral training reduced performance anxiety and improved sexual confidence

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Press release: Smartphone app can help men last longer in bed, finds research



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Randomized Trial Evaluates Digital Therapy for Premature Ejaculation

What is Premature Ejaculation

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CLIMACS (CLinical efficacy and systemic Improvements for MAnagement of premature ejaCulation Symptoms using a digital application)



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Participants Show Improved Ejaculation Timing and Sexual Confidence

Men using the app demonstrated a clear improvement in ejaculatory latency time .

. The average IELT increased from 61 seconds at baseline to 125 seconds after 12 weeks , representing an improvement of approximately 64 seconds .

, representing an improvement of approximately . In comparison, the control group experienced only a minimal increase of about 0.5 seconds.

Behavioral Techniques Target Psychological Drivers

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Premature ejaculation



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mindfulness training to improve awareness of rising sexual arousal

to improve awareness of rising sexual arousal cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) strategies to reduce anxiety and negative performance expectations

strategies to reduce anxiety and negative performance expectations the start-stop technique, a behavioral exercise used to pause stimulation and help delay ejaculation

Takeaway

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is premature ejaculation? A: Premature ejaculation is a sexual dysfunction in which ejaculation occurs earlier than desired, often within about one minute of penetration and accompanied by reduced control. Q: Can a smartphone app help delay ejaculation? A: Some digital therapy apps provide behavioral training and psychological exercises that may help improve ejaculation control, according to emerging clinical research. Q: What is intravaginal ejaculatory latency time? A: Intravaginal ejaculatory latency time (IELT) is the time between vaginal penetration and ejaculation and is widely used as a clinical measurement in premature ejaculation research. Q: Which doctor should I consult for premature ejaculation? A: Men experiencing persistent symptoms should consult a urologist or sexual health specialist for proper diagnosis and treatment guidance. Q: Are medications always required for premature ejaculation treatment? A: Not necessarily. Behavioral therapy, counseling, and lifestyle changes may help manage premature ejaculation depending on the underlying causes.

Press release: Smartphone app can help men last longer in bed, finds research - (https://eaucongress-new.uroweb.org/news/press-release-smartphone-app-can-help-men-last-longer-in-bed-finds-research) CLIMACS (CLinical efficacy and systemic Improvements for MAnagement of premature ejaCulation Symptoms using a digital application) - (https://drks.de/search/en/trial/DRKS00032774) Premature ejaculation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19675782/)

Premature ejaculation affects an estimatedworldwide and commonly occurs within about, often causing distress and reduced sexual satisfaction ().suggests that amay help improve ejaculation timing.Afterof guided digital training, participants using the therapy app increased theirfrom, while the control group showed almost no change.Researchers also reported thatusing the digital intervention no longer met the criteria for premature ejaculation at the end of the program.The findings come from the, which examined whether a mobile application could help men experiencingimprove control during sexual activity through structured behavioral training.Premature ejaculation is defined as ejaculation occurring sooner than desired during intercourse, often within about one minute of vaginal penetration. The condition can affect emotional wellbeing, sexual confidence, and relationship satisfaction.Researchers recruitedreporting symptoms of premature ejaculation who had no other medical conditions affecting sexual performance. Participants were enrolled in adelivered through a smartphone application.To assess treatment outcomes, participants recorded their. This measure represents the time between vaginal penetration and ejaculation and was recorded using a stopwatch during sexual activity. Participants also completed questionnaires evaluating sexual satisfaction, perceived control over ejaculation, and psychological stress related to sexual performance ().Of the original study population,. Researchers compared changes in ejaculation timing between men who used the digital therapy and those in the control group.Beyond improvements in ejaculation timing, participants reported several positive changes in sexual wellbeing. Many men described better perceived control during intercourse, reduced anxiety linked to sexual performance, and improved confidence during intimacy.By the end of the study period,Premature ejaculation is considered a, meaning biological, psychological, and relationship factors may contribute to symptoms. Stress, performance anxiety, and heightened arousal sensitivity can influence ejaculation timing in some individuals ().The digital program incorporated several behavioral techniques commonly used in sexual therapy:These approaches aim to help individuals better recognize arousal levels and gradually develop improved control during sexual activity.The study findings suggest thatmay offer a supportive option for some men experiencing premature ejaculation.In this clinical trial, the digital program doubled the average ejaculation latency time and improved several psychological measures related to sexual wellbeing.However, the results should be interpreted cautiously. The study involved a, relied partly on, and the findings were presented at a scientific congress and areLarger studies with longer follow-up periods will be needed to determine whether digital therapies can provide sustained benefits.Men experiencing persistent symptoms are encouraged to consult ato discuss appropriate evaluation and treatment options.Source-Medindia