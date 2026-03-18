Smartphone App May Improve Premature Ejaculation Control

A randomized clinical study reports that a behavioral therapy smartphone app doubled ejaculation latency time and improved sexual confidence in men with premature ejaculation.
- Smartphone therapy doubled average ejaculation latency time in a 12-week study
- 22 percent of participants no longer met premature ejaculation criteria after treatment
- Behavioral training reduced performance anxiety and improved sexual confidence
Press release: Smartphone app can help men last longer in bed, finds research
Go to source). A randomized clinical study involving 80 men suggests that a smartphone-based behavioral therapy program may help improve ejaculation timing.
After 12 weeks of guided digital training, participants using the therapy app increased their intravaginal ejaculatory latency time (IELT) from 61 seconds to 125 seconds, while the control group showed almost no change.
Researchers also reported that 22 percent of participants using the digital intervention no longer met the criteria for premature ejaculation at the end of the program.
Randomized Trial Evaluates Digital Therapy for Premature EjaculationThe findings come from the CLIMACS randomized clinical trial, which examined whether a mobile application could help men experiencing premature ejaculation improve control during sexual activity through structured behavioral training.
What is Premature EjaculationPremature ejaculation is defined as ejaculation occurring sooner than desired during intercourse, often within about one minute of vaginal penetration. The condition can affect emotional wellbeing, sexual confidence, and relationship satisfaction.
Researchers recruited 80 adult men reporting symptoms of premature ejaculation who had no other medical conditions affecting sexual performance. Participants were enrolled in a 12-week digital intervention program delivered through a smartphone application.
To assess treatment outcomes, participants recorded their intravaginal ejaculatory latency time. This measure represents the time between vaginal penetration and ejaculation and was recorded using a stopwatch during sexual activity. Participants also completed questionnaires evaluating sexual satisfaction, perceived control over ejaculation, and psychological stress related to sexual performance (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
CLIMACS (CLinical efficacy and systemic Improvements for MAnagement of premature ejaCulation Symptoms using a digital application)
Go to source).
Participants Show Improved Ejaculation Timing and Sexual ConfidenceOf the original study population, 66 men completed all follow-up assessments. Researchers compared changes in ejaculation timing between men who used the digital therapy and those in the control group.
- Men using the app demonstrated a clear improvement in ejaculatory latency time.
- The average IELT increased from 61 seconds at baseline to 125 seconds after 12 weeks, representing an improvement of approximately 64 seconds.
- In comparison, the control group experienced only a minimal increase of about 0.5 seconds.
By the end of the study period, 22 percent of participants using the digital therapy reported that they no longer experienced premature ejaculation according to self-reported assessments.
Behavioral Techniques Target Psychological DriversPremature ejaculation is considered a multifactorial condition, meaning biological, psychological, and relationship factors may contribute to symptoms. Stress, performance anxiety, and heightened arousal sensitivity can influence ejaculation timing in some individuals (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Premature ejaculation
Go to source).
The digital program incorporated several behavioral techniques commonly used in sexual therapy:
- mindfulness training to improve awareness of rising sexual arousal
- cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) strategies to reduce anxiety and negative performance expectations
- the start-stop technique, a behavioral exercise used to pause stimulation and help delay ejaculation
TakeawayThe study findings suggest that digital behavioral therapy delivered through smartphone applications may offer a supportive option for some men experiencing premature ejaculation.
In this clinical trial, the digital program doubled the average ejaculation latency time and improved several psychological measures related to sexual wellbeing.
However, the results should be interpreted cautiously. The study involved a relatively small sample size, relied partly on self-reported measurements, and the findings were presented at a scientific congress and are awaiting peer-reviewed publication.
Larger studies with longer follow-up periods will be needed to determine whether digital therapies can provide sustained benefits.
Men experiencing persistent symptoms are encouraged to consult a urologist or sexual health specialist to discuss appropriate evaluation and treatment options.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is premature ejaculation?
A: Premature ejaculation is a sexual dysfunction in which ejaculation occurs earlier than desired, often within about one minute of penetration and accompanied by reduced control.
Q: Can a smartphone app help delay ejaculation?
A: Some digital therapy apps provide behavioral training and psychological exercises that may help improve ejaculation control, according to emerging clinical research.
Q: What is intravaginal ejaculatory latency time?
A: Intravaginal ejaculatory latency time (IELT) is the time between vaginal penetration and ejaculation and is widely used as a clinical measurement in premature ejaculation research.
Q: Which doctor should I consult for premature ejaculation?
A: Men experiencing persistent symptoms should consult a urologist or sexual health specialist for proper diagnosis and treatment guidance.
Q: Are medications always required for premature ejaculation treatment?
A: Not necessarily. Behavioral therapy, counseling, and lifestyle changes may help manage premature ejaculation depending on the underlying causes.
References:
- Press release: Smartphone app can help men last longer in bed, finds research - (https://eaucongress-new.uroweb.org/news/press-release-smartphone-app-can-help-men-last-longer-in-bed-finds-research)
- CLIMACS (CLinical efficacy and systemic Improvements for MAnagement of premature ejaCulation Symptoms using a digital application) - (https://drks.de/search/en/trial/DRKS00032774)
- Premature ejaculation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19675782/)
Source-Medindia