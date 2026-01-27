Skin Scan Breakthrough Spots Hidden Heart Disease Risk Early

Fast-RSOM skin imaging reveals microvascular endothelial dysfunction below the skin, an early marker of cardiovascular disease, offering new non-invasive detection possibilities.

Highlights: Fast-RSOM reveals skin microvascular changes tied to early heart risk

Technology produces high-resolution functional biomarkers of tiny blood vessel changes

Non-invasive scan may enable earlier personalized prevention strategies

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Single-capillary endothelial dysfunction resolved by optoacoustic mesoscopy.



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

#HiddenHeartRisk can now be detected early with a #SkinScan that reveals tiny blood vessel dysfunction long before #chestpain or major symptoms show up, helping save lives with #EarlyDetection!

#cardiology #healthtechnology #healthyheart #fastrsom

What Is Fast-RSOM Skin Imaging and How Does It Detect Early Heart Risk?

Why Is Early Microvascular Detection Important for Heart Health?

What Are the Future Clinical Prospects for Fast-RSOM Technology?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

New imaging technology detects early signs of heart disease through the skin.



Go to source Trusted Source

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is microvascular endothelial dysfunction? A: It is impaired function of the smallest blood vessels, often preceding large artery disease and serving as an early warning sign of cardiovascular risk. Q: How does fast-RSOM differ from traditional heart tests? A: Traditional tests estimate risk or image major arteries, while fast-RSOM directly visualizes microvascular function beneath the skin. Q: Can a skin scan replace angiography or cholesterol testing? A: No. It is expected to complement existing methods rather than replace them until further clinical validation is complete. Q: Who may benefit most from early heart risk skin scans? A: People with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, smoking history, or family history of heart disease could gain from earlier functional screening. Q: Which specialist should be consulted for early cardiovascular evaluation? A: A cardiologist is best suited to assess heart disease risk and advise on advanced diagnostic approaches as they become available.

Single-capillary endothelial dysfunction resolved by optoacoustic mesoscopy. - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41377-025-02103-6) New imaging technology detects early signs of heart disease through the skin. EurekAlert. - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1113586)