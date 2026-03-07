REGISTER
Silent Heart Attack in Women: 5 Warning Signs Often Missed

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Mar 7 2026 2:52 PM

Jaw pain, fatigue, or cold sweats could signal a silent heart attack in women. Learn the 5 warning signs that are often mistaken for stress or flu.

Highlights:
  • Silent heart attacks in women often show subtle symptoms like jaw pain, fatigue, or dizziness
  • Many women mistake early warning signs for stress, flu, or exhaustion
  • Early recognition of symptoms can help prevent serious heart damage
Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease causes about 1 in 3 deaths among women each year!
However, many women fail to recognize early warning signs because they are different from the classic symptoms seen in men (1 Trusted Source
Women with heart attacks have characteristic symptoms, says new study

Go to source).

Instead of severe chest pain, women often experience milder symptoms that resemble stress, flu, or exhaustion, making them easier to ignore.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Kaushal Chhatrapati highlights several warning signs that women should never overlook.


Heart Attack in Women: 6 Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
5 Silent Heart Attack Signs Women Should Know

1. Jaw Pain
Jaw pain may feel like a dental problem or stress-related tension. But it can also be an early warning sign of a heart attack. The American Heart Association notes that some women experience discomfort in the left jaw or face before a cardiac event. This pain is often dull and may occur along with fatigue or dizziness.

Persistent jaw pain with other symptoms should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

2. Unexplained Fatigue
Feeling tired after a busy day is normal. However, extreme fatigue without clear cause may signal heart trouble. Studies have shown many women report unusual tiredness weeks or months before a heart attack.

If fatigue becomes severe or interferes with daily activities, it may require medical evaluation.

3. Shortness of Breath
Shortness of breath during intense exercise is common. But feeling breathless during rest or mild activity may indicate a heart problem. Women sometimes mistake this symptom for anxiety or stress. However, sudden breathing difficulty could be a warning sign that the heart is struggling to pump effectively.

4. Cold Sweats
Cold sweats can occur during stress or fever. But sudden sweating without physical activity may indicate a heart attack. This happens when the body triggers a stress response due to reduced blood flow. If sweating occurs along with nausea, dizziness, or chest discomfort, it requires urgent medical attention.

5. Lightheadedness or Dizziness
Feeling dizzy occasionally may result from dehydration or fatigue. However, frequent dizziness or lightheadedness could indicate poor blood circulation caused by heart problems. Women may experience these symptoms shortly before a heart attack.


Why Silent Heart Attack Symptoms Are Often Confused

Many early heart attack symptoms in women resemble common everyday conditions such as stress, exhaustion, or flu. Because of this overlap, warning signs are often ignored or misinterpreted.

Symptom Comparison Table
Symptom Silent Heart Attack Flu Stress/Anxiety Exhaustion
Jaw pain Possible early warning sign Rare Possible from jaw clenching Rare
Severe fatigue Common symptom before heart attack Common Possible Very common
Shortness of breath Common and concerning Rare Possible Rare
Cold sweats Possible warning sign Usually with fever Possible Rare
Dizziness/lightheadedness Possible symptom due to reduced blood flow Sometimes Possible Possible
Fever Rare Very common Rare Rare
Body aches Sometimes Very common Rare Possible

Key takeaway:


If symptoms appear suddenly, persist, or occur together, especially with breathing difficulty or sweating, it may signal a heart problem rather than flu or stress.


Why Awareness Is Important

Women are less likely than men to recognize heart attack symptoms. As a result, many delay seeking medical care. Early recognition can prevent serious complications such as the following:
  • Stroke
  • Heart failure
  • Permanent heart damage
If symptoms feel unusual or persistent, medical evaluation is essential.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a silent heart attack?

A: A silent heart attack occurs when heart damage happens without severe chest pain. Symptoms may be mild or mistaken for other illnesses.

Q: Do women have different heart attack symptoms than men?

A: Yes. Women often experience symptoms like fatigue, jaw pain, nausea, and shortness of breath instead of intense chest pain.

Q: Can a silent heart attack happen without chest pain?

A: Yes. Many silent heart attacks occur with little or no chest pain.

Q: When should someone seek emergency care?

A: If symptoms such as dizziness, breathlessness, sweating, or jaw pain occur suddenly, immediate medical attention is recommended.

Q: Can stress cause symptoms similar to a heart attack?

A: Stress can mimic some symptoms, but persistent or unusual symptoms should always be medically evaluated.


Reference:
  1. Women with heart attacks have characteristic symptoms, says new study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1126867/)

Source-Medindia
