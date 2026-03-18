Should Couples Get Carrier Screening Before Pregnancy?

Carrier screening before pregnancy can reveal hidden genetic risks in healthy couples, helping them make informed choices and reduce the chance of inherited disorders.

Highlights: Carrier screening can reveal hidden genetic risks even in healthy individuals planning a pregnancy

can reveal hidden genetic risks even in healthy individuals planning a pregnancy Preconception testing helps couples understand the chance of passing inherited disorders to a child

helps couples understand the chance of passing inherited disorders to a child Genetic counseling can guide reproductive choices and support informed family planning

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Carrier Screening in the Current Era



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What Carrier Screening Means For Healthy Couples

A Real Clinical Example From The Study

Top 5 Conditions Indian Couples Should Screen for Before Pregnancy

How Carrier Screening Can Guide Reproductive Decisions

Why Preconception Genetic Testing Matters in Daily Life

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Screening for autosomal recessive and X-linked conditions during pregnancy and preconception: a practice resource of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)



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What The Findings Suggest for The Future

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is carrier screening before pregnancy? A: Carrier screening is a genetic test that identifies whether healthy individuals carry gene variants linked to autosomal recessive or X-linked disorders. Q: Why should couples consider genetic carrier screening before pregnancy? A: Carrier screening can detect hidden genetic risks and help couples understand the possibility of passing inherited conditions to their children. Q: Which genetic conditions are commonly screened before pregnancy in India? A: Commonly screened conditions may include beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, spinal muscular atrophy, cystic fibrosis, and Fragile X syndrome. Q: Can healthy people still carry genetic disorders? A: Yes. Individuals may carry disease-causing gene variants without showing symptoms, which is why screening is offered to healthy couples. Q: How does carrier screening help with pregnancy planning? A: If both partners are carriers of the same genetic condition, testing can guide reproductive options such as prenatal diagnosis or assisted reproductive techniques.

Carrier Screening in the Current Era - (https://journals.lww.com/gecl/fulltext/2022/04000/carrier_screening_in_the_current_era__a_report.2.aspx) Screening for autosomal recessive and X-linked conditions during pregnancy and preconception: a practice resource of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3`4285390/)

Couples planning a pregnancy are often advised to focus on nutrition and prenatal checkups ().However, research published in the journal Genetic Clinics highlights another important step that can happen even earlier. The study explains howcan identify hiddenin healthy individuals before pregnancy begins.Carrier screening is aoffered to healthy individuals or couples, particularly those planning a pregnancy or those with a history of unexplained pregnancy complications. The goal is to identifyin genes linked tothat may affect a future child.Most people assume genetic disorders only affect families with a known medical history. The study explains that many carriers remain unaware of their status because they show no symptoms.The authors note thatcan reveal hidden genetic risks even when both partners appear completely healthy.As the study explains, “This insight explains why screening before pregnancy can be valuable for couples who want to understand potential risks early.The research describes a couple who soughtafter two pregnancies showed severe fetal abnormalities. Genetic testing identified a shared mutation in the, which is associated withBoth partners were found to be carriers of the same variant, meaning the fetus inherited two copies of the mutation. This discovery helped explain the couple’s previous pregnancy outcomes and guided decisions for future reproductive planning.Carrier screening panels often include inherited conditions that are severe and follow clear genetic inheritance patterns. The study also notes that testing formay be recommended due to its known frequency in the Indian population.Common conditions typically included in screening panels may involve:These conditions are associated with, meaning a child may develop the disease only if certain genetic combinations are inherited from the parents.Once carrier status is identified, couples can explore several. These may include, in vitro fertilization with, or using donor eggs or sperm.In the study, the couple received counseling on these possibilities and later chose prenatal diagnosis in a subsequent pregnancy. Such options help families make informed decisions based on their individual circumstances.Genetic screening may sound like something reserved for specialized clinics. In reality, it can influence everyday decisions for couples planning a family ().A couple preparing for their first child may choose screening to understand inherited risks early. Or couples with unexplained pregnancy losses might consider testing to identify a genetic cause that was previously unknown.These small but meaningful decisions can shape how families approach pregnancy planning.Advances inandhave expanded the ability to detect disease-causing variants.As genetic testing becomes more widely available, carrier screening may increasingly become part of routinefor couples planning a pregnancy.Source-Medindia