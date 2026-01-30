Shed the Pillow, Save Your Vision: Glaucoma Breakthrough

Sleeping without pillows may reduce harmful overnight rises in intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients by preventing neck vein compression and impaired eye fluid drainage.

Association of high-pillow sleeping posture with intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can sleeping without a pillow lower eye pressure in glaucoma?

A: Research suggests lying flat without pillows may reduce posture-related pressure rises, though long-term benefits remain under study.

Q: Why does pillow height affect glaucoma?

A: Neck flexion from stacked pillows can compress jugular veins, slowing eye fluid drainage and increasing internal eye pressure.

Q: Is a 1 to 2 mm Hg rise in eye pressure important?

A: Yes. Even small repeated increases can contribute to optic nerve damage over time in glaucoma.

Q: Should glaucoma patients stop using pillows at night?

A: Patients should consult their ophthalmologist first because individual risks vary.

Q: What habits besides sleep posture help control eye pressure?

A: Regular medication use, eye exams, healthy blood pressure, and consistent sleep routines all support glaucoma care.