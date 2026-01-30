Shed the Pillow, Save Your Vision: Glaucoma Breakthrough

Sleeping without pillows may reduce harmful overnight rises in intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients by preventing neck vein compression and impaired eye fluid drainage.
- Two-pillow sleeping raised eye pressure in most glaucoma patients
- Average nocturnal intraocular pressure increased by about 1.6 mm Hg
- Reduced ocular blood flow accompanied higher pillow elevation
Association of high-pillow sleeping posture with intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.
Glaucoma is a chronic eye disease in which elevated IOP gradually injures the optic nerve, often without early symptoms. IOP naturally fluctuates across the day and tends to rise when a person lies down.
Scientists suspected that sleeping posture might further influence these changes, prompting investigators to examine whether pillow height alters eye pressure overnight.
What Did the Glaucoma Sleep Posture Study Find?The observational study enrolled 144 adults with glaucoma, including those with primary open-angle and normal-tension subtypes. Participants underwent 24-hour monitoring of eye pressure, with measurements taken every two hours in seated and lying positions.
Each individual was tested while lying flat and again after sleeping with two standard pillows, which elevated the head and neck by approximately 20 to 35 degrees.
Results showed that 96 participants, or 67 percent, experienced a significant increase in IOP when sleeping with elevated pillows. Mean IOP rose from 16.62 mm Hg without pillows to 17.42 mm Hg with pillows, representing an average overnight increase of about 1.61 mm Hg.
How Does Pillow Height Affect Intraocular Pressure?Investigators also measured ocular perfusion pressure (OPP), which reflects blood flow to the eye’s delicate tissues. When participants slept with two pillows, average OPP fell from 58.71 mm Hg to 54.57 mm Hg, suggesting reduced delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the optic nerve and retina.
To explore the biological explanation, a separate group of 20 healthy volunteers underwent ultrasound imaging of neck veins while lying flat and while using pillows. Pillow elevation significantly narrowed the jugular vein diameter and increased blood flow velocity, indicating mechanical compression.
This compression may interfere with the drainage of aqueous humor, the clear fluid that maintains eye shape and pressure.
Which Glaucoma Patients Were Most Affected?The study found that younger participants and those with primary open-angle glaucoma were more likely to experience notable pressure rises with pillow elevation.
Although long-term disease outcomes were not evaluated, the findings suggest that nightly posture could repeatedly influence IOP over months or years (2).
Can Sleep Position Become Part of Glaucoma Care?Current glaucoma treatment focuses on medications, laser therapy, or surgery to lower eye pressure. This research highlights a simple lifestyle factor that could potentially complement standard therapy.
Researchers cautioned that these findings are preliminary and do not yet prove that avoiding pillows will slow optic nerve damage.
Final Takeaway:
Sleeping posture appears to meaningfully influence nighttime eye pressure in people with glaucoma. Avoiding elevated pillow positions may help limit harmful IOP spikes, but patients should consult their ophthalmologist before changing routine care.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can sleeping without a pillow lower eye pressure in glaucoma?
A: Research suggests lying flat without pillows may reduce posture-related pressure rises, though long-term benefits remain under study.
Q: Why does pillow height affect glaucoma?
A: Neck flexion from stacked pillows can compress jugular veins, slowing eye fluid drainage and increasing internal eye pressure.
Q: Is a 1 to 2 mm Hg rise in eye pressure important?
A: Yes. Even small repeated increases can contribute to optic nerve damage over time in glaucoma.
Q: Should glaucoma patients stop using pillows at night?
A: Patients should consult their ophthalmologist first because individual risks vary.
Q: What habits besides sleep posture help control eye pressure?
A: Regular medication use, eye exams, healthy blood pressure, and consistent sleep routines all support glaucoma care.
