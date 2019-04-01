Sex Differences Exist in Brain Tumors

Sex-specific differences have been observed in deadly brain tumors, such as glioblastomas

This affects the differential susceptibility, response to treatment, and survival in male and female glioblastoma patients

Development of new treatments tailored to treat specific subtypes of glioblastoma could improve survival of patients

It has long been observed that males are more susceptible to cancer than females. This occurs in many types of cancer, including cancers of the brain, such as glioblastoma. However, why these differences are observed between men and women was unknown, until now.