Semaglutide: The NHS`s New Weapon Against Heart Attacks and Strokes

England's NHS is set to offer weight-loss injections to over a million people to prevent repeat heart attacks and strokes, marking a major shift in cardiovascular care.

Highlights: NHS to roll out semaglutide (Wegovy) to over 1.2 million people at high risk of heart attacks and strokes

Clinical trials show about 20% reduction in major cardiovascular events, even before weight loss

NICE recommends it as an add-on therapy for patients with existing cardiovascular disease and BMI ≥27 alongside standard care

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NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE Final draft guidance Semaglutide for reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in people with cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity



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Who Is Eligible for Semaglutide Under NHS Guidance?

Established cardiovascular disease , including:

including: Previous heart attack (myocardial infarction)



Previous stroke (ischaemic or haemorrhagic)



Symptomatic peripheral arterial disease

Body Mass Index (BMI) of 27 kg/m² or higher

Semaglutide Cuts Heart Attack & Stroke Risk When Used Under Key Conditions

Reduced-calorie diet

Increased physical activity

Standard heart medicines such as statins

How Is the NHS Rollout Expected to Change Heart Disease Prevention?

What Evidence Led to This NHS Rollout of Semaglutide?

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Semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes by baseline and changes in adiposity measurements: a prespecified analysis of the SELECT trial



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Around 20% reduction in major cardiovascular events , including heart attack and stroke

, including heart attack and stroke Benefits appearing early in treatment, even before significant weight loss

Effectiveness regardless of the amount of weight lost

How Semaglutide Helps Tackle the UK’s Heart Disease Burden

Around 100,000 hospital admissions each year are due to heart attacks

are due to heart attacks Another 100,000 people experience a stroke annually

Stroke occurs every five minutes in the UK

Around 350,000 people live with peripheral arterial disease ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Stroke statistics



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What Makes Semaglutide Different from Other Heart Treatments?

Reduces appetite and supports weight loss

Improves blood sugar control

Lowers inflammation in blood vessels

improves endothelial function

Helps stabilize plaque in arteries

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Can semaglutide prevent heart attacks and strokes? A: Yes, clinical trials like the SELECT study show semaglutide can reduce major cardiovascular events by about 20% in high-risk patients. Q: Who is eligible for semaglutide under NHS guidelines? A: Adults with existing cardiovascular disease and a BMI of 27 or higher may be eligible, alongside standard treatments like statins and lifestyle changes. Q: Is semaglutide only a weight-loss drug? A: No, it also improves heart health by reducing inflammation, improving blood vessel function, and lowering cardiovascular risk beyond weight loss. Q: How is semaglutide given for heart disease prevention? A: It is administered as a once-weekly injection, usually self-injected using a pen device under medical supervision. Q: Does semaglutide replace other heart medications? A: No, it is used as an add-on therapy along with existing treatments such as statins, diet, and exercise. Q: How quickly does semaglutide show heart benefits? A: Studies suggest cardiovascular benefits can appear early in treatment, even before significant weight loss occurs.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE Final draft guidance Semaglutide for reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in people with cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity - (https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/gid-ta11544/documents/674) Semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes by baseline and changes in adiposity measurements: a prespecified analysis of the SELECT trial - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(25)01375-3/fulltext) Stroke statistics - (https://www.stroke.org.uk/stroke/statistics)

).This marks a major shift in how cardiovascular disease is managed, with a metabolic drug being integrated into standard heart care.The rollout follows guidance from the, the UK’s independent body that evaluates which treatments should be used in the NHS based on clinical effectiveness and cost value.NICE has recommended semaglutide as anTo ensure the treatment is used in the right population, NICE has outlined clear eligibility criteria.is recommended for adults who meet the following conditions:A general practitioner or specialist will assess patient suitability before prescribing.The drug will be given as a, alongside existing treatments such as statins, diet control, and increased physical activity. Patients will also be able to self-administer the injection using a pen device at home.Helen Knight from NICE said: “We know that people who have already had a heart attack or stroke are living with real fear that it could happen again.”She added, “The NHS estimates thatThis expansion means semaglutide will move beyond its current use in obesity and diabetes to become part of secondary prevention for cardiovascular disease, targeting patients at high risk of repeat events.Sharon Hodgson, the UK health minister, described such drugs as a “gamechanger” and a potential “lifesaver” when used in the right population.The SELECT trial is one of the largest cardiovascular outcome trials of its kind, involving).Participants received semaglutide or placebo alongside standard care, allowing researchers to isolate its cardiovascular benefits.The findings showed:This is particularly significant because it shows thatThe findings were supported by research led by University College London and published in The Lancet, further strengthening confidence in the drug’s cardiovascular benefits.Prof Naveed Sattar, professor of cardiometabolic medicine, said: “This is very good news and stems directly from high-quality trial evidence.”Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death in the UK, making prevention strategies critical.People who have already had one cardiovascular event are at significantly higher risk of another, which is why additional protective therapies are urgently needed.Helen Williams, NHS England’s clinical director for cardiovascular disease prevention, said: “For more than a million people at high risk of heart attack and stroke, this treatment on the NHS could be life-changing – offering a powerful new way to protect their hearts and improve their health.”She added: “We know that people who have already had a heart attack or stroke face a much higher risk of having another. Used alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise, semaglutide could help prevent thousands of future major cardiovascular events and give many people the chance at a longer and healthier life.”Unlike conventional heart medicines that target single risk factors, semaglutide works across multiple metabolic and cardiovascular pathways. It:These combined effects help explain why cardiovascular benefits appear early and are not solely dependent on weight loss.Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “So-called ‘weight loss drugs’ like semaglutide have proven benefits beyond reducing the number on the scales – they are now considered important medicines for preventing deadly heart attacks and strokes.”Prof Naveed Sattar added: “We now have medicines that not only reduce heart attacks, strokes and peripheral arterial disease but also simultaneously lead to meaningful weight loss… making this a genuine win–win.”Prof Riyaz Patel also welcomed the move, stating, "Overall, a really exciting development for patients and doctors, giving us another powerful tool to reduce cardiovascular disease risk.”However, experts also cautioned about implementation challenges and NHS capacity, emphasizing the need for proper delivery and monitoring.This is not just about managing weight anymore; it is about preventing life-threatening cardiovascular events at scale.Source-Medindia