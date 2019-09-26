Scientists Uncover Mechanism of Healing an Injured Heart

The
study was undertaken by a team of scientists at Baylor College of Medicine, the
Texas Heart Institute and the University of Texas Health Science Center at
Houston. The findings of the study appear in the journal
.
Dr.
James Martin, corresponding author of the study, director of the Cardiomyocyte
Renewal Lab at the Texas Heart Institute and professor and Vivian L. Smith
Chair in Regenerative Medicine at Baylor College, said:
"Heart
failure remains the leading cause of mortality in the U.S., and one of the
interests of my lab is to develop ways to heal heart muscle by studying cellular pathways
involved in heart development and regeneration."
Inactivation
of Hippo Cellular Pathway on Heart Function
- During previous research, the study
team discovered that inactivating the Hippo cellular pathway in adult
murine hearts promoted heart muscle repair and regeneration following a heart attack
- These findings were promising and
paved the way to develop heart failure
treatments targeting the Hippo pathway
- In the current study, the study team
once again investigated the role of the Hippo pathway in the adult murine
heart, focusing this time on heart fibroblasts, which are non-muscle cells
found in close association with heart muscle cells (myocytes)
- During the study, the team conducted
several experiments, including single-cell
sequencing experiments which provided a high degree of resolution to their
tests
- The studies showed that inactivating
the Hippo pathway in normal resting adult hearts without stimulated
activation and proliferation of fibroblasts with
the formation of
scar tissue or fibrosis within the heart muscle
- Mouse hearts with defective Hippo
cellular pathway in heart fibroblasts spontaneously developed fibrosis and
scarring of heart muscle resulting in severe heart failure
The findings of the study suggest that inactivating the Hippo cellular pathway in
heart fibroblasts can cause or aggravate pre-existing failure. Therefore, heart failure treatments
must, specifically target
inactivation of the Hippo pathway in cardiac muscle cells.
"We
know that Hippo and Yap work together. Hippo acts like a brake for Yap, so when
we took away Hippo, Yap remained active and regulated the expression of
important signaling molecules that 'talk' to macrophages and other immune cells
luring them into the heart,"
- Additionally, the team found that
inactivating the Hippo pathway resulted in a cascade of events in the cell
a leading to an inflammatory response mediated by Yap, a molecule which
controls several cellular pathways
Martin said.
Heart
Failure in Brief
- During a heart attack, the blood
supply to the heart muscle is affected and therefore, they are deprived of oxygen
- As a result, the affected portion of
the heart muscle undergoes infarction or dies
- The damaged heart muscle does not
regenerate and instead becomes replaced with scar tissue or fibrosis, due
to stimulation of heart fibroblasts
- When there is excessive scarring,
the heart progressively weakens and is unable to contract and pump blood
- As a result, following a heart
attack, persons can develop heart failure which is a potentially fatal
condition
Scope of the Study
- The study identifies key cellular
pathways involved in heart muscle regeneration following injury
and opens up future avenues of research
into developing heart failure treatments
- Importantly, fibroblasts
in the heart must be maintained in the inactive
or resting state since activation can result in worsening of heart failure
In summary, scientists discovered a key cellular pathway, the Hippo
pathway in the heart muscle, which can be specifically targeted to develop
heart failure treatments in the future.
Source: Medindia