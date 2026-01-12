Scientists Identify a New Form of Diabetes in Newborns

Researchers have identified a rare, genetically driven form of diabetes that appears in newborns, revealing a previously unknown gene essential for insulin-producing cells.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which doctor should I see first if my baby is diagnosed with diabetes?

A: You should consult a paediatric endocrinologist. These specialists are trained to diagnose and manage hormonal and metabolic conditions in infants and children, including neonatal diabetes.

Q: Is a general paediatrician enough for managing diabetes in newborns?

A: A general pediatrician is essential for initial care, but neonatal or early-onset diabetes always requires referral to a paediatric endocrinologist for specialised treatment, insulin management, and long-term follow-up.

Q: Is this the same as type 1 diabetes?

A: No. This form of diabetes is genetic and present from birth, unlike type 1 diabetes, which usually develops later due to immune-related causes.

Q: How rare is this newly identified condition?

A: It is extremely rare and has so far been identified in only a small number of children worldwide.

Q: Can this form of diabetes be cured?

A: At present, there is no cure. Treatment focuses on insulin replacement and managing associated neurological symptoms.

Q: Should all babies with early diabetes get genetic testing?

A: Yes. Experts recommend genetic testing for diabetes diagnosed in the first six months of life to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Q: Could this discovery help common diabetes research?

A: Yes. Studying rare genetic disorders often reveals biological pathways that may be relevant to more common forms of diabetes.