Scientists Identify a New Form of Diabetes in Newborns

Researchers have identified a rare, genetically driven form of diabetes that appears in newborns, revealing a previously unknown gene essential for insulin-producing cells.
- Scientists discovered a previously unknown form of diabetes affecting newborns
- A single gene failure causes insulin-producing cells to die early
- The finding may reshape how doctors diagnose and treat rare childhood diabetes
Recessive TMEM167A variants cause neonatal diabetes, microcephaly, and epilepsy syndrome
Go to source). Researchers have now identified a rare and previously unrecognized form of neonatal diabetes caused by a defect in a single gene that plays a critical role in insulin production during early life. The discovery sheds new light on how insulin-producing cells form — and why they sometimes fail from the very start.
The international research effort was led by scientists at the University of Exeter Medical School, in collaboration with researchers from Université Libre de Bruxelles and other global institutions.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
A hidden gene defect is rewriting what we know about diabetes from birth—and it shows that the disease can begin before life even has a chance to adapt.
#neonataldiabetes #geneticdisorders #pediatrichealth #diabetesresearch #medindia
What Makes Neonatal Diabetes DifferentNeonatal diabetes is diagnosed within the first six months of life and is extremely rare. In most cases, it is caused by inherited genetic mutations rather than lifestyle or immune-related factors.
In this study, researchers examined six children from different parts of the world who developed diabetes shortly after birth. All of them also shared neurological conditions such as epilepsy and unusually small head size (microcephaly).
What linked these children was a mutation in a little-known gene called TMEM167A, a gene not previously associated with diabetes.
Why TMEM167A Gene MattersTo understand what TMEM167A actually does, scientists used stem cells and CRISPR gene-editing technology to create insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells in the laboratory.
When TMEM167A was disrupted, these beta cells could no longer function normally. Instead of producing insulin efficiently, the cells experienced severe internal stress and eventually died.
This explains why affected babies are unable to make enough insulin right from birth.
According to the researchers, TMEM167A appears to be essential for insulin-producing cells and certain brain cells but not required for many other cell types. making it uniquely important in early development.
Why This Discovery Matters Beyond Rare DiseasesAlthough this condition affects only a small number of children, the implications are far-reaching.
Understanding how TMEM167A supports insulin production gives scientists a clearer picture of how beta cells survive, adapt, or fail, insights that could inform research into more common forms of diabetes as well.
Globally, diabetes affects nearly 600 million people, and beta cell failure lies at the heart of the disease. Rare genetic disorders like this one often reveal biological pathways that are relevant far beyond the original condition.
What This Means for Families and DoctorsFor families, the discovery improves the chances of earlier and more accurate diagnosis of unexplained diabetes in newborns, especially when neurological symptoms are also present.
For clinicians, it highlights the importance of genetic testing in infants diagnosed with diabetes in the first months of life, helping avoid misdiagnosis and guiding appropriate long-term care.
The Bigger PictureThis study demonstrates how modern genetics and stem cell research can uncover hidden causes of disease that were previously impossible to detect.
By identifying TMEM167A as a key player in insulin secretion, researchers have added a crucial piece to the puzzle of diabetes biology, one that starts not in adulthood, but at the very beginning of life.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which doctor should I see first if my baby is diagnosed with diabetes?
A: You should consult a paediatric endocrinologist. These specialists are trained to diagnose and manage hormonal and metabolic conditions in infants and children, including neonatal diabetes.
Q: Is a general paediatrician enough for managing diabetes in newborns?
A: A general pediatrician is essential for initial care, but neonatal or early-onset diabetes always requires referral to a paediatric endocrinologist for specialised treatment, insulin management, and long-term follow-up.
Q: Is this the same as type 1 diabetes?
A: No. This form of diabetes is genetic and present from birth, unlike type 1 diabetes, which usually develops later due to immune-related causes.
Q: How rare is this newly identified condition?
A: It is extremely rare and has so far been identified in only a small number of children worldwide.
Q: Can this form of diabetes be cured?
A: At present, there is no cure. Treatment focuses on insulin replacement and managing associated neurological symptoms.
Q: Should all babies with early diabetes get genetic testing?
A: Yes. Experts recommend genetic testing for diabetes diagnosed in the first six months of life to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.
Q: Could this discovery help common diabetes research?
A: Yes. Studying rare genetic disorders often reveals biological pathways that may be relevant to more common forms of diabetes.
Reference:
- Recessive TMEM167A variants cause neonatal diabetes, microcephaly, and epilepsy syndrome - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/195756)