Sardines (Oily Fish) Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Good for heart

Prevent certain types of cancer

Reduce inflammation

Protect bone health

Combat anxiety and stress

Lower the risk of blood clots

Promote healthy immune system

Great for your skin

Risk of Diabetes in Elderly

Halt Diabetes with Two Cans of Sardines a Week

Food Vs Supplements - The Protective Role

Managing Type 2 Diabetes

In addition to controlling blood sugar levels, the other surprising benefits of sardines include:As the incidence of diabetes is much higher in elderly people than in the young population, Almost 152 patients aged 65 years and older who had been diagnosed with prediabetes (blood glucose levels between 100-124 mg/dl) were enrolled for the study from three different Primary Care centers.says doctor Rizzolo.A nutritional program that sought to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes was added to all the patients. However,These participants were encouraged to consume the sardine whole without removing the bones, as these are enriched in calcium and vitamin D.It was found that 27% of the members were at a high risk of suffering from diabetes (measured via the FINDRISC questionnaire) among the group that did not include sardines in their diet. And 22% found themselves in the same category even after 1 year.On the contrary, among the participants that included sardines in their diet, 37% of them were at a high risk of suffering from diabetes at the start of the study. But only 8% remained at very high risk after one year.There were also certain improvements seen in other important biochemical parameters, such as a reduced insulin resistance index (HOMA-IR), increased "good" cholesterol (HDL) , increased hormones that accelerate the breakdown of glucose (adiponectin) and decreased triglycerides and blood pressure, amongst others.The present data demonstrate the clear protective effect of the fish nutrients (taurine, omega 3, calcium, and vitamin D) against the onset of diabetes. However, it is controversial to conclude the role of these nutrients having similar efficacy when taken as supplements in isolation.says Rizzolo.The effect of sardines on the intestinal microbiota is also set in the second phase of the study to further analyze the regulation of many biological processes and their protective effect against diabetes 2.The following tips may help sustain the blood sugar to normal and also delay/prevent complications.Source: Medindia