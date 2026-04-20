Salty Tap Water Linked to Higher Hypertension Risk

Drinking water may be an overlooked source of salt intake, with new research linking higher water salinity to increased blood pressure and hypertension risk.

Association of drinking water salinity with elevated blood pressure and risk of hypertension among coastal and other populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies

A comprehensive review of reverse osmosis desalination: Technology, water sources, membrane processes, fouling, and cleaning

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can drinking water really increase blood pressure?

A: Yes, higher sodium levels in drinking water have been linked to increased blood pressure and hypertension risk.

Q: What is saltwater intrusion?

A: It is the process where seawater enters freshwater sources, increasing their salt content, often due to rising sea levels.

Q: Who is most affected?

A: Coastal populations and those relying on groundwater sources are most at risk.

Q: Why is this risk often unnoticed?

A: Because salty water may not always taste different, leading to hidden sodium intake.

Q: Is this risk comparable to lifestyle factors?

A: Yes, it is similar to risks associated with physical inactivity.

Q: Can this be prevented?

A: Yes, through water treatment methods like reverse osmosis and improved water monitoring systems.