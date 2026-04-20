Salty Tap Water Linked to Higher Hypertension Risk

Drinking water may be an overlooked source of salt intake, with new research linking higher water salinity to increased blood pressure and hypertension risk.
- Drinking salty water is linked to a 3.22 mm Hg rise in systolic and 2.82 mm Hg rise in diastolic blood pressure
- High water salinity increases hypertension risk by 26%, with the strongest effects in coastal populations
- Saltwater intrusion is a climate-driven global issue, affecting millions unknowingly
Association of drinking water salinity with elevated blood pressure and risk of hypertension among coastal and other populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies
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Individuals consuming saltier water showed an average increase of 3.22 mm Hg in systolic blood pressure (pressure when the heart beats) and 2.82 mm Hg in diastolic blood pressure (pressure between beats).
Although such increases may appear modest at an individual level, even small shifts in blood pressure across large populations can have major public health consequences.
Could Your Drinking Water Be Raising Your Blood Pressure?When people think about high blood pressure, they typically focus on lifestyle factors such as high salt intake from food, smoking ,lack of physical activity, or stress. However, an unexpected and often overlooked contributor is drinking water salinity, which refers to the concentration of dissolved salts—primarily sodium—in water.
By combining data across multiple studies, researchers were able to overcome limitations of individual studies, identify consistent global patterns, and improve the applicability of findings across diverse populations.
The analysis showed that:
- People exposed to higher salinity drinking water had consistently higher blood pressure levels
- The risk of hypertension increased by 26%
- The effect was most pronounced in coastal regions, where freshwater supplies are increasingly contaminated
As study author Dr Rajiv Chowdhury explains: “As sea levels rise, more and more salt water tends to infiltrate global freshwater sources.”
This phenomenon, known as saltwater intrusion, is particularly common in low-lying countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam but is increasingly recognized as a global issue.
How Does Salty Water Actually Increase Blood Pressure?The connection between salty water and hypertension is supported by well-established biological mechanisms.
Excess sodium intake disrupts the body’s fluid balance and activates the Renin–Angiotensin–Aldosterone System (RAAS) (a hormonal system that regulates blood pressure, blood volume, and electrolyte balance)
This leads to:
- Fluid retention, increasing blood volume
- Release of angiotensin II, which causes narrowing of blood vessels
- Secretion of aldosterone, increasing sodium and water reabsorption in the kidneys
- Increased vascular resistance, ultimately raising blood pressure (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Physiology, Renin Angiotensin System
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Why Are Coastal Populations at Greater Risk?The study found that associations between water salinity and hypertension were strongest in coastal populations, highlighting an important environmental dimension.
As sea levels rise due to climate change, seawater increasingly infiltrates freshwater aquifers (underground water sources), raising salinity levels in drinking water supplies.
Key concerns include:
- Over 3 billion people globally live in coastal or near-coastal regions
- Many depend on groundwater, which is particularly vulnerable to salinity changes
- Salty water may not always taste noticeably different, leading to unintentional sodium intake
How Does Salty Drinking Water Compare to Other Blood Pressure Risks?While the increase in blood pressure from salty water may seem small, its impact at the population level is significant.
The findings show that the increased risk of hypertension from salty drinking water (26%) is comparable to the risk associated with physical inactivity (15–25%), placing it alongside well-known lifestyle risk factors.
In simple terms, regularly drinking salty water could raise blood pressure as much as not exercising enough.
What makes this risk more concerning is that:
- Water is consumed every day, making it a constant exposure
- Unlike diet, people may not realise they are consuming excess sodium
Why Isn’t Water Salinity Considered a Major Health Risk Yet?Despite growing evidence, water quality is still not a standard part of hypertension prevention strategies.
Key gaps include:
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has no health-based guideline for sodium in drinking water
- Most global health strategies focus on diet, lifestyle, and behaviour, not environmental exposures
- Coronary heart disease (CHD) (heart-related conditions caused by reduced blood flow)
- Stroke (brain damage due to interrupted blood supply)
What Can You Do to Reduce This Hidden Salt Exposure?Although food remains the main source of sodium, drinking water can still add a significant hidden contribution, especially in high-salinity regions.
Simple steps to reduce risk include:
- Checking local water quality reports, if available
- Using reverse osmosis (RO) systems (a filtration method that removes dissolved salts)
- Supporting community solutions, such as desalination plants and improved water supply systems (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
A comprehensive review of reverse osmosis desalination: Technology, water sources, membrane processes, fouling, and cleaning
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Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can drinking water really increase blood pressure?
A: Yes, higher sodium levels in drinking water have been linked to increased blood pressure and hypertension risk.
Q: What is saltwater intrusion?
A: It is the process where seawater enters freshwater sources, increasing their salt content, often due to rising sea levels.
Q: Who is most affected?
A: Coastal populations and those relying on groundwater sources are most at risk.
Q: Why is this risk often unnoticed?
A: Because salty water may not always taste different, leading to hidden sodium intake.
Q: Is this risk comparable to lifestyle factors?
A: Yes, it is similar to risks associated with physical inactivity.
Q: Can this be prevented?
A: Yes, through water treatment methods like reverse osmosis and improved water monitoring systems.
- Association of drinking water salinity with elevated blood pressure and risk of hypertension among coastal and other populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41371925/)
- Physiology, Renin Angiotensin System - (Physiology, Renin Angiotensin System)
- A comprehensive review of reverse osmosis desalination: Technology, water sources, membrane processes, fouling, and cleaning - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1944398624203921)
Source-Medindia