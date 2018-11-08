Highlights:
- Moderate sodium (common salt) ingestion less than 5 grams per day
does not increase risk of heart attack or stroke according to a global
study
- Most communities in countries in the world (with the exception of
China) ingest only moderate amounts of sodium between three to five grams
(1.5 to 2.5 teaspoons) daily
- Health measures to reduce sodium (common salt) consumption must be
aimed at communities that have high salt intake
Moderate or
average amounts of common salt (sodium)
intake does not increase risk of heart attacks or stroke according to a recent
international study undertaken by a team of scientists
from the Population Health Research
Institute
(PHRI) of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences,
Canada along with colleagues from 21
countries
across the world.
Salt Consumption of Less Than 5 Grams a Day Does Not Increase Risk of Heart Attack or Stroke
Besides Canada, data for this research
paper was collected and reviewed (from individual as well as community levels)
from countries across the world including Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile,
China, Columbia, India, Iran, Malaysia, occupied Palestinian territory,
Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania,
Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.
‘Heart disease risk associated with high salt intake can be overcome by adding fruits, vegetables, potatoes, dairy foods, and other potassium rich foods in the diet’
The findings appear in the reputed
journalLancet.
Rates of Salt Consumption By Countries Across World
- This international study tracked
94,000 people, between the ages of 35 to 70 years, for an average period
of eight years in communities spread across 18 countries around the world.
Data for the current article was sourced from the ongoing
'International Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE)' study conducted by
the PHRI. Andrew Mente, first author of this study, a PHRI scientist and also an associate professor of the
Department of Health Research Methods, Evidence and Impact at McMaster
University.
Existing Recommendations on Salt Consumption By
Leading Health Organizations
- The study found that China is the
only country where more than 80 per cent of communities consume common
salt or sodium amounting to more than five grams daily.
- Most communities from other
countries showed only an average sodium consumption of 3 to 5 grams daily
(equivalent to 1.5 to 2.5 teaspoons of salt).
According to Andrew Mente, "The
World Health Organization recommends consumption of less than 2 grams
of sodium -- that's one teaspoon of salt -- a day
as a preventative measure against cardiovascular
disease
, but
there is little evidence in terms of improved health outcomes that individuals
ever achieve at such a low level. He added that the American Heart Association recommends even less -- 1.5 grams of sodium
a day for individuals at risk of heart disease.
Relationship Between Salt Intake and Heart Disease
- In countries such as China where the salt consumption was high
(more than 5 grams daily), there was a direct relationship between salt
intake and adverse heart events like stroke and heart attack
- In countries where salt intake was moderate (or 3 to 5 grams
daily), there was a decreased incidence (inverse relationship) of heart
attack and stroke associated with salt consumption
- All major heart related problems,
including death was lower in communities and countries that consumed foods high in potassium such
as fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, dairy foods and potatoes
Thus the findings of the study suggest that moderate
amounts of salt (3-5 grams) daily may not adversely affect heart health.
Need For Community Based Measures to Reduce Salt Intake
- Currently preventive measures or strategies to reduce salt intake
are individual based
- Martin O'Donnell, co-author of the
report, a PHRI researcher and an associate clinical professor of medicine
at McMaster suggests that intervention measures to reduce sodium intake should be aimed at communities that
consume a lot of salt and should be included as part of overall
measures that promote healthy diet
In conclusion, there
appears to be no definitive evidence that persons who consume average amounts
of salt do not need to restrict salt in their diet to reduce their risk of
heart attacks or stroke. Additionally consuming a potassium rich diet can
decrease heart related problems.
Source: Medindia