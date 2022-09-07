About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly

by Ramya on July 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM
Highlights:
  • Regular usage of statins provides significant reductions in major cardiovascular events, including stroke, by approximately 19%.
  • Statin therapy is safe in the elderly and has no effect on nonvascular mortality, cancer death, or cancer incidence.
  • Cost has not limited the use of statins in the elderly.

Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly

Efficacy and Need for Statins

Older patients are at increased risk of developing atherosclerosis or clots within blood vessels (1 Trusted Source
Treatment with Statins in Elderly Patients

Go to source). The incidence of atherosclerosis raises with age and the number of cardiovascular events is more in patients aged above 60 years. Atherosclerosis occurs due to increased levels of lipids or cholesterol.

What are Statins?

Statins are medications that lowers cholesterol levels in the blood. They help to prevent cardiovascular events like stroke, heart attack, angina.

Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
The most efficient and cost-effective therapeutic option to prevent or reduce the incidence of atherosclerosis is the treatment with statins.

Statins act by decreasing the levels of all lipids or cholesterol in our blood. Advantages or efficacy is clearly visible after at least one year of treatment.

Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disorders

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), ischemic heart disease is the reason for 16% of deaths globally. Totally, 8.9 million people died of ischemic heart disease in 2019 (5 Trusted Source
The top 10 causes of death

Go to source).
Experts Suggest Ways to Improve Adherence to Statin Therapy
Experts Suggest Ways to Improve Adherence to Statin Therapy
Experts issued recommendations about how to distinguish between true side effects of statins and side effects arising due to patients' expectations.
One of the major risk factors for these diseases is dyslipidaemia or hyperlipidaemia (excess levels of lipids or cholesterol in the blood), and the prevalence of dyslipidaemia is very high globally.

Commonly Used Statins

  • Atorvastatin
  • Rosuvastatin
  • Fluvastatin
  • Simvastatin
  • Pravastatin
  • Pitavastatin, etc.

Safety of Statins

Common side effects include headache, dizziness, muscle pain, sleep disturbances, digestive issues, feeling tired or weak (6 Trusted Source
Overview

Go to source). Uncommon side effects include muscle damage, liver damage, increased risk of type 2 diabetes, sexual problems, memory problems, hair loss, acne etc.

Uncommon side effects usually develop after prolonged treatment with high dose statins. Side effects are much more common in elderly patients, due to their multiple associated comorbidities, hepatic and renal functional decline, and drugs that may interact with statins. However, the benefits overweigh the disadvantages of the treatment with statins and so the treatment with statins should be encouraged. References :
  1. Treatment with Statins in Elderly Patients - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31671689/)
  2. Pravastatin in elderly individuals at risk of vascular disease (PROSPER): a randomised controlled trial - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12457784/)
  3. MRC/BHF Heart Protection Study of cholesterol lowering with simvastatin in 20,536 high-risk individuals: a randomised placebo-controlled trial - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12114036/)
  4. Efficacy and safety of statin therapy in older people: a meta-analysis of individual participant data from 28 randomised controlled trials - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS01406736(18)31942-1/fulltext)
  5. The top 10 causes of death - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death#:~:text=The%20top%20global%20causes%20of,birth%20asphyxia%20and%20birth%20trauma%2C)
  6. Overview - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/statins/)
  7. Study of the effectiveness of additional reductions in cholesterol and homocysteine (SEARCH): characteristics of a randomized trial among 12064 myocardial infarction survivors - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17967584/)


Source: Medindia
Statin Use Prior Cardiac Arrest Improves Survival Rate
Statin Use Prior Cardiac Arrest Improves Survival Rate
Study shows that statin users are likely to survive longer after a cardiac arrest compares to non-users.

Statin-related Myopathy
Statin-related Myopathy
Statins, the commonly prescribed cholesterol medications, are associated with myopathy.
More News on:
Cholesterol Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Diseases Related to Old Age Statins 

