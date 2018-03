Robots May Soon Help Doctors Accurately Diagnose Breast Cancer on Imaging

Why Use Artificial Intelligence In Breast Cancer Diagnosis

‘IntelliScan System will help radiologists report a higher number of MRI scan images much faster and more precisely, helping to save patient’s lives by earlier diagnosis and treatment.’

How IntelliScan Works

IntelliScan will automatically flag up what it learns (through deep machine learning) to perceive as abnormal lesions and categorize them by severity in every case

Radiologists reporting the scans will be able to handle many more scans more accurately and much faster resulting in early diagnosis and treatment

Once the system is fully developed, the plan is to link it to MRI machines across UK and integrate it into the healthcare system

Hospital radiographers and radiologists will automatically obtain digitally advanced images and reports reducing reporting time and improving diagnostic accuracy

IntelliScan will also help in assessing response to treatment by comparing pre and post-treatment scans resulting in best possible healthcare delivery to the patient.

What Is Artificial Intelligence and Deep Machine Learning and Advanced Image Processing?

In a two-year experiment,. Using advanced cutting edge technology robots (artificial intelligence) will be taught how to accurately spot breast cancer lesions, aiming to improve diagnosis and patient outcome.Despite several advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, missed or late diagnosis still accounts for a major share of cancer related deaths in the UK.Scientists in the UK hope and believe that employingwill overcome the gaps in the existing system and result in improved diagnosis and survival of cancer patients.The current two-year project,be funded by Innovate UK, and hopes to completely change the way NHS UK uses MRI scans to diagnose breast cancer the artificial intelligence system is being developed by Brunel University Innovation Center, London, First Option Software and Teesside University. Itsmart algorithms to correctly detect breast cancer lesions on MRI scans. In addition the system also incorporates cloud hosting and remote data processing."The technique will provide unique information to support doctors during the diagnostic process," said Brunel's Sergio Malo. "And the machine learning algorithm will use the doctors' feedback for further training and for continuous improvement of the detection tool across the UK."According to Professor Tat-Hean Gan, Brunel Innovation Centre's director "The system integrates a series of visualisation, data processing, data communication and decision-support systems which will enable it to dramatically improve access to breast healthcare and cancer treatment compliance,". Artificial intelligence isas against natural intelligence exhibited by humans and other animals.Deep machine learning is a, such as voice recognition, identifying images and spotting abnormalities and making predictions. Instead of a set of predefined programs which is the practice in computers,to learn to respond andby processing the information entered and recognizing specific patterns at several levels.refers to classifying and identifying abnormalities in visual images by artificial intelligence systems based on specific criteria which the machine learns to interpret from entered data (images in this case).Source: Medindia