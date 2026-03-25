Python Blood Molecule: The Future of Safe and Effective Weight Loss

A molecule found in python blood may help control hunger and promote weight loss, without the nausea and side effects seen with current obesity drugs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the molecule in python blood that may help with weight loss?

A: The molecule, called pTOS, is found in python blood and helps suppress appetite by acting on the brainâ€™s hunger centre.

Q: How does the snake-derived molecule reduce appetite?

A: It activates the hypothalamus in the brain, reducing hunger directly without slowing digestion or causing nausea.

Q: Is the snake-derived molecule better than Ozempic or GLP-1 drugs?

A: Early research suggests it may suppress appetite without common side effects like nausea or digestive issues seen with GLP-1 drugs.

Q: Has the weight loss molecule been tested in humans?

A: No, current studies are in animals. However, the molecule is naturally present in humans, making it a promising target for future treatments.

Q: Can python biology really help humans lose weight?

A: Scientists believe studying python metabolism may help develop new therapies that safely control appetite in humans.