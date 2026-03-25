Python Blood Molecule: The Future of Safe and Effective Weight Loss

A molecule found in python blood may help control hunger and promote weight loss, without the nausea and side effects seen with current obesity drugs.
- pTOS, a python-derived molecule, rises over 1,000-fold after a large meal in pythons and suppresses appetite
- The molecule works via a gut–brain pathway, suppressing appetite without slowing digestion
- Animal studies show weight loss without nausea, fatigue, or muscle loss
Python metabolomics uncovers a conserved postprandial metabolite and gut-brain feeding pathway
Go to source). Published in Nature Metabolism, the study shows this gut microbiome–derived metabolite acts as a
Python metabolomics uncovers a conserved postprandial metabolite and gut-brain feeding pathway
Go to source)
Why Are Scientists Looking Beyond GLP-1 Drugs?GLP-1 receptor agonists like Semaglutide have transformed weight loss treatment. These drugs mimic a natural hormone released after meals, which help reduce appetite, slow stomach emptying, and improve blood sugar control.
They can lead to 10–15% or more body weight loss but come with limitations. Many users report nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal discomfort, and in some cases, loss of muscle mass during rapid weight loss.
Because these drugs act partly by slowing digestion, researchers are now exploring alternatives that can suppress appetite directly—without affecting the gut or causing systemic discomfort.
What Makes Python Metabolism So Unique?Pythons represent one of the most extreme metabolic systems in nature. They can consume prey equal to their body weight and then survive 12 to 18 months without eating while maintaining muscle and physiological stability. After feeding:
- Their metabolism can increase up to 40-fold
- Organs like the heart expand significantly
- More than 200 metabolites shift in circulation
This molecule is produced from dietary tyrosine through a microbiome-dependent process, where gut bacteria generate precursor compounds that are further processed in the body.
“We wondered whether this metabolite affected any of the post-feeding physiological changes in the snake,” said Dr. Jonathan Long.
How Does a Snake-Derived Molecule Reduce Hunger Safely?The molecule activates neurons in the hypothalamus, the region that controls hunger—creating a direct appetite-suppressing effect.
To understand how this works in living systems, researchers tested the molecule in mice. This helped confirm its effects on appetite and metabolism. This leads to distinct advantages:
- No slowing of gastric emptying
- No nausea or gastrointestinal distress
- No changes in energy expenditure or physical activity
- Did not alter hormones like GLP-1, insulin, leptin, or ghrelin
- Did not reduce movement, water intake, or energy levels
In experimental models:
- Obese mice ate significantly less food
- They lost about 9% of body weight in 28 days
- There was no evidence of fatigue, aversion, or muscle loss
Could The Snake-Derived Molecule Lead to Safer Weight Loss Drugs?One of the most promising findings is that this pathway may already exist in humans. pTOS is present in human blood and increases after meals, suggesting a conserved biological mechanism linking food intake to appetite regulation.
This raises the possibility of developing therapies that enhance a natural appetite-control system, rather than overriding it.
“Obviously, we are not snakes,” said Dr. Jonathan Long. “But maybe by studying these animals, we can identify molecules or metabolic pathways that also affect human metabolism.”
A biotech startup, Arkana Therapeutics, is already working on translating these findings into clinical treatments. Beyond weight loss, researchers believe this discovery could also help address age-related muscle loss, offering a dual benefit for long-term metabolic health.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the molecule in python blood that may help with weight loss?
A: The molecule, called pTOS, is found in python blood and helps suppress appetite by acting on the brainâ€™s hunger centre.
Q: How does the snake-derived molecule reduce appetite?
A: It activates the hypothalamus in the brain, reducing hunger directly without slowing digestion or causing nausea.
Q: Is the snake-derived molecule better than Ozempic or GLP-1 drugs?
A: Early research suggests it may suppress appetite without common side effects like nausea or digestive issues seen with GLP-1 drugs.
Q: Has the weight loss molecule been tested in humans?
A: No, current studies are in animals. However, the molecule is naturally present in humans, making it a promising target for future treatments.
Q: Can python biology really help humans lose weight?
A: Scientists believe studying python metabolism may help develop new therapies that safely control appetite in humans.
Reference:
- Python metabolomics uncovers a conserved postprandial metabolite and gut–brain feeding pathway - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-026-01485-0#Abs1)