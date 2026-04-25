Poor Diet and Heart Disease: Top 3 Dietary Risks Revealed

Poor diet drives 5.91 million cardiovascular deaths globally in 2023, with high sodium, low fruit intake, and lack of whole grains as key contributors.
- Suboptimal diet caused 91 million cardiovascular deaths globally in 2023
- High sodium, low fruit, and lack of whole grains are the top three dietary risks
- Men face higher diet-related cardiovascular burden than women across nearly all regions
Cardiovascular diseases burden attributable to dietary risk factors in 204 countries and territories
Go to source). An extensive study covering 204 countries and territories revealed that dietary risk factors contributed to 5.91 million deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2023.
Although medical progress has reduced per-capita death rates, the total number of lives lost keeps increasing, propelled by a "top three" list of dietary culprits: excessive sodium intake, insufficient fruit consumption, and inadequate whole grain intake.
"Our results highlight that enhancing dietary quality must continue to be a core component of worldwide heart disease prevention," stated Guoshuang Feng, corresponding author from the Big Data Center at Beijing Children's Hospital.
"Although we observe a decrease in age-standardized death rates because of improved healthcare, the overall absolute burden is astonishing. We are fundamentally in a competition with an aging population that is becoming more susceptible to the damage caused by high-salt and low-nutrient diets."
Gender Divide and Dietary Risk FactorsThe research group examined information from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023, assessing 13 distinct dietary risk factors across a 33-year timeframe.
The evaluation showed that ischemic heart disease and stroke are the main consequences of these unhealthy eating patterns. The investigation also pointed out a pronounced gender gap, with men consistently facing a greater diet-related burden than women in almost all regions.
Yet, when examining death rates relative to population size, Pacific Island nations such as the Solomon Islands and Nauru carried the most severe burden. The researchers link this to a "nutrition transition" occurring in these islands, where fresh local crops are being displaced by imported, highly processed foods.
Policy Actions for China and Vulnerable Island NationsThe study authors urge for targeted, context-specific policy actions. For large-population nations such as China, structural steps including required front-of-pack sodium labeling and food reformulation are crucial.
In smaller, susceptible island economies, the emphasis needs to move toward food sovereignty and improving access to reasonably priced, fresh fruits and vegetables.
In conclusion, suboptimal diet remains a major driver of cardiovascular disease worldwide, while healthcare improvements have lowered per-capita death rates, the absolute burden continues to rise due to aging populations.
Targeted policy interventions such as mandatory sodium labeling for large nations and food sovereignty efforts for island economies are urgently needed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the leading modifiable cause of cardiovascular disease worldwide?
A: Suboptimal diet remains the leading modifiable cause of cardiovascular disease globally.
Q: How many cardiovascular deaths were linked to dietary risk factors in 2023?
A: Dietary risk factors were responsible for 5.91 million cardiovascular deaths in 2023.
Q: What are the top three dietary risks contributing to heart disease?
A: High sodium intake, low fruit consumption, and a lack of whole grains.
Q: Which countries have the highest absolute numbers of diet-related cardiovascular deaths?
A: China faced the highest at 1.36 million, followed by India at 1.11 million.
Q: What policy measures can support a heart-healthy diet?
A: Structural measures such as mandatory front-of-pack sodium labeling and food reformulation are essential to help people make better dietary choices and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Reference:
- Cardiovascular diseases burden attributable to dietary risk factors in 204 countries and territories - (https://www.the-innovation.org/article/doi/10.59717/j.xinn-nutri.2026.100015)