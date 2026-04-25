Poor Diet and Heart Disease: Top 3 Dietary Risks Revealed

Poor diet drives 5.91 million cardiovascular deaths globally in 2023, with high sodium, low fruit intake, and lack of whole grains as key contributors.

Cardiovascular diseases burden attributable to dietary risk factors in 204 countries and territories

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the leading modifiable cause of cardiovascular disease worldwide?

A: Suboptimal diet remains the leading modifiable cause of cardiovascular disease globally.

Q: How many cardiovascular deaths were linked to dietary risk factors in 2023?

A: Dietary risk factors were responsible for 5.91 million cardiovascular deaths in 2023.

Q: What are the top three dietary risks contributing to heart disease?

A: High sodium intake, low fruit consumption, and a lack of whole grains.

Q: Which countries have the highest absolute numbers of diet-related cardiovascular deaths?

A: China faced the highest at 1.36 million, followed by India at 1.11 million.

Q: What policy measures can support a heart-healthy diet?

A: Structural measures such as mandatory front-of-pack sodium labeling and food reformulation are essential to help people make better dietary choices and reduce the risk of heart disease.