Pomegranate Leaves: A New Hope for Amyloidosis Care

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is transthyretin amyloidosis?

A: Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) is a disease in which misfolded transthyretin proteins form amyloid deposits in the heart or nerves, leading to progressive organ damage.

Q: What is PGG in pomegranate leaves?

A: PGG (1,2,3,4,6-penta-O-galloyl-β-D-glucose) is a natural tannin found in pomegranate leaves and branches that can disrupt TTR amyloid fibrils in laboratory studies.

Q: How does PGG affect transthyretin amyloid fibrils?

A: Laboratory experiments showed that PGG breaks apart transthyretin amyloid fibrils, reducing protein aggregation.

Q: Can eating pomegranate treat transthyretin amyloidosis?

A: The research studied isolated PGG in controlled laboratory settings. Eating pomegranate fruit has not been shown to treat transthyretin amyloidosis.

Q: Why is removing amyloid fibrils important in ATTR?

A: Existing treatments mainly slow new protein buildup. Removing amyloid deposits could help reduce ongoing organ damage in transthyretin amyloidosis.