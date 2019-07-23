Plasticizers are Harmful to the Heart: Here’s Why

Phthalate and Its Effect on Health

Background of the Study

Study Findings

Exposure of in vitro heart models for 30 minutes to MEHP, a metabolite to DEHP, resulted in an increased risk of irregular heart rhythms

Exposure to MEHP for 30 minutes reduced atrioventricular (AV) conduction velocity and increased AV node effective refractory period

MEHP prolonged action potential duration and increased action potential triangulation

MEHP increased the ventricular effective refractory period

MEHP reduced the epicardial conduction velocity

Explanation of the Study Findings

Implications of the Study

Future Plans

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

This preclinical study, published in, was led by Dr. Nikki Posnack, PhD, who is a Principal Investigator with the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at the Children's Research Institute and an Assistant Professor of Pharmacology & Physiology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington DC, USA.The first author of the paper was Dr. Rafael Jaimes, PhD, who is a Staff Scientist at the Children's Research Institute, Washington DC, USA.Phthalates are esters of phthalic acid, which are primarily used as plasticizers. The main function of plasticizers is to soften plastics such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They make plastics more malleable, flexible, durable, and transparent.are mono-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (MEHP) and di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP). DEHP is commonly used to make plastics more soft and pliable, which are used in medical accessories such as plastic tubing. It should be noted that DEHP accounts for 40 percent of the weight of plastic bags used for storing blood andDespite its industrial usefulness, it has been documented based on epidemiological studies that phthalates can have adverse effects on health. Studies have shown that exposure to phthalates can lead to inflammatory conditions, metabolic disturbances, neurological disorders, reproductive problems, as well as cardiac abnormalities.The present study is based on previous studies conducted by the same research group. These studies revealed that in cardiomyocyte models, the cellular electrical coupling was reduced by exposure to DEHP, which slowed the conduction velocity of electrical impulses, resulting in the development of arrhythmia.Further studies, using microarrays showed that DEHP treatment of cardiomyocytes led to changes in the levels of mRNA, which affected calcium transport, resulting in abnormalities in cardiac muscle contraction. Another preclinical study found that DEHP interfered with the regulation of cardiovascular function by the nervous system.The major findings are highlighted below:says Posnack.Phthalates have a similar chemical structure to hormones, as a result of which they can interfere with various biological processes. These low molecular weight chemicals are capable of interacting with ion channels, cell membrane receptors, nuclear receptors, as well as other targets in the cell. For example, they can cause inhibition of NaV1.5 voltage-gated sodium (Na) channels present in cardiomyocytes, which disrupts the flow of Naions through these channels. These types of interactions could explain the changes observed in the preclinical heart models.Cardiology researchers at the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison in an accompanying Editorial entitled, note that although the clinical effects of plasticizers on the heart still needs to be studied in greater detail, the findings of the present study adds to the accumulating evidence that MEHP and DEHP are not inert, but possess chemical activity.write the University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers.The research team plans to build upon their current findings by using larger preclinical models and eventually carry out human testing. They plan to use stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes to compare the activities of plastic chemicals with other alternatives in order to assess their safety profile.says Jaimes.Posnack adds:The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Children's Research Institute, and the Children's National Heart Institute, USA. NVIDIA Corporation, USA, provided the graphics processing units, with partial support by the General Directorate of Scientific Policy of the Generalitat Valenciana (PROMETEO 2016/088), Spain.Source: Medindia