Plant-Based Nitrates Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

A large Danish study finds plant-based nitrate intake is linked to lower dementia risk, while nitrate from meat and drinking water is associated with higher risk over time.

Source-specific nitrate intake and incident dementia in the Danish Diet, Cancer and Health Study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is Dietary Nitrate And Why Is It Important For Brain Health?

A: Dietary nitrate is a natural compound found in foods and water that helps produce nitric oxide, which supports blood flow and brain function.

Q: Which Foods Are The Best Sources Of Plant-Based Nitrate?

A: Leafy green vegetables such as lettuce, along with vegetables like potatoes and other plant foods, are major sources of plant-based nitrate.

Q: Why Is Animal-Based Nitrate Linked To Higher Dementia Risk?

A: Animal-based nitrate may promote the formation of neurotoxic N-nitrosamines, especially when combined with certain proteins and cooking methods.

Q: Can Drinking Water Nitrate Affect Dementia Risk?

A: Yes, the study found that higher nitrate levels in tap water were associated with increased dementia risk, even below regulatory limits.

Q: Does This Mean People Should Avoid All Nitrate-Containing Foods?

A: No. The findings suggest focusing on plant-based nitrate sources while limiting processed meats and monitoring water quality for balanced, brain-supportive nutrition.