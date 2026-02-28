Plant-Based Diet Linked To Better Breast Cancer Outcomes

Plant-based eating and targeted micronutrients may support breast cancer prevention and survival.

Highlights: Higher plant-based diet adherence was linked to lower breast cancer risk

Breast cancer patients with healthier diets showed improved survival

Higher sodium intake was associated with increased mortality risk

Plant-based dietary patterns, micronutrient status and breast cancer outcomes: a joint analysis of UK Biobank and Chinese longitudinal healthy longevity survey



A Look at Plant-Based Diets



A new analysis published in Frontiers in Nutrition suggests that eating more plant-based foods and key micronutrients may supportin women.(In this study, women who closely followed a healthful plant-based diet had a lower chance of developing breast cancer. Among women already diagnosed with the disease, those with healthier diets lived longer. Higher intakes of vitamins and minerals like vitamin B2, vitamin C, calcium and magnesium were linked with better outcomes, while higher sodium intake was associated with a greater risk of dying.Benefits Of Healthful Plant-Based Eating Researchers looked at large groups of people from both the United Kingdom and China to understand how diet relates to breast cancer risk and patient survival. They focused on a score called the Healthful Plant-Based Diet Index, which rewards people for eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes and penalizes diets high in animal foods and refined items. Women with the highest diet scores tended to eat more plant-forward meals and fewer animal products.Scientists found that women with the healthiest plant-based diets were less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer.Among women already living with breast cancer, those who followed a diet rich in plants were more likely to survive longer than those with lower adherence to such eating patterns.Why Micronutrients Matter For Breast Health The study did more than look at foods alone. It explored how micronutrients contribute to breast health and survival outcomes. Vitamins and minerals that act as antioxidants or support cellular health stood out in their effects.Higher intakes of vitamin B2 and vitamin C were linked with more favorable outcomes. Calcium and magnesium intake were also tied to improved survival and lower risk.In contrast, higher sodium intake was associated with poorer outcomes in women already diagnosed with breast cancer.Combining Diet And Nutrition For Better Predictions To better understand how diet influences long-term outcomes, researchers used advanced models to compare plant-based diet scores with micronutrient intake. They found that diet scores alone helped inform future risks, but incorporating micronutrients provided a more complete picture. Diet quality combined with nutrient intake offers a promising route to understanding lifestyle factors related to breast health.Your body only needs 10 to 35% of daily calories from protein, and you can easily get that from beans, lentils, nuts, and whole grains.Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation, classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning there’s strong evidence linking it to cancer. (Makes you rethink where your protein should come from, doesn’t it?Source-Medindia