Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors Affect Immunity and Survival of Patients

Font : A- A+



Highlights: Bacteria on tumors can influence the immune response and survival of pancreatic cancer patients

The tumor microbiome can be altered by fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT)

This can significantly improve the outcome for patients with pancreatic cancer

Bacteria on pancreatic tumors can influence the immune response and contribute to long-term survival of pancreatic cancer patients, suggests new research from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. Bacteria on pancreatic tumors can influence the immune response and contribute to long-term survival of pancreatic cancer patients, suggests new research from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA.

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors Affect Immunity and Survival of Patients

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: