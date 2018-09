Over-the-counter Painkiller Associated With Increased Risk of Heart Problems

‘Individuals starting on the traditional painkiller diclofenac are showing a relative increased risk of major adverse heart problems prompting researchers to say that it is time to acknowledge diclofenac’s potential health risk and to reduce its use.’

Study - Examining Cardiovascular Risks of Initiating Diclofenac

# Although the relative risk (disease risk compared to other drugs) increases, the absolute risk (the risk that diclofenac will definitely cause cardiovascular events to happen) is low.

Also, the study is observational, and we cannot conclude cause and effect.

The study is published inHowever, until now, the cardiovascular risks of diclofenac and other traditional NSAIDs have not been compared in large randomized controlled trials.Since it is available over the counter in most countries that makes its cardiovascular risk of public health and vital clinical importance, the European Medicines Agency has asked for a safety testing of diclofenac.The study estimated the cardiovascular risks among patients who started onThe results for an entire period of 10 years were obtained from the Danish national registry data for more than 6.3 million adults who had filled out prescription records continuously for at least a year before study entry in January 1996.The average age of participants who initiated NSAIDs was 46 to 49 years, whereas it was 56 years for the participants who began paracetamol. The participants were divided into groups of people having low, moderate, and high baseline cardiovascular risk.The results clearly pointed thatduring the 10 year study period from 1996 to 2016within a month compared to starting ibuprofen or naproxen (traditional NSAIDs) or paracetamol.The risk was seen in men and women of all ages and also at low strengths of diclofenac.Compared to not having any NSAIDs, starting diclofenac caused an increased rate of cardiac death.Starting diclofenac caused an increased risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding compared to people who started without any NSAIDs and ibuprofen or paracetamol but not with naproxen.Next, they analyzed the results based on baseline cardiovascular risk. Compared to ibuprofen starters,hadamong patients at low, moderate and high baseline risk respectively.Compared tostarters,hadamong patients at low, moderate and high baseline risk respectively.Compared tostarters,hadamong patients at low, moderate and high baseline risk respectively.Compared to havinghadamong patients at low, moderate and high baseline risk respectively.Two points to note in this study are -However, the study's sample size is larger than most previous studies combined and provides strong evidence to guide clinical decision making."Treatment of pain and inflammation with NSAIDs may be worthwhile for some patients to improve quality of life despite potential side effects," they write. "," they conclude.Source-Medindia