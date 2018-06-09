Over-the-counter Painkiller Associated With Increased Risk of Heart Problems

Highlights:
- In a
larger, randomized, controlled study, a common painkiller diclofenac has
been linked to episodes of heart attacks and strokes compared to other
painkillers.
- Researchers
suggest not allowing diclofenac to be available over the counter, and add
an appropriate warning about its potential risks when it is prescribed.
The painkiller diclofenac was associated with an increased
risk of cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes compared to use of
no drug, paracetamol, or other traditional
painkillers, says researchers from the
Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark.
The study is published in The BMJ
.
‘Individuals starting on the traditional painkiller diclofenac are showing a relative increased risk of major adverse heart problems prompting researchers to say that it is time to acknowledge diclofenacs potential health risk and to reduce its use.’
Diclofenac is a common, widely used traditional
non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug
, otherwise
known as NSAID, used for treating pain and inflammation.
However,
until now, the cardiovascular risks of diclofenac and other traditional NSAIDs
have not been compared in large randomized
controlled trials.
Since it is available over the counter in most countries
that makes its cardiovascular risk of public health and vital clinical importance, the European
Medicines Agency has asked for a safety testing of diclofenac.
Study - Examining
Cardiovascular Risks of Initiating Diclofenac
The study estimated the cardiovascular risks
among patients who
started on diclofenac versus patients who did not use any NSAIDs, who
used the traditional NSAIDs, and those who used paracetamol, a non-NSAID
painkiller
.
The results for an
entire period of 10 years were obtained from the Danish national registry data
for more than 6.3 million adults who had filled out prescription records continuously for at least a
year before study entry in January 1996.
The average age of
participants who initiated NSAIDs was 46 to 49 years, whereas it was 56 years
for the participants who began
paracetamol. The participants were divided into groups of people having low,
moderate, and high baseline cardiovascular risk.
The results clearly pointed that starting
diclofenac
during the 10 year
study period from 1996 to 2016 was linked to an increased rate of
major adverse cardiovascular events like irregular heartbeat or flutter,
ischemic stroke, heart failure, and heart attack
within a
month compared to starting ibuprofen or naproxen (traditional NSAIDs) or
paracetamol.
The risk was seen in men and women of all ages and also at
low strengths of diclofenac.
Compared to not having any NSAIDs, starting diclofenac
caused an increased rate of cardiac death.
Starting diclofenac caused an increased
risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding compared
to people who started without any
NSAIDs and ibuprofen
or paracetamol
but not with naproxen.
Next, they analyzed the results based on baseline cardiovascular risk. Compared to ibuprofen
starters, diclofenac starters
had one, seven, and sixteen additional
events
among patients at low, moderate and
high baseline risk respectively.
Compared to naproxen
starters, diclofenac starters
had one, seven, and ten additional
events
among patients at low, moderate and
high baseline risk respectively.
Compared to paracetamol
starters, diclofenac starters
had three, eight, and one additional
event
among patients at low, moderate and
high baseline risk respectively.
Compared to having no NSAIDs, diclofenac starters
had four, fourteen, and thirty-nine
additional events
among
patients at low, moderate and high baseline risk respectively.
Two points to note in this study are
-
- #
Although the relative risk (disease risk compared to other drugs)
increases, the absolute risk (the risk that diclofenac will definitely
cause cardiovascular events to happen) is low.
- Also,
the study is observational,
and we cannot conclude cause
and effect.
However, the study's
sample size is larger than most previous studies combined and provides strong evidence to guide clinical decision
making.
"Treatment of pain and inflammation with NSAIDs may be
worthwhile for some patients to improve quality of life despite potential side
effects," they write. "Considering its cardiovascular and
gastrointestinal risks, however, there is little justification to initiate
diclofenac treatment before other traditional NSAIDs
," they
conclude.
Source-Medindia