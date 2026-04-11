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Over 45% of Bacteria in Eye Infections Show Antimicrobial Resistance

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 11 2026 12:23 PM

Study identifies antimicrobial resistance patterns in eye infections, indicating variability in antibiotic effectiveness.

Over 45% of Bacteria in Eye Infections Show Antimicrobial Resistance
Highlights:
  • Over 45% of eye infection bacteria showed antimicrobial resistance
  • Multidrug resistance identified in ocular pathogens from 291 samples
  • Fluoroquinolone resistance observed across tested pathogens
A laboratory-based genomic study analyzing 291 bacterial isolates from eye infections reported that over 45% of bacteria showed antimicrobial resistance (AMR), with more than 15% classified as extensively drug-resistant (XDR) (1 Trusted Source
Genomic insights into antimicrobial resistance in ocular pathogens from India

Go to source).
Published in Communications Biology, the study also observed resistance to commonly used fluoroquinolone antibiotics across tested pathogens.

Eye infections occur when bacteria enter the eye through minor injuries, foreign particles, or environmental exposure. Since symptoms alone do not identify the causative organism, laboratory-based identification is required.


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Study Design and genomic analysis of Eye Infection Bacteria

This was a laboratory-based genomic study conducted over one year using bacterial samples from patients with ocular infections at a tertiary care center. Researchers used whole genome sequencing (WGS) alongside microbiological testing to analyze resistance patterns.
  • Sample size: 291 bacterial isolates
  • Study duration: One year
  • Population: Patients with eye infections (demographics not specified)
Bacterial isolates were tested against commonly used antibiotics, and genomic sequencing was used to identify resistance-related features.


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Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.

Antimicrobial Resistance Patterns in Ocular Pathogens

The study reported the following resistance patterns among isolates:
  • More than 45% showed multidrug resistance (MDR)
  • Over 15% showed extensive drug resistance (XDR)
  • Resistance to fluoroquinolones was observed across tested pathogens
Both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria were included. Resistant strains of Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumoniae were identified. These findings describe the resistance characteristics of bacterial isolates obtained from eye infections within the study setting.


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Genomic Findings on Resistance Characteristics

Whole genome sequencing enabled analysis of resistance at the genetic level:
  • Identification of known antimicrobial resistance-associated genetic markers
  • Detection of resistance in isolates without previously described genes
  • Variation between genetic markers and observed resistance patterns
These findings indicate that antimicrobial resistance may involve both known and uncharacterized genetic mechanisms in ocular pathogens.


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Study Limitations and Interpretation

  • Data were collected from a single tertiary care center
  • Patient demographic details were not specified
  • Clinical outcomes were not evaluated
These factors indicate that the findings are limited to laboratory observations within the study setting.

What This Means for Eye Infection Treatment

This study provides genomic data describing antimicrobial resistance patterns in bacteria associated with eye infections. The findings may inform future research and support laboratory-based identification of pathogens in clinical settings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q:  What is antimicrobial resistance in eye infections?

A: It refers to bacteria showing reduced susceptibility to antibiotics used to treat infections.

Q: Does this mean antibiotics will not work?

A: No. The study describes resistance patterns in specific samples and does not evaluate treatment outcomes.

Q: Why is laboratory testing important for eye infections?

A: It helps identify the causative bacteria, which cannot be determined from symptoms alone.

Q: What are multidrug-resistant bacteria?

A: These are bacteria resistant to multiple classes of antibiotics.

Q: Who should evaluate persistent eye infections?

A: An ophthalmologist should assess infections that do not improve with initial treatment.

Reference:
  1. Genomic insights into antimicrobial resistance in ocular pathogens from India - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-026-09952-w)


Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
In a genomic analysis of 291 samples, over 45% of eye infection bacteria showed #AntimicrobialResistance and more than 15% were extensively drug-resistant, highlighting rising #multidrugresistance and #antibioticresistance patterns in eye infections. #eyeinfections #antibioticresistance #ocularpathogens #amr #medindia

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