Oral Diabetes Pill Orforglipron Outperforms Semaglutide

Daily oral orforglipron achieved greater weight loss and better glycemic control than semaglutide tablets in type 2 diabetes patients.

Efficacy and safety of once-daily oral orforglipron compared with oral semaglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes (ACHIEVE-3): a multinational, multicentre, non-inferiority, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is orforglipron used for?

A: It is being developed to treat type 2 diabetes and may also be used for obesity in the future.

Q: How did orforglipron perform compared with semaglutide tablets?

A: It showed greater improvements in blood sugar control and higher average weight loss.

Q: How much weight loss was observed with orforglipron?

A: Participants experienced average weight loss of 6 to 8%.

Q: Were there any side effects?

A: Gastrointestinal issues were more common, leading to higher discontinuation rates.