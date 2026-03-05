Oral Diabetes Pill Orforglipron Outperforms Semaglutide

Daily oral orforglipron achieved greater weight loss and better glycemic control than semaglutide tablets in type 2 diabetes patients.
- Once-daily orforglipron led to 6-8% weight loss, beating semaglutide's 4-5% reduction
- Trial participants on orforglipron experienced greater blood sugar improvements than those on semaglutide tablets
- Orforglipron offers a more convenient dosing option as it does not need to be taken on an empty stomach
Go to source). A phase 3 clinical trial found that once-daily orforglipron outperformed semaglutide tablets, currently the most recognized oral form of glucagon-like peptide-1 medications.
Glucagon-like peptide-1 medications are named after the natural hormone they replicate, helping suppress appetite and stimulate insulin release so the body can process sugar more effectively.
Semaglutide, the active component in treatments such as Wegovy and Ozempic, has achieved remarkable success in addressing both diabetes and obesity. Although it is available as a tablet, it delivers the strongest results when administered by injection.
Greater Glycemic Control and Weight ReductionNew findings from an international team, supported by Eli Lilly, indicate that orforglipron may become a leading oral option. Among 1,698 participants, those taking orforglipron experienced greater improvements in blood sugar control and higher average weight loss of 6 to 8 percent, compared with 4 to 5 percent among those using semaglutide tablets.
The published paper notes that, together with earlier findings, results from the ACHIEVE-3 trial highlight orforglipron as a meaningful advancement in oral therapy for type 2 diabetes.
Large Multicenter Evaluation Across Type 2 Diabetes PopulationInterest in orforglipron has been increasing steadily. Another phase 3 trial conducted last year also produced strong outcomes, although that comparison involved a placebo rather than semaglutide.
Phase 3 trials represent a significant milestone before public availability, involving larger participant groups, monitoring benefits and risks, and directly comparing medications with existing treatments.
Participants in the current trial were enrolled from 131 medical research centers and monitored over one year. The investigation focused on individuals with type 2 diabetes, with future plans to expand development for obesity treatment as well.
Flexible Dosing Without Empty Stomach RequirementOrforglipron offers an additional advantage over semaglutide because it does not require administration on an empty stomach, making it more convenient for prescribed users.
However, discontinuation rates were higher with orforglipron, with 9 to 10 percent stopping treatment compared with 4 to 5 percent for semaglutide, largely due to gastrointestinal side effects.
Although both medications demonstrated safety profiles consistent with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist class, gastrointestinal events, treatment discontinuations due to adverse effects, and average increases in pulse rate were more frequent with orforglipron than with oral semaglutide.
Regulatory approval is still required before broader availability. The medication is also being assessed for its potential to improve cardiovascular health, similar to findings seen with semaglutide.
Cardiometabolic Gains Balanced Against Safety ConsiderationsEvidence increasingly suggests that orforglipron may surpass semaglutide in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, contributing to expanding data that glucagon-like peptide-1 medications provide multiple health advantages.
Existing medications have also been associated with significant side effects. Wegovy, for instance, has previously been linked to mental health concerns and pancreatic damage. Ensuring patient safety remains essential as these treatments advance. Such trials are structured to clarify the balance between benefits and risks, enabling physicians and regulators to determine whether therapeutic advantages outweigh potential harms.
The authors conclude that oral orforglipron was both non-inferior and superior to semaglutide in effectiveness, delivering meaningful improvements in glycemic control, weight reduction, cardiometabolic risk factors, and simplified administration for people with type 2 diabetes.
The findings have been published in The Lancet.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is orforglipron used for?
A: It is being developed to treat type 2 diabetes and may also be used for obesity in the future.
Q: How did orforglipron perform compared with semaglutide tablets?
A: It showed greater improvements in blood sugar control and higher average weight loss.
Q: How much weight loss was observed with orforglipron?
A: Participants experienced average weight loss of 6 to 8%.
Q: Were there any side effects?
A: Gastrointestinal issues were more common, leading to higher discontinuation rates.
Reference:
