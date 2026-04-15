An elbow dislocation in children often occurs when a child is lifted by the arms.
- A sudden pulling motion can trigger nursemaid’s elbow in young children
- The injury involves radial head subluxation in a developing joint
- Small changes in handling can help prevent repeat injuries
Nursemaid's Elbow
Go to source).
Nursemaid’s Elbow Causes and Radial Head Subluxation ExplainedNursemaid’s elbow occurs when the radial head slips out of its normal position in the elbow joint. This usually happens when a child’s arm is pulled suddenly, especially when the forearm is turned downward in a pronated position.
Common everyday triggers include:
- Pulling a child up onto a step or curb
- Swinging a child by the hands
- Tugging on the arm to prevent a fall
Why Young Children Are More Vulnerable to Pulled Elbow InjuriesChildren between the ages of 1 and 4 are most affected, although it can occur up to 6 or 7 years of age. Their ligaments, particularly the annular ligament, are not fully formed, making the elbow joint easier to dislocate. This means the injury can happen during routine interactions, not just freak accidents (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nursemaid's Elbow - A Preventable Pediatric Injury
Go to source).
Symptoms of Nursemaid’s Elbow in Daily Life SituationsThe most noticeable sign is that the child suddenly refuses to use the affected arm. The arm may hang still at the side, and the child avoids bending or rotating it.
In everyday settings, this may look like:
- A toddler refusing to pick up a toy after being lifted by the hand
- A child holding their arm still after being swung during play
- Sudden discomfort when trying to move the arm
Diagnosis and Treatment of Radial Head SubluxationDoctors typically diagnose nursemaid’s elbow based on how the injury happened and how the child holds their arm. Imaging, such as an X-ray may be used if there is concern about a fracture.
Treatment involves a simple procedure called reduction, where the joint is gently guided back into place. A soft click may be felt, and relief is usually immediate (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nursemaid's elbow: Radial head subluxation injuries in children
Go to source).
Manipulation techniques may be used, often depending on the clinician’s preference.
Preventing Nursemaid’s Elbow Through Safe Handling PracticesThis injury is often preventable with small changes in daily habits. The education of parents, teachers, and caregivers plays a key role.
Helpful prevention steps include:
- Lifting children from under the arms instead of the hands
- Avoiding pulling or tugging on the arms
- Not swinging children by their hands
Why Nursemaid’s Elbow Awareness Matters for ParentsThis condition highlights how routine actions can sometimes lead to injury. A quick pull meant to help or protect a child can unintentionally affect the delicate structures of the elbow.
Being aware of the mechanism behind radial head subluxation helps caregivers handle children more gently and guide them safely.
What This Means for Everyday Parenting DecisionsThis insight shifts the focus from reacting to injuries to preventing them in the first place. Simple changes in how children are lifted or guided can lower the risk without disrupting daily routines.
As more caregivers understand these patterns, everyday interactions can become both safer and more mindful.
Educating parents, daycare providers, and teachers about how nursemaid’s elbow occurs can play a key role in preventing it.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is nursemaidâ€™s elbow in children?
A: Nursemaid's elbow is a radial head subluxation where the elbow joint partially slips out of place, usually due to pulling on the arm.
Q: What causes nursemaid's elbow in toddlers?
A: It is commonly caused by sudden pulling on a childâ€™s arm, especially when the forearm is turned inward.
Q: How do you recognize symptoms of pulled elbow?
A: A child may refuse to use the arm, keep it still at their side, and avoid bending or rotating it.
Q: How is nursemaid's elbow treated?
A: Doctors perform a simple reduction procedure to move the joint back into place, often providing immediate relief.
Q: How can nursemaid's elbow be prevented?
A: Avoid pulling or lifting children by the hands or arms and instead lift them from under the arms to reduce risk.
References:
- Nursemaid's Elbow - (https://orthoinfo.aaos.org/en/diseases--conditions/nursemaids-elbow)
- Nursemaid's Elbow - A Preventable Pediatric Injury - (https://journals.lww.com/orthopaedicnursing/abstract/2009/07000/nursemaid_s_elbow__a_preventable_pediatric_injury.4.aspx)
- Nursemaid's elbow: Radial head subluxation injuries in children - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38747889/)