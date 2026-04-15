An elbow dislocation in children often occurs when a child is lifted by the arms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is nursemaidâ€™s elbow in children?

A: Nursemaid's elbow is a radial head subluxation where the elbow joint partially slips out of place, usually due to pulling on the arm.

Q: What causes nursemaid's elbow in toddlers?

A: It is commonly caused by sudden pulling on a childâ€™s arm, especially when the forearm is turned inward.

Q: How do you recognize symptoms of pulled elbow?

A: A child may refuse to use the arm, keep it still at their side, and avoid bending or rotating it.

Q: How is nursemaid's elbow treated?

A: Doctors perform a simple reduction procedure to move the joint back into place, often providing immediate relief.

Q: How can nursemaid's elbow be prevented?

A: Avoid pulling or lifting children by the hands or arms and instead lift them from under the arms to reduce risk.