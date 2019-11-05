Novel Compounds Identified That Overcome Resistance To Malarial Treatment

Highlights
:
- Novel drugs that
combat resistance to malaria treatment can be designed by analyzing the
changes within the malarial parasite causing resistance.
- Malaria is one of the world's
deadliest infectious diseases, claiming several thousand lives each year
and treatment is made more difficult by the resistance
of the malarial parasite to therapy
- Using methods to find out the
structural changes that cause microbial resistance, it is possible to
overcome the threat of drug resistance of many infectious diseases and
create more effective treatment options
Resistance
to malaria treatment can be prevented by determining how the malaria parasite
develops resistance and developing new drug combinations that are not affected
by this mechanism, enabling better and effective treatment of malaria.
This
interdisciplinary study involving parasitology, chemical biology and drug discovery
was undertaken at the Imperial College, London. The findings of the study
appear in the journal Cell
Chemical Biology
.
‘Novel smart drugs that combat resistance to malaria treatment can be designed. Using X-ray crystallography, it is possible to visualize the structural changes in the parasite that causes resistance to treatment. It is then possible to develop new drug combinations that are able to overcome this mechanism of resistance.’
"Evolutionary
resistance to frontline treatment is inevitable, it's just a question of
time,"
says
Tony Holder, Group Leader at the Crick and senior author of the paper. "By factoring
resistance studies into early drug design, we can safeguard from resistance in
the years to come. Rather than being on the back foot, we can plan for and
prevent resistance."
Finding How
The Malaria Parasite Develops Resistance to Treatment
- Malaria is a parasitic infection that kills several
thousand people each year and effective treatment is further complicated by
drug resistance
- Currently, a new class of antimalarial drugs is being
developed that block a key enzyme N-myristoyl transferase (NMT) within the
parasite. This enzyme is critical for the parasite to enter human red blood
cells, where they multiply and cause symptoms of malaria
- The
project was undertaken by a unique collaboration of experts across various
fields including chemical biology, parasitology and drug discovery
- The
study team hoped to determine how resistance develops in the most dangerous
malaria parasite, namely Plasmodium falciparum
- During
the laboratory study, they found some P. falciparum parasites naturally resistant to
treatment after just a few weeks of giving NMT inhibitors
- They
compared the genetic makeup of the resistant versus the non-resistant
parasites, they detected a small genetic alteration or mutation. They confirmed
that the mutation was responsible for the acquired resistance by using gene
editing technology.
- The
team then employed x-ray crystallography to analyze what structural changes
were induced in the malarial parasite by the mutation, leading to drug
resistance
- Using
this information, the team were able to identify compounds that targeted a
different site of the NMT enzyme, aiming to overcome and avoid the existing
mechanism of resistance
The findings of the study suggest that learning how the
parasite develops resistance by using methods like x-ray crystallography can be
useful during drug development to design novel drug combinations that prevent drug resistance
and enable better and more
effective treatment.
"Taking
an interdisciplinary approach, we were able to identify compounds that evade
parasite resistance, making them ideal candidates for potential combination
therapy against malaria,"
explains Anja Schlott, joint Crick/Imperial Ph.D student and first
author of the paper.
Potential
Applications of Study
- A similar approach to overcome drug resistance for other
microbial bacteria, fungi and parasites as well as anti-cancer drug resistance
- The
collaboration of various fields of science can potentially
contribute significantly to developing newer and effective drug treatments
What is
Malarial Drug Resistance?
Resistance to drugs is one of the biggest threats to treat
malaria, resulting in increased malarial deaths and complications. Resistance
to currently available antimalarial drugs has been confirmed in two of the four
human species of malarial
parasites
namely Plasmodium falciparum
and P.
vivax
.
P. falciparum
has become
resistant to almost every currently available antimalarial drug including
mefloquine, sulfadoxine/pyrimethamine, halofantrine, and quinine. Although
resistance to these drugs is not very widespread, the impact of multi-drug
resistant malaria can be serious in certain parts of the world.
Newer and effective treatments are therefore
urgently needed to overcome the threat posed by multidrug-resistant
malaria.
Summary
Techniques such as x-ray crystallography can be used to
identify the changes in the malarial parasite causing the development
of drug resistance, it is possible to design novel drugs that overcome this
resistance and make malarial treatment more effective. This method can also be
applied to other infections and cancer drugs.
Source: Medindia