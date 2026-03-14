NIMHANS-2 Announced to Fight India`s 90% Mental Health Gap

India plans a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in North India as 1 in 7 citizens faces mental disorders and treatment gaps reach up to 90%.
- Over 14% of Indians are affected by some form of mental health disorder
- Government announces NIMHANS-2 for North India to expand specialized care
- Tele-MANAS and a national Brain-Mind Cloud Network to bridge the treatment gap
1 In 7 Indians Affected By Mental Health Disorders; Govt To Launch NIMHANS-2 To Boost Care
Go to source). Amid a treatment gap reaching as high as 90% in several states, particularly in North India, the government has reiterated its plan to establish a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in the northern region.
The proposed NIMHANS-2 was initially announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2026–27. The institute aims to deliver specialized treatment for mental health and neurological disorders in North India and help bridge gaps in advanced care services.
Post Budget Discussion Focuses on Mental Health ChallengesDuring the government-led Post-Budget Webinar series, health specialists and policymakers drew attention to the increasing burden of mental and neurological disorders in India. They emphasized the pressing need to strengthen institutional capacity to effectively address the growing healthcare demands.
Experts stated that approximately one in seven Indians lives with a mental health disorder, while numerous states continue to experience a treatment gap ranging between 70 and 90%. These figures highlight the serious challenges faced by the country's mental healthcare system.
Non Communicable Diseases Drive Majority of Deaths in IndiaNon-communicable diseases account for more than 60% of deaths in India, according to the experts participating in the discussion. Among these, neurological and mental health conditions significantly contribute to disability-adjusted life years experienced by the population.
To manage this burden, specialists emphasized the importance of expanding tertiary-level mental health institutions and strengthening specialized neuro-psychiatric services across the country.
Demand for Advanced Neuro-Psychiatric Care FacilitiesThe session was moderated by Vijay Nehra, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Discussions revealed that North India currently faces a shortage of advanced tertiary neuro-psychiatric care facilities.
Important services lacking in the region include advanced neuroimaging capabilities, neurocritical care units, and specialized neurological treatment services, all of which are essential for managing complex mental and neurological disorders.
New NIMHANS Institute to Boost Clinical Care and ResearchIn a virtual address during the Post-Budget Webinar, Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening mental healthcare infrastructure nationwide. He stated that NIMHANS-2 will be established in North India to expand advanced clinical care, training programs, and mental health research.
The minister also announced that the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi and the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Tezpur will be upgraded into regional apex institutions. These upgrades aim to reinforce mental healthcare services in the eastern and northeastern regions of India.
Improving Mental Health Access in Remote RegionsExperts also stressed the importance of improving services in underserved and geographically distant areas, including the northeastern states. Achieving this goal will require stronger infrastructure, expanded institutional capacity, and the strategic deployment of trained mental health professionals.
They discussed several strategies designed to expand advanced neuro-psychiatric services while strengthening India's broader mental healthcare system.
Hub-and-Spoke Model for Mental Healthcare DeliveryOne proposed approach involves adopting a hub-and-spoke model supported by digital health platforms. This structure would allow tertiary care institutions and centers of excellence to provide technical guidance, specialist consultations, and clinical support to district hospitals and community healthcare facilities.
Experts noted that such a system would improve referral pathways and make specialized mental health services accessible to people living in remote and rural areas.
Tele Mental Health Integration and Digital Care SystemsAnother key proposal involves integrating both existing and upcoming campuses of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences under the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States platform. This integration would create a strong nationwide tele-mental health network capable of delivering timely counseling, psychological support, and specialist consultations.
Specialists also recommended implementing digital follow-up systems and improving coordination between healthcare facilities. Aligning these efforts with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the ABHA identification ecosystem could help ensure continuity of care, better patient monitoring, and improved clinical outcomes.
National Brain Mind Cloud Network VisionA National Brain-Mind Cloud Network has also been proposed under the National Health Mission. The initiative aims to connect leading institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, state medical colleges, and primary healthcare centers through a digitally integrated platform.
The network could enable unified mental health records, artificial intelligence-based screening tools, data-driven clinical decision support systems, and tele neuro-psychiatric hubs located at regional centers.
In conclusion, the growing prevalence of mental health disorders in India and the large treatment gap have prompted plans for a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, along with digital healthcare initiatives aimed at expanding access, improving specialized services, and strengthening the country's mental healthcare system.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How common are mental health disorders in India?
A: About 1 in 7 Indians, or over 14% of the population, is affected by mental health disorders.
Q: What is NIMHANS-2?
A: NIMHANS-2 is a proposed National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences planned for North India to provide specialized mental and neurological care.
Q: Why is a new mental health institute being planned?
A: Many states face treatment gaps ranging from 70-90%, creating a need for expanded mental healthcare infrastructure.
Q: How will digital technology improve mental healthcare?
A: Digital platforms will enable tele mental health services, specialist consultations, patient monitoring, and improved continuity of care.
Q: What is the Brain Mind Cloud Network?
A: It is a proposed digital platform connecting major institutions, medical colleges, and primary healthcare centers to support mental health services nationwide.
Reference:
- 1 In 7 Indians Affected By Mental Health Disorders; Govt To Launch NIMHANS-2 To Boost Care - (https://www.healthandme.com/health-news/1-in-7-indians-affected-by-mental-health-disorders-govt-to-launch-nimhans-2-to-boost-care-article-153793857)