NIMHANS-2 Announced to Fight India`s 90% Mental Health Gap

India plans a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in North India as 1 in 7 citizens faces mental disorders and treatment gaps reach up to 90%.

Highlights: Over 14% of Indians are affected by some form of mental health disorder

are affected by some form of mental health disorder Government announces NIMHANS-2 for North India to expand specialized care

to expand specialized care Tele-MANAS and a national Brain-Mind Cloud Network to bridge the treatment gap

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1 In 7 Indians Affected By Mental Health Disorders; Govt To Launch NIMHANS-2 To Boost Care



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Post Budget Discussion Focuses on Mental Health Challenges

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Demand for Advanced Neuro-Psychiatric Care Facilities

New NIMHANS Institute to Boost Clinical Care and Research

Improving Mental Health Access in Remote Regions

Hub-and-Spoke Model for Mental Healthcare Delivery

Tele Mental Health Integration and Digital Care Systems

National Brain Mind Cloud Network Vision

Frequently Asked Questions Q: How common are mental health disorders in India? A: About 1 in 7 Indians, or over 14% of the population, is affected by mental health disorders. Q: What is NIMHANS-2? A: NIMHANS-2 is a proposed National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences planned for North India to provide specialized mental and neurological care. Q: Why is a new mental health institute being planned? A: Many states face treatment gaps ranging from 70-90%, creating a need for expanded mental healthcare infrastructure. Q: How will digital technology improve mental healthcare? A: Digital platforms will enable tele mental health services, specialist consultations, patient monitoring, and improved continuity of care. Q: What is the Brain Mind Cloud Network? A: It is a proposed digital platform connecting major institutions, medical colleges, and primary healthcare centers to support mental health services nationwide.

1 In 7 Indians Affected By Mental Health Disorders; Govt To Launch NIMHANS-2 To Boost Care - (https://www.healthandme.com/health-news/1-in-7-indians-affected-by-mental-health-disorders-govt-to-launch-nimhans-2-to-boost-care-article-153793857)

, demonstrating the urgent need for stronger mental healthcare systems in the country ().Amid a, particularly in North India, the government has reiterated its plan toin the northern region.The proposed NIMHANS-2 was initially announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2026–27. The institute aims toand help bridge gaps in advanced care services.During the government-led Post-Budget Webinar series, health specialists and policymakers drew attention to the increasing burden of mental and neurological disorders in India. They emphasized the pressing need to strengthen institutional capacity to effectively address the growing healthcare demands.Experts stated that. These figures highlight the serious challenges faced by the country's mental healthcare system., according to the experts participating in the discussion. Among these, neurological and mental health conditions significantly contribute to disability-adjusted life years experienced by the population.To manage this burden, specialists emphasized the importance ofacross the country.The session was moderated by Vijay Nehra, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Discussions revealed that North India currently faces a shortage of advanced tertiary neuro-psychiatric care facilities.Important services lacking in the region include, all of which are essential for managing complex mental and neurological disorders.In a virtual address during the Post-Budget Webinar, Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening mental healthcare infrastructure nationwide. He stated thatThe minister also announced that thewill be upgraded into regional apex institutions. These upgrades aim to reinforce mental healthcare services in the eastern and northeastern regions of India.Experts also stressed the importance of improving services in underserved and geographically distant areas, including the northeastern states. Achieving this goal will require stronger infrastructure, expanded institutional capacity, and the strategic deployment of trained mental health professionals.They discussed several strategies designed to expand advanced neuro-psychiatric services while strengthening India's broader mental healthcare system.One proposed approach involves adopting a hub-and-spoke model supported by digital health platforms. This structure would allow tertiary care institutions and centers of excellence to provideto district hospitals and community healthcare facilities.Experts noted that such a system would improve referral pathways and make specialized mental health services accessible to people living in remote and rural areas.Another key proposal involves. This integration would create a strong nationwide tele-mental health network capable of delivering timely counseling, psychological support, and specialist consultations.Specialists also recommended. Aligning these efforts with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the ABHA identification ecosystem could help ensure continuity of care, better patient monitoring, and improved clinical outcomes.A National Brain-Mind Cloud Network has also been proposed under the National Health Mission. The initiative aims toThe network could enable unified mental health records, artificial intelligence-based screening tools, data-driven clinical decision support systems, and tele neuro-psychiatric hubs located at regional centers.In conclusion, the growing prevalence of mental health disorders in India and the large treatment gap have prompted plans for a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, along with digital healthcare initiatives aimed at expanding access, improving specialized services, and strengthening the country's mental healthcare system.Source-Medindia