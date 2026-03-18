Nicotine Exposure in Fathers May Raise Diabetes Risk in Children

Nicotine exposure in fathers may trigger metabolic changes in offspring affecting sugar metabolism and liver function, raising concerns about future diabetes risk.
- Father's nicotine use may impair offspring's ability to process sugar
- Female offspring showed lower insulin and fasting glucose levels
- Pure nicotine alone caused metabolic changes, not just cigarette byproducts
Exposure of male mice to nicotine leads to metabolic dysfunction in their male and female offspring
Go to source).
Around 40.1 million people in the United States live with diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Heart, Kidney, and Nerve Damage Risks from DiabetesThe condition increases the likelihood of other serious health problems such as heart disease, kidney disease, and nerve damage. Because diabetes affects more than 12% of Americans and persists as a long-term disease, managing and treating it carries substantial healthcare costs.
Use of tobacco products remains one of the most preventable causes of harmful health outcomes. Reducing risk factors such as cigarette smoking and electronic cigarette use may play an important role in controlling the growing diabetes burden. The issue is particularly relevant among men, who tend to use tobacco products more frequently than women.
Paternal Tobacco Use Linked to Diabetes Risk in ChildrenAccording to senior author Dr. Raquel Chamorro-Garcia of the University of California, Santa Cruz, these findings suggest that tobacco use among men may be associated with a higher likelihood that their descendants could develop diabetes.
- Male mice that consumed nicotine through their drinking water produced offspring that displayed metabolic alterations affecting how their bodies handled sugar.
- Scientists observed the offspring of male mice exposed to nicotine and compared them with descendants from a control group whose fathers were not exposed to nicotine.
- Female offspring of nicotine-exposed males showed lower insulin levels along with reduced fasting glucose levels compared with the control group.
- Among male offspring, individuals whose fathers were exposed to nicotine displayed lower blood glucose levels as well as changes in liver function.
Preconception Care Should Include Fathers' HealthEvidence indicating that male exposure to harmful substances can influence the risk of chronic illness in children points to the need to include men's health in preconception care.
Dr. Chamorro-Garcia, an assistant professor of microbiology and environmental toxicology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, emphasized that fathers' tobacco use could leave long-term effects on the health of their children.
Because the experiment used pure nicotine rather than tobacco products themselves, the results also suggest that metabolic changes were not caused by other substances in cigarettes or additives used in electronic cigarettes.
The paper titled “Exposure of Male Mice to Nicotine Leads to Metabolic Dysfunction in their Male and Female Offspring” was published online.
In conclusion, nicotine exposure in fathers may influence metabolic health in their offspring by altering sugar metabolism and liver function. These findings highlight the importance of considering male health and tobacco use when addressing future risks of diabetes and metabolic diseases.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How can a father's nicotine exposure affect children?
A: Nicotine exposure in fathers may cause metabolic changes in offspring that influence how their bodies process sugar.
Q: What metabolic changes were observed in the offspring?
A: Female offspring showed lower insulin and fasting glucose levels, while male offspring had lower blood glucose levels and altered liver function.
Q: Why is this finding important for diabetes risk?
A: Changes in sugar metabolism and liver function may contribute to conditions linked with diabetes and metabolic disorders.
Q: Were tobacco additives responsible for the metabolic effects?
A: The experiment used pure nicotine, suggesting the observed metabolic changes were not caused by other substances in tobacco products.
Reference:
- Exposure of male mice to nicotine leads to metabolic dysfunction in their male and female offspring - (https://academic.oup.com/jes/article/10/4/bvag033/8516436)