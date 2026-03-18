Nicotine Exposure in Fathers May Raise Diabetes Risk in Children

Nicotine exposure in fathers may trigger metabolic changes in offspring affecting sugar metabolism and liver function, raising concerns about future diabetes risk.

Exposure of male mice to nicotine leads to metabolic dysfunction in their male and female offspring

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How can a father's nicotine exposure affect children?

A: Nicotine exposure in fathers may cause metabolic changes in offspring that influence how their bodies process sugar.

Q: What metabolic changes were observed in the offspring?

A: Female offspring showed lower insulin and fasting glucose levels, while male offspring had lower blood glucose levels and altered liver function.

Q: Why is this finding important for diabetes risk?

A: Changes in sugar metabolism and liver function may contribute to conditions linked with diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Q: Were tobacco additives responsible for the metabolic effects?

A: The experiment used pure nicotine, suggesting the observed metabolic changes were not caused by other substances in tobacco products.