New Test Foresees Asthma Attacks 5 Years Ahead

A new blood biomarker ratio may predict asthma attack risk up to five years early, helping identify high-risk patients before symptoms worsen.

Highlights: Blood biomarker ratios predict asthma attacks years before clinical worsening

Sphingolipid to steroid imbalance strongly signals long-term asthma risk

Predictive accuracy approached 90 percent across large patient cohorts

The ratio of circulatory levels of sphingolipids to steroids predicts asthma exacerbations



Large-Scale Metabolomics Study in Asthma

Researchers focused on two metabolite classes that showed the strongest predictive value : Sphingolipids , which promote airway inflammation and immune activation , and Steroids , which help suppress inflammatory responses .

:

Asthma Attack Prediction Accuracy and Risk Assessment

Time to first asthma attack

Long-term exacerbation risk

Risk independent of baseline symptom control

Why Lipid and Steroid Balance Matters in Asthma

Implications for Future Asthma Management

Identify high-risk asthma patients early

Intensify preventive therapy before attacks occur

Reduce emergency visits and hospitalizations

Final Takeaway

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Can asthma attacks really be predicted years in advance? A: Yes. Research shows specific blood metabolite ratios can forecast asthma attack risk up to five years ahead. Q: What biomarkers are used in this asthma prediction test? A: The test analyzes the balance between sphingolipids and steroid molecules linked to airway inflammation. Q: How accurate is this new asthma risk prediction method? A: The study reported close to 90 percent accuracy in identifying patients at high long-term risk. Q: Is this blood test available for routine asthma care? A: Not yet. Further clinical validation is needed before widespread clinical use. Q: Why do asthma attacks occur even when symptoms seem controlled? A: Silent inflammation can persist for years, increasing attack risk without obvious warning signs.

