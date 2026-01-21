New Test Foresees Asthma Attacks 5 Years Ahead

A new blood biomarker ratio may predict asthma attack risk up to five years early, helping identify high-risk patients before symptoms worsen.
- Blood biomarker ratios predict asthma attacks years before clinical worsening
- Sphingolipid to steroid imbalance strongly signals long-term asthma risk
- Predictive accuracy approached 90 percent across large patient cohorts
The ratio of circulatory levels of sphingolipids to steroids predicts asthma exacerbations
Go to source). A new study now reports that a simple blood-based test using metabolomics may help overcome this challenge by identifying patients at high risk of future asthma exacerbations up to five years in advance.
Asthma exacerbations are episodes of acute symptom worsening caused by heightened airway inflammation, often triggered without clear warning signs.
#Asthma affects over half a billion people worldwide and sudden attacks are hard to predict. A new blood test measuring #sphingolipids and #steroids could flag high-risk patients up to five years early with about #90percent accuracy before symptoms flare.
Large-Scale Metabolomics Study in AsthmaThe study analyzed blood samples and long-term clinical data from three independent asthma cohorts, comprising more than 2,500 individuals followed for several years. Stored blood specimens were examined using high-throughput metabolomic profiling to measure circulating molecules involved in inflammation and immune regulation.
- Researchers focused on two metabolite classes that showed the strongest predictive value:
- Sphingolipids, which promote airway inflammation and immune activation, and
- Steroids, which help suppress inflammatory responses.
Asthma Attack Prediction Accuracy and Risk AssessmentPatients with a higher sphingolipid-to-steroid ratio were significantly more likely to experience asthma attacks during follow-up. Statistical modeling demonstrated that this biomarker ratio predicted future exacerbations with approximately 90 percent accuracy.
Importantly, the biomarker predicted:
- Time to first asthma attack
- Long-term exacerbation risk
- Risk independent of baseline symptom control
Why Lipid and Steroid Balance Matters in AsthmaAsthma progression is driven by chronic airway inflammation that may remain clinically silent for years. Elevated sphingolipids are associated with airway narrowing and immune activation, while steroids regulate inflammation and stress responses.
An imbalance between these molecules reflects ongoing inflammatory activity, even in patients who appear clinically stable.
Implications for Future Asthma ManagementIf validated further, this blood test could help clinicians:
- Identify high-risk asthma patients early
- Intensify preventive therapy before attacks occur
- Reduce emergency visits and hospitalizations
Final TakeawayA blood-based biomarker ratio offers a promising new way to predict asthma attacks years before they occur, shifting asthma management from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can asthma attacks really be predicted years in advance?
A: Yes. Research shows specific blood metabolite ratios can forecast asthma attack risk up to five years ahead.
Q: What biomarkers are used in this asthma prediction test?
A: The test analyzes the balance between sphingolipids and steroid molecules linked to airway inflammation.
Q: How accurate is this new asthma risk prediction method?
A: The study reported close to 90 percent accuracy in identifying patients at high long-term risk.
Q: Is this blood test available for routine asthma care?
A: Not yet. Further clinical validation is needed before widespread clinical use.
Q: Why do asthma attacks occur even when symptoms seem controlled?
A: Silent inflammation can persist for years, increasing attack risk without obvious warning signs.
Reference:
- The ratio of circulatory levels of sphingolipids to steroids predicts asthma exacerbations - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-67436-7)
