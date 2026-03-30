New SAFE Score Detects Endometriosis Early

The SAFE score is a new tool designed to detect endometriosis earlier and help reduce long diagnostic delays for women.

Development of an early prediction model for endometriosis risk: the simplified adolescent factors for endometriosis (SAFE) score

A new validated screening method for endometriosis diagnosis based on patient questionnaires

Impact of Endometriosis Diagnostic Delays on Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs

Cross-sectional study for derivation of a cut-off value for identification of an early versus delayed diagnosis of endometriosis based on analytical and descriptive research methods

Early identification of women with endometriosis by means of a simple patient-completed questionnaire screening tool: a diagnostic study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is endometriosis?

A: Endometriosis is a painful, chronic condition where the tissue like inner lining of the uterus starts to grow outside of it.

Q: What is the SAFE score for endometriosis?

A: The 'SAFE' tool is a score-based assessment consisting of 6 specific questions related to endometriosis symptoms, designed to identify at-risk patients.

Q: Why is the early detection important for endometriosis?

A: For endometriosis, early detection is critical to prevent the progression of symptoms and to protect future fertility.

Q: Can the SAFE score be used for teenagers?

A: Yes, the tool is designed to be applicable for all ages and uses age-appropriate questions to detect endometriosis.

Q: Does the SAFE score replace surgery for diagnosis?

A: No, surgery is still the benchmark for endometriosis confirmation. The SAFE score is a vital first step to identify those who need a specialist referral for further intervention.