New SAFE Score Detects Endometriosis Early

The SAFE score is a new tool designed to detect endometriosis earlier and help reduce long diagnostic delays for women.
- The SAFE score slashes the 6–8 year wait in endometriosis diagnosis
- The tool was developed using data from more than 9,000 women for evidence-based screening
- The SAFE score mobile app development aims to provide inclusive access to the screening process
Development of an early prediction model for endometriosis risk: the simplified adolescent factors for endometriosis (SAFE) score
Go to source). Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere, causing chronic pain. Treatment is often delayed by 6–8 years (a diagnostic gap) because symptoms mimic common digestive or menstrual issues, leading to clinical uncertainty and a heavy healthcare burden.
The screening tool uses a set of 6 questionnaires to recognize high-risk patients, especially in younger women, and expedite specialist suggestions for further examination. The SAFE score system was developed by researchers from the University of Queensland.
The research paper was published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.
The test could reduce the long wait for an endometriosis diagnosis, said Professor Gita Mishra AO, Centre Director of UQ’s Australian Women and Girls’ Health Research Centre. And Professor Mishra also said that the test consists of unique 6 questions, and the patient’s answers allow to identify at-risk cases that are in need of further investigation (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
A new validated screening method for endometriosis diagnosis based on patient questionnaires
Go to source).
Validating the SAFE Score: Evidence from Clinical StudiesAccording to the study published in Springer Nature, the symptoms of endometriosis are ambiguous and often co-occur with other underlying gynecologic and gastrointestinal conditions.
Further, the research determines the high cost and resource burden caused due to delay in diagnosis, indicating the SAFE score tool’s early detection is crucial for improving patient care and treatment costs (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Impact of Endometriosis Diagnostic Delays on Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs
Go to source).
A recent systematic literature review confirms that
Cross-sectional study for derivation of a cut-off value for identification of an early versus delayed diagnosis of endometriosis based on analytical and descriptive research methods
Go to source).
The diagnostic study from Fertility and Sterility confirms that simple, patient-completed questionnaires based on patient’s verbal depictions of pelvic symptoms could significantly help identify women with endometriosis. The study provides the clinical proof that the SAFE score effectively works in practice (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Early identification of women with endometriosis by means of a simple patient-completed questionnaire screening tool: a diagnostic study
Go to source).
How Can the SAFE Score Reduce Diagnostic Delays for Adolescents?Identifying which patient should be consulted for further treatments is difficult and improving how patients are screened is a key issue.
Earlier detection of endometriosis through SAFE score, specifically in adolescents, once their periods commence, the tool can decrease the 6-8-year diagnostic delay, allowing doctors to start treatments as soon as possible.
Currently, 11% of Australian women at reproductive age are affected by endometriosis, and until now there is no cure for the condition.
What Are the 6 Questions Used in the SAFE Score Screening Tool?The SAFE score allows patients to answer 6 questions, based on which the high-risk patients are referred for further therapies. The question sheet asks whether:
- The patient faces pelvic pain frequently
- The patient has seen a doctor for pain before
- The patient taking pain killers or other medication for pelvic pain
- The patient suffered from painful periods
- The patient experiences severe menstrual bleeding
- The patient has endometriosis in family history
How Was the SAFE Score Developed?The tool was formulated by using massive data from more than 9,000 women in the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health, helping scientists pinpoint the key symptoms and risk factors for endometriosis.
The tool is applicable for all ages. The tool uses specific, age-appropriate questions to help detect endometriosis in young girls (adolescents) as early as possible.
Unclear symptoms, low awareness, and misdiagnosed periods may often lead to diagnostic delays in endometriosis. Normalizing menstrual pain in advance also plays a major role, which considerably hurts patient’s quality of life. However, the condition can be changed by improving screening.
At present, endometriosis involves surgery to confirm the diagnosis. But researchers are working to change the diagnostic approach, so that the condition can be picked up via ultrasound or MRI.
Early detection is essential to prevent serious symptoms in endometriosis. The study found that most women are not diagnosed until their late twenties, only when they struggle to get pregnant.
Boosting Accessibility: The Development of a Mobile SAFE Score AppFuture fertility issues could be resolved by earlier endometriosis diagnosis. Ovulation induction is the traditional approach and is often less effective than IVF for women with endometriosis. Detecting the condition early allows doctors to choose the right track and enhance the chances of success.
Testing the SAFE score tool in clinical settings is the next step, specifically within GP offices and pelvic pain clinics in Brisbane. Scientists are also evaluating the feasibility of designing a mobile app to make the SAFE score screening process even more accessible to everyone.
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. It is signified internationally by the color yellow, which helps heighten awareness for the condition, making people more conscious and improving recognition.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is endometriosis?
A: Endometriosis is a painful, chronic condition where the tissue like inner lining of the uterus starts to grow outside of it.
Q: What is the SAFE score for endometriosis?
A: The 'SAFE' tool is a score-based assessment consisting of 6 specific questions related to endometriosis symptoms, designed to identify at-risk patients.
Q: Why is the early detection important for endometriosis?
A: For endometriosis, early detection is critical to prevent the progression of symptoms and to protect future fertility.
Q: Can the SAFE score be used for teenagers?
A: Yes, the tool is designed to be applicable for all ages and uses age-appropriate questions to detect endometriosis.
Q: Does the SAFE score replace surgery for diagnosis?
A: No, surgery is still the benchmark for endometriosis confirmation. The SAFE score is a vital first step to identify those who need a specialist referral for further intervention.
References:
- Development of an early prediction model for endometriosis risk: the simplified adolescent factors for endometriosis (SAFE) score - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589537026000532)
- A new validated screening method for endometriosis diagnosis based on patient questionnaires - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(21)00544-7/fulltext)
- Impact of Endometriosis Diagnostic Delays on Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12325-019-01215-x)
- Cross-sectional study for derivation of a cut-off value for identification of an early versus delayed diagnosis of endometriosis based on analytical and descriptive research methods - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12905-022-02044-x)
- Early identification of women with endometriosis by means of a simple patient-completed questionnaire screening tool: a diagnostic study - (https://www.fertstert.org/article/S0015-0282(21)01809-4/fulltext)
Source-Medindia