New Research Offers Insights Into Genetic Changes Causing Cancer

Details of Study - Nematode Worm Model to Analyze Mismatch Repair Pathway

The study team hoped to assess in detail how the DNA repair mechanisms operate, in particular the DNA mismatch repair (MMR) pathway to prevent DNA damage and therefore reduce risk of cancer.

(MMR) pathway to prevent DNA damage and therefore reduce risk of cancer.

. The team proceeded to analyze the MMR pathway in greater detail using the nematode worm model C. Elegans .

model . What makes the nematode worm the model of choice is that it requires only three days for these worms to be propagated from one generation to the next, greatly expediting the process of analyzing how DNA alterations are passed on from one generation to the next.

‘Similar DNA mutational processes take place in nematodes and humans and studying the nematode worm will help in providing more insight into the origins of cancer.’

The team found that DNA mismatch repair was passed down for many generations (in worms) and this enabled them to determine a distinct mutational pattern.

Can DNA Changes In Nematode Worm Apply to Humans?

The million dollar question that begged to be answered now was, whether the same processes operated in humans as well.

in humans as well. To answer this question, EMBL-EBI PhD student Nadia Volkova compared theC. Elegansfindings with molecular data from 500 human cancer genomes.

DNA Damage and Inbuilt Repair Mechanisms to Prevent Cancer

DNA Mismatch Repair and Mismatch Repair Deficiency

The results of the study appear in the journal "The DNA mutations we see in cancer cells were," explains Moritz Gerstung, Research Group Leader at EMBL-EBI. "When we study a patient's cancer genome we're looking at the final outcome of multiple mutational processes that often go on for decades before the disease manifests itself. The is a bit like the forensic analysis of a plane crash site, trying to piece together what's happened. Unfortunately, there's no black box to help us. Controlled experiments in model organisms can be used to mimic some of the processes thought to operate on cancer genomes and to establish their exact origins."

"We found a resemblance between the most common signature associated with mutations in MMR genes in humans and the patterns found in nematode worms," explains Volkova. "This in nematodes and humans.

The findings of the study could, therefore aid in better understanding of the processes involved in carcinogenesis and create fresh research opportunities to develop novel treatments.

Cancer is caused by genetic changes or DNA mutations triggered by a range of external factors such as exposure to UV radiation, certain chemicals and smoking. However, errors occurring during the course of cell division also are known to play an important role in carcinogenesis. A cell recognizes most of these errors and corrects them through various repair mechanisms.

However, DNA repair is not a perfect process, so it could still leave certain mutations unrepaired or repair them inaccurately leading to persisting changes in DNA.

Understanding the sequential changes of these mutational processes is key in identifying the reasons for cancer and showing the way for potential avenues for new treatments.

In DNA mismatch repair, the mismatch repair pathway of the genome during repeated cell division.

The MLH1, MSH2, MSH6 and PMS2 genes are involved in the process of or MMR. In persons with constitutional syndrome, such children are brain tumors, gastrointestinal polyps, lymphomas, hematological cancers and rare childhood.

Studies such as these show the way for further research into these pathways, details of the processes involved and how to address defective repair pathways.