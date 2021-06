New Protein Drug Target May Revolutionize Cataract Treatment

How to Prevent Cataract?

Regular eye examinations

Say no to alcohol and smoking

Manage related health problems (for example diabetes may increase cataract risk)

Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables, especially dark, leafy greens like spinach, kale etc

Avoid exposure to ultraviolet light, wear sunglasses

Avoid strain to the eyes by using brighter and better lighting while at work

The research team of international scientists, led by Professor Barbara Pierscionek of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) is the first in the world to measure how the optics in the lens develops. Their project was presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting.The most precise measurements on optics of the lens were made by researchers at SPring-8, the most powerful synchrotron in Japan. The synchrotronis a particle accelerator that produces powerful X-rays by accelerating electrons to the speed of light. The X-rays allow measurements to be taken with increased accuracy yet on optical properties of the eyes.These findings show thatFuture research on the aquaporin proteins using nanotechnology can make drug-based therapy for cataracts to lessen the burden of surgery on many people and provide vision.Though no natural cure for cataracts exists until now, some healthy lifestyle practices may help with cataract prevention, including:Source: Medindia