Dr. Jayashree. G
Written by Dr. Jayashree. G
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Cataracts are one of the leading causes of vision loss and blindness worldwide
  • Aquaporin protein drug target helps treat cataracts
  • Aquaporin protein disrupts the optical development, leading to cataract formation
  • The finding opens up the field for drug-based therapy rather than surgery

Eye experts have made a breakthrough in cataract treatment - supports drug therapy as alternative to surgery.

The protein aquaporin responsible for water passage in the eye lens disrupts optical development, leading to cataract formation.

What is a Cataract?

A cataract is cloudiness in the crystalline lens of the eye that results in a gradually progressive painless diminution of vision. Currently cataracts are treated surgically by removing the cloudy lens and inserting an artificial replacement.
New Protein Drug Target May Revolutionize Cataract Treatment

Professor Pierscionek, Deputy Dean (Research and Innovation) for the Faculty of Health, Education, Medicine and Social Care and member of the Medical Technology Research Centre at ARU, said: "Cataracts are one of the main causes of vision loss and blindness worldwide, yet for many people surgery is inaccessible for various reasons."

Study Findings

The research work shows the sophisticated optics of the lens develops much earlier in gestation (time between conception and child birth) than has previously been thought possible.


The research team of international scientists, led by Professor Barbara Pierscionek of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) is the first in the world to measure how the optics in the lens develops. Their project was presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting.

The most precise measurements on optics of the lens were made by researchers at SPring-8, the most powerful synchrotron in Japan. The synchrotronis a particle accelerator that produces powerful X-rays by accelerating electrons to the speed of light. The X-rays allow measurements to be taken with increased accuracy yet on optical properties of the eyes.

These findings show that aquaporin proteins conduct water passage in the lens are important for good quality of vision.

Future research on the aquaporin proteins using nanotechnology can make drug-based therapy for cataracts to lessen the burden of surgery on many people and provide vision.

How to Prevent Cataract?

Though no natural cure for cataracts exists until now, some healthy lifestyle practices may help with cataract prevention, including:
  • Regular eye examinations
  • Say no to alcohol and smoking
  • Manage related health problems (for example diabetes may increase cataract risk)
  • Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables, especially dark, leafy greens like spinach, kale etc
  • Avoid exposure to ultraviolet light, wear sunglasses
  • Avoid strain to the eyes by using brighter and better lighting while at work

References :
  1. Cataracts - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/cataracts/symptoms-causes/syc-20353790)
  2. At a glance: Cataracts - (https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/cataracts)


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cataract in Detail - Cataract and Skin Diseases
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Cataract and Skin Diseases
READ MORE
Link Between Alzheimer’s and Cataract Surgery
People with Alzheimer's disease (AD) are less likely to have cataract surgery than people without Alzheimer's disease.
READ MORE
Eye Surgeon Creates World Record by Performing One Lakh Cataract Surgeries
An eye surgeon here has claimed to have created a world record by performing 100,000 cataract operations.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Cataract
A cataract is cloudiness in the crystalline lens of the eye that results in a gradually progressive painless diminution of vision.
READ MORE
Cataract in Detail
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cataract
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCataractCataract in DetailSignature Drug ToxicityEyeVisionBlindness FactsDrugs Banned in IndiaMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - Basics