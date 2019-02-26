New Needle Invented for Tissue Targeted Drug Delivery

An intelligent-injector for tissue-targeting (i2T2) has been developed for safe and effective drug delivery to target tissues

The i2T2 injector can deliver drugs to tiny, compact, and hard-to-reach spaces

The injector is easy to operate and does not require any special training

It could replace conventional needle injections in the future

An intelligent injector has been developed that allows the safe and effective delivery of drugs to target tissues. This injector, called Intelligent-Injector for Tissue-Targeting (i2T2), has been developed by a group of scientists at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.