New Injectable Option Offers Six-Month Control for Asthma

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is depemokimab? A: It is a long-acting injection used to help control asthma and severe sinus problems with nasal polyps. Q: Who can use depemokimab? A: Adults and teenagers aged 12 years and older with asthma, and adults with severe nasal polyps. Q: How often do I need depemokimab injection? A: Just once every six months. Q: How does depemokimab help breathing? A: It reduces the inflammation that narrows airways and blocks the sinuses. Q: What side effects are common? A: Itchy skin, headache, tiredness, or mild swelling where the injection is given.

for add-on treatment ofin eligible patients whose symptoms remain poorly controlled ().The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved, on 15 December 2025 as theIt is authorized as an, and as an add-on option for severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in adults.The approval was granted through the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency national assessment procedure. It applies to, including surgical treatment in cases of severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.Asthma causes, which makes breathing difficult. Severe chronic rhinosinusitis involves, with symptoms continuing for more than twelve weeks.This ongoing inflammation can result in the. These conditions can be persistent and challenging to manage for many patients.In people affected by these conditions, the. By doing so, it reduces type two inflammation, which plays a major role in both asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.The medicine is, offering a less frequent dosing schedule compared to many existing options.Julian Beach, Interim Executive Director for Healthcare Quality and Access at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, noted thatand can be difficult to control even with current treatments.He stated that the approval provides anand emphasized that the safety and effectiveness of depemokimab will continue to be closely monitored, as is done for all licensed medicines.The most commonly reported side effects, which may affect more than one in ten people, includeA complete list of possible side effects will be available in the Patient Information Leaflet and the Summary of Product Characteristics, for publication on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.Anyone who believes they are experiencing side effects is encouraged to speak with a doctor, pharmacist, or nurse and report them through the Yellow Card scheme.In conclusion, the approval of depemokimab introduces a long-acting add-on option for patients with asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps whose symptoms persist despite standard care, while ongoing safety monitoring ensures continued evaluation of its benefits and risks.Source-Medindia