New Injectable Option Offers Six-Month Control for Asthma

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jan 12 2026 3:06 PM

Approval of a twice-yearly injectable biological medicine expands treatment options for asthma and chronic sinus inflammation with nasal polyps.

Highlights:
  • Twice-yearly injectable option approved for asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
  • Targets interleukin-5 to reduce type two inflammation driving symptoms
  • Designed for patients whose conditions remain uncontrolled with standard care
A twice-yearly injectable biological medicine has received approval for add-on treatment of asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in eligible patients whose symptoms remain poorly controlled (1 Trusted Source
UK approves the first twice yearly biological medicine for asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

Go to source).
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved depemokimab, marketed as Exdensur, on 15 December 2025 as the first biological medicine given only twice a year.

It is authorized as an add-on treatment for asthma in adults and adolescents aged twelve years and older, and as an add-on option for severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in adults.

The approval was granted through the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency national assessment procedure. It applies to patients whose symptoms continue despite standard care, including surgical treatment in cases of severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
A single injection given just twice a year can help reduce the #inflammation behind difficult-to-control asthma and long-lasting nasal polyp.
#asthmatreatment #rhinosinusitis #asthma #nasalpolyps #medindia

Inflammation and Airway Narrowing in Asthma

Asthma causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways in the lungs, which makes breathing difficult. Severe chronic rhinosinusitis involves long-lasting inflammation of the nose and paranasal sinuses, with symptoms continuing for more than twelve weeks.

This ongoing inflammation can result in the development of soft tissue growths known as nasal polyps. These conditions can be persistent and challenging to manage for many patients.


Blocking Interleukin-5 to Reduce Inflammation

In people affected by these conditions, the active ingredient depemokimab works by blocking a key protein called interleukin-5. By doing so, it reduces type two inflammation, which plays a major role in both asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The medicine is given as an injection under the skin and is administered once every six months, offering a less frequent dosing schedule compared to many existing options.


High Prevalence of Asthma and Sinus Disease in the UK

Julian Beach, Interim Executive Director for Healthcare Quality and Access at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, noted that these conditions affect a large number of people across the United Kingdom and can be difficult to control even with current treatments.

He stated that the approval provides an additional treatment option for patients whose symptoms have not been adequately managed and emphasized that the safety and effectiveness of depemokimab will continue to be closely monitored, as is done for all licensed medicines.


What Patients May Experience After Injection

The most commonly reported side effects, which may affect more than one in ten people, include itchy skin, headache, tiredness, and reactions at the injection site.

A complete list of possible side effects will be available in the Patient Information Leaflet and the Summary of Product Characteristics, for publication on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Anyone who believes they are experiencing side effects is encouraged to speak with a doctor, pharmacist, or nurse and report them through the Yellow Card scheme.

In conclusion, the approval of depemokimab introduces a long-acting add-on option for patients with asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps whose symptoms persist despite standard care, while ongoing safety monitoring ensures continued evaluation of its benefits and risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is depemokimab?

A: It is a long-acting injection used to help control asthma and severe sinus problems with nasal polyps.

Q: Who can use depemokimab?

A: Adults and teenagers aged 12 years and older with asthma, and adults with severe nasal polyps.

Q: How often do I need depemokimab injection?

A: Just once every six months.

Q: How does depemokimab help breathing?

A: It reduces the inflammation that narrows airways and blocks the sinuses.

Q: What side effects are common?

A: Itchy skin, headache, tiredness, or mild swelling where the injection is given.



Reference:
  1. UK approves the first twice yearly biological medicine for asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps - (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-approves-the-first-twice-yearly-biological-medicine-for-asthma-and-severe-chronic-rhinosinusitis-with-nasal-polyps)
Source-Medindia


