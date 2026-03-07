REGISTER
New Hope Against Epstein-Barr and Microplastic-Related Cancer

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 7 2026 12:43 PM

Antibody research is moving an Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) vaccine closer to reality. Meanwhile, scientists have detected significantly higher microplastic levels in prostate cancer tumors.

New Hope Against Epstein-Barr and Microplastic-Related Cancer
Highlights:
  • A monoclonal antibody targeting gp42 prevented EBV infection in humanized mice
  • EBV infects over 90–95% of adults globally and is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen
  • Microplastics were detected in 90% of prostate cancer tumors, with 2.5× higher levels than healthy tissue
Scientists are moving closer to an Epstein–Barr virus vaccine.
Early laboratory findings show that targeted antibodies can block infection in preclinical models.

At the same time, researchers have detected microplastics in nine out of ten prostate cancer tumors. Tumor tissue contained significantly higher plastic levels than nearby healthy tissue.

Together, these findings highlight progress in viral disease prevention and concern about environmental exposures linked to cancer risk (1 Trusted Source
Scientists Advance Toward Epsteinâ€“Barr Vaccine and Uncover Microplastics in Prostate Tumors

Go to source).


Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Can Targeted Antibodies Finally Block Epstein–Barr Virus?

Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) is one of the most common viral infections worldwide. Nearly 95% of adults globally carry the virus.

EBV spreads mainly through saliva and remains dormant in the body for life after infection. To address this long-standing global burden, researchers developed ten monoclonal antibodies using mice engineered with human antibody genes. These antibodies targeted two key viral surface proteins:
  • gp350 enables EBV to bind to cellular receptors
  • gp42 facilitates viral entry into cells
One antibody directed against gp42 successfully prevented infection when mice with humanized immune systems were exposed to EBV. Another antibody targeting gp350 contributed to partial protection. The findings were published in Cell Reports Medicine.

Dr. Andrew McGuire, one of the study’s authors from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, said that after many years of searching for an effective way to protect against the Epstein–Barr virus, these findings represent an important step forward for the scientific community and for individuals at higher risk of complications associated with this virus.”

Infusions of monoclonal antibodies could eventually help block infection or reactivation in high-risk individuals, including transplant recipients, who face life-threatening EBV-associated lymphomas (2 Trusted Source
Study Reveals Progress in Developing Vaccine Against Epstein-Barr Virus

Go to source).


Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment or Prostate Self Assessment Calculator assesses the symptoms of enlarged prostate gland and gives an early warning for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

How Big Is the Global Cancer Burden Linked to EBV?

EBV was classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 1997.

It is causally associated with endemic Burkitt lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). EBV has also been linked to several cancers, including lymphomas and gastric carcinoma.

The global cancer burden is substantial. The scale of EBV-associated malignancies across regions is summarized below:

EBV-Related Cancer Global Impact EBV Association
Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) ~124,700–142,500 new cases (2020) ~84.6% globally attributable to EBV
Gastric carcinoma (subset) 1+ million new cases (2020) ~8–11% EBV-associated
Hodgkin lymphoma Significant regional variation Strong EBV link in many subtypes

The table above quantifies the epidemiological impact of EBV, demonstrating the scale of disease linked to the virus. Such numerical representation establishes the magnitude of public health relevance tied to viral oncogenesis (4 Trusted Source
Reference for the table - Estimating the global burden of Epsteinâ€“Barr virus-related cancers

Go to source).

In high-incidence regions such as Southeast Asia and parts of China, EBV is associated with more than 95% of NPC cases. In Hong Kong and Southern China, annual incidence rates can reach 50 per 100,000 individuals.

Infection has been shown to increase the risk of gastric cancer more than 18-fold in some analyses. Despite its widespread impact, there is currently no licensed vaccine for EBV.


Immune Molecule Deficiency Increases Risk Of Epstein-Barr Virus, EBV-Related Cancer
Immune Molecule Deficiency Increases Risk Of Epstein-Barr Virus, EBV-Related Cancer
Lack of CD70, a protein found on the surface of several types of immune cells, leads to immune problems.

Are Microplastics Quietly Accumulating in Prostate Tumors?

Parallel to efforts targeting viral oncogenesis, researchers from NYU Langone Health examined whether environmental pollutants may also accumulate within tumor tissue. The pilot study examined tissue from ten patients undergoing prostate removal surgery. Plastic particles were found in:
  • 90% of tumor samples
  • 70% of benign prostate tissue samples
Tumor samples contained about 40 micrograms of plastic per gram of tissue.

Noncancerous tissue contained approximately 16 micrograms per gram. That represents roughly 2.5 times higher concentration in tumors.

A quantitative comparison of tissue concentrations is shown below:
Infographics On Hope Against Epstein Barr
Microplastics are plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters produced by the breakdown of larger plastic products.

An estimated 2.7 million tonnes of microplastics entered the environment in 2020. These particles have been detected in water, soil, air, food chains, arteries, placentas, and multiple organs (3 Trusted Source
About Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Go to source).

Researchers focused on 12 of the most common plastic molecules. The team cautioned that the study involved a small group of patients. Larger studies are needed to confirm the findings.


Microplastics and Prostate Cancer: Unveiling a Hidden Health Threat
Microplastics and Prostate Cancer: Unveiling a Hidden Health Threat
Microplastics were found in 90% of prostate tumors, with 2.5 times higher concentrations than in healthy cells. Reducing plastic exposure may help lower risk.

What Do These Findings Mean for Public Health?

Taken together, these findings highlight two distinct but intersecting pathways in cancer research: biological prevention and environmental risk assessment.

On one side, antibody-based strategies may open the path toward preventing EBV infection and reducing the burden of virus-related cancers. On the other hand, environmental plastic exposure may represent a growing and largely unregulated health risk (5 Trusted Source
Microplastics found in 90% of prostate cancer tumours

Go to source).

Both developments underscore a central message. Preventive science matters—whether targeting a lifelong virus or addressing pollutants embedded in daily life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Epsteinâ€“Barr virus (EBV)?

A: EBV is a common herpesvirus that spreads mainly through saliva and infects over 90% of adults worldwide. It remains dormant in the body for life.

Q: Is there currently a vaccine for EBV?

A: No approved vaccine exists yet, but monoclonal antibody research shows promising preventive results in preclinical models.

Q: Can EBV cause cancer?

A: Yes. EBV is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen and is linked to nasopharyngeal carcinoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, and certain gastric cancers.

Q: What are microplastics?

A: Microplastics are tiny plastic fragments between 1 nanometer and 5 millimeters that originate from product breakdown or manufactured microbeads.

Q: Were microplastics found only in cancer tissue?

A: No. They were found in both tumor and benign tissue, but concentrations were significantly higher in tumor samples.

Q: Do microplastics definitely cause prostate cancer?

A: The current study suggests a possible association, but larger studies are required to establish a direct causal link.


References:
  1. Scientists Advance Toward Epstein–Barr Vaccine and Uncover Microplastics in Prostate Tumors - (https://theindianpractitioner.com/scientists-advance-toward-epstein-barr-vaccine-and-uncover-microplastics-in-prostate-tumors/)
  2. Study Reveals Progress in Developing Vaccine Against Epstein-Barr Virus - (https://omannews.gov.om/topics/en/99/show/127235)
  3. About Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) - (https://www.cdc.gov/epstein-barr/about/index.html)
  4. Reference for the table - Estimating the global burden of Epstein–Barr virus-related cancers - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8752571/)
  5. Microplastics found in 90% of prostate cancer tumours - (https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/microplastics-found-in-90-of-prostate-cancer-tumours/205518/)

