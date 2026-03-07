New Hope Against Epstein-Barr and Microplastic-Related Cancer

Antibody research is moving an Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) vaccine closer to reality. Meanwhile, scientists have detected significantly higher microplastic levels in prostate cancer tumors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Epsteinâ€“Barr virus (EBV)?

A: EBV is a common herpesvirus that spreads mainly through saliva and infects over 90% of adults worldwide. It remains dormant in the body for life.

Q: Is there currently a vaccine for EBV?

A: No approved vaccine exists yet, but monoclonal antibody research shows promising preventive results in preclinical models.

Q: Can EBV cause cancer?

A: Yes. EBV is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen and is linked to nasopharyngeal carcinoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, and certain gastric cancers.

Q: What are microplastics?

A: Microplastics are tiny plastic fragments between 1 nanometer and 5 millimeters that originate from product breakdown or manufactured microbeads.

Q: Were microplastics found only in cancer tissue?

A: No. They were found in both tumor and benign tissue, but concentrations were significantly higher in tumor samples.

Q: Do microplastics definitely cause prostate cancer?

A: The current study suggests a possible association, but larger studies are required to establish a direct causal link.