New Glands That Lubricate Our Throat Called Tubarial Salivary Glands Discovered

'A pair of new salivary glands have been discovered in the nasopharynx that have been named tubarial salivary glands. This discovery could have major implications in radiotherapy of head and neck cancer.'



How was the Discovery Made?



"We thought it wasn't possible to discover this in 2020"says Valstar. "It's important that it's replicated and it should be done with different series of patients. It's important to have confirmation of new medical findings."

Where are the Glands Anatomically Located? The newly discovered glands are located around a cartilage called torus tubarius cartilage adjacent to the nasopharynx. Hence, these glands have been named tubarial salivary glands, which are roughly 3.9 cm in length.It is believed that the primary function of these glands is to lubricate and moisten the upper throat, behind the nose and



Currently, the following three salivary glands are known: Sublingual Salivary Glands: These are the smallest of the three salivary glands and are located under the floor of the mouth and below either side of the tongue

These are the smallest of the three salivary glands and are located under the floor of the mouth and below either side of the tongue Submandibular Salivary Glands: These are intermediate in size (about the size of a walnut) and are located below the jaw

These are intermediate in size (about the size of a walnut) and are located below the jaw Parotid Salivary Glands: These are the largest of the three salivary glands and are located just in front of each ear "Beyond those, perhaps a thousand microscopic salivary glands are scattered throughout the mucosal tissue of the throat and mouth. So, imagine our surprise when we found these" says Vogel. How were the Glands Detected? These newly discovered salivary glands cannot be visualized by means of conventional medical imaging techniques, such as ultrasonography (USG), computed tomography (CT) or

What are the Implications of the Discovery? Radiotherapy of head and neck region can generally damage salivary glands and this leads to dry mouth and trouble swallowing, speaking and eating. The researchers indicate that this discovery could have important implications in clinical oncology, with particular reference to



"For most patients, it should technically be possible to avoid delivering radiation to this newly discovered location of the salivary gland system in the same way we try to spare known glands," Vogel said.



"Our next step is to find out how we can best spare these new glands and in which patients. If we can do this, patients may experience less side effects which will benefit their overall quality of life after treatment."



In summary this discovery clearly shows that despite all the advancements there is still much to learn about the human body. Importantly, this discovery has been made possible by newly developed imaging technologies, coupled with the expertise of the scientists to interpret the highly complex visual data.



And in the end it may be said that many great scientific discoveries have come as a surprise - aschance findings. As the legendary French microbiologist, Louis Pasteur once said:"Chance favors the prepared mind."



Reference : The tubarial salivary glands: A potential new organ at risk for radiotherapy - (https://www.thegreenjournal.com/article/S0167-8140(20)30809-4/fulltext#%20)



The study has been published in the reputed medical journal Radiotherapy & Oncology, which is a constituent journal of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, published from Heidelberg, Germany.The study was led by Dr. Matthijs H. Valstar, who is a surgeon at the Department of Head and Neck Oncology and Surgery, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NCI), Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is also an adjunct faculty at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Amsterdam University Medical Center.