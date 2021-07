New Beverage Helps Reduce the Risk of Urinary Stone Formation

Reasons behind Urinary Stone Formation

The Wonder Drink

Key-Ingredients to the Combo-Drink

Banana Stem: The core stems of the banana plant after the complete removal of all the hands of bananas is called the banana stem. The stem consists of a substance that exerts a diuretic effect (elimination of extra fluid or salt from the body) and reduces the amount of oxalate in the urine. They are cheap, easy to find adjuvant for urinary stones medications.

Blue Pea Flowers: They are highly rich in antioxidants that overcome the oxidative stress of the body. The flower extracts when combined with banana stems in proper ratio and methods, promotes wonders in reducing the risk of urinary stone formation.

The Anti-Urinary-Stones Drink

Facts and Statistics on Urinary Stone

One in ten people develops kidney stones at least once during their lifetime.

The kidney stones risk prevails in 15% of the population of the United States of America.

The gender-wise risk is evident by 11% in men and 6% in women in the United States.

The prevalence of kidney stones has increased from 3.8% in 1970 to 10% during 2013-2014 in the United States.

It is found that although calcium is found in certain kidney stones, actual intake of calcium does not precipitate urinary stone formation.

Instead, high salt and non-dairy animal protein (meat, beef, chicken, fish, and pork) increase the risk of stones as the salts prevent calcium absorption by the body.

The hot climatic regions contribute to the high incidence of urinary stones due to dehydration. This is the reason why they are referred to as kidney stone season.

The largest kidney stone recorded was found to be over 5 inches at its widest point as per Guinness World Records.

The threat of urinary stones remains silent. The most common treatments of urinary stones are(Shock wave lithotripsy - SWL), andapart fromMany people fail to recognize the potential dangers of this life-threatening condition - urinary stone as a disease. This results in mere neglect of the preventive measures for the disease. Consuming too little water daily raises the risk of urinary stones.says Asst. Prof. Dr. Chanchai Boonla, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, and Chulalongkorn University.such as lemon, grapefruit, bergamot, tart cranberries, and melons. However Thai people ignore the preference of these citric fruits over sweet ones, thereby raising the chance of urinary stones crystallization.Moreover,In the busy schedule of life, increased oxidative stress due to low antioxidants in the food raises the concern for this serious problem.To overcome the disease burden, the researchers have successfully developed a concentrated beverage fromandto reduce the risk of urinary stones formation.The innovativewas developed to address the major risk factors of urinary stones. However, the herbal drink is not only loaded with the potential to prevent urinary stone formation but is also tasty and nutritious.The drink contains a mixture of both citrate and antioxidants that helps inThe product has been certified by thein the beverage in sealed containers category with its promising results in the preclinical test.The blend of modern and traditional medicine focuses on the high recurrence chance of chronic urinary stone problems among Thai people. This also helps in cutting down the side effects of potassium citrate medications Source: Medindia