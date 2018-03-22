medindia
New Anti-cancer Protein Biomarker Identified In Liver Cancer
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

New Anti-cancer Protein Biomarker Identified In Liver Cancer

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 22, 2018 at 4:57 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • New anti-cancer protein LHPP (phospholysine phosphohistidine inorganic pyrophosphate phosphatase) identified, that could be a potential biomarker for liver cancer
  • Complete loss of LHPP from tumor cells is associated with lower survival rates and unfavorable patient prognosis
  • Incidence of liver (hepatocellular) cancer has almost doubled over the last 20 years in Switzerland
Newly identified tumor suppressor protein LHPP can have diagnostic, as well as, prognostic value in liver cancer according to a recent study led by Prof. Michael N. Hall from the Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland. Presence of this protein prevents the uncontrolled proliferation of cells and the development of cancer.
New Anti-cancer Protein Biomarker Identified In Liver Cancer

The findings of the study appear in the journal Nature.

Details of the Study

  • The team created a mouse model for hepatocellular carcinoma by activating mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin) signaling, specifically in the liver. Activation of this pathway is known to promote development of cancer.
  • The scientists then analyzed more than 4,000 proteins in total, comparing their concentrations in healthy versus tumor tissue.
  • One particular enzyme emerged as the hot favorite: the histidine phosphatase, LHPP. This protein while present in normal healthy tissue was completely absent in cancer cells "It is striking that LHPP is present in healthy tissue and completely absent in tumor tissue," says first author Sravanth Hindupur.
  • Re-introducing the genetic information for production of LHPP by the cells prevents the development of tumors and maintains liver function.
  • Similar to what was noted in the mouse model, there was a marked reduction/absence of LHPP levels in patients with liver cancer. Additionally, both disease severity and life expectancy correlated with LHPP levels.
  • In patients with complete loss of this anti-cancer protein, they died on average two years earlier. Thus LHPP proves to be useful as a biomarker to classify tumors.
The findings of the study do seem to suggest that the until now unknown tumor suppressor protein LHPP may be a useful prognostic biomarker in patients with liver carcinoma

How LHPP Protein Acts As Tumor Suppressor

  • A basic point to understand is that phosphorylation of proteins is important in cancer formation.
  • LHPP is a phosphatase (enzyme) that removes histidine-linked phosphate groups from proteins (dephosphorylation), thus keeping cancer from forming i.e tumor suppressor. Like all amino acids, histidine is a basic component of proteins.
  • When LHPP protein is absent, overall protein histidine phosphorylation is increased, which can leadto activation of several important pathways and uncontrolled cell proliferation.
  • Similarly LHPP may also have a role in the development of other tumors which needs to be investigated
According to Hindupur, "Histidine phosphorylation of proteins has been poorly investigated due to the lack of suitable tools. Tony Hunter, from the Salk Institute in the USA, has provided us with new tools to analyze histidine phosphorylation. We have now been able to visualize a whole new layer of complexity in tumor formation".

In conclusion, the identification of this new anti-cancer protein may pave the way for further research to understand the mechanism of action and role of histidine phosphorylated proteins in tumorogenesis and find potential clinical applications in cancer treatment.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Hepatocellular cancer is the most common (90%) form of primary liver cancer. The incidence has been found to be rising in many developed nations and is likely to continue rising. Most patients have underlying chronic liver disease.

Liver cancer can be diagnosed by means of CT or MRI scans and elevated levels of serum alpha fetoprotein. In some cases liver biopsy may be necessary to confirm diagnosis.

Surgical removal of tumor, liver transplantation and radiofrequency or ethanol injection ablation are now standard therapies for early-stage disease. With these treatments, five year survival rates vary between 50% and 70%.

High levels of alpha fetoprotein have been found to be associated with an unfavorable prognosis.

References:
  1. Recombinant Mouse Phospholysine phosphohistidine inorganic pyrophosphate phosphatase(Lhpp),Mammalian cell - (https://www.cusabio.com/Recombinant-Protein/Recombinant-Mouse-Phospholysine-phosphohistidine-inorganic-pyrophosphate-phospha-Mammalian-cell-12505310.html)
  2. Primary Liver Cancer - (https://patient.info/doctor/primary-liver-cancer-pro)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Liver Cancer

Liver Cancer

Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.

Ultrasound With Blood Test Boosts Detection of Liver Cancer

Ultrasound With Blood Test Boosts Detection of Liver Cancer

A combination of surveillance imaging (ultrasound) and alpha fetoprotein (AFP) boosts detection of liver cancer in patients with cirrhosis.

Liquid Biopsy With Tumor DNA - New Detection of Liver Cancer

Liquid Biopsy With Tumor DNA - New Detection of Liver Cancer

Liquid biopsy carrying tumor DNA may be a new way to detect liver cancer earlier and easier. Non-invasive blood tests present a better alternative.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Neonatal Jaundice

Neonatal Jaundice

Yellow colouring of skin in newborns, a condition called Neonatal jaundice. , Neonatal jaundice is caused by presence of excessive serum bilirubin.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Neonatal Jaundice Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug hypersensitivity is an adverse reaction that occurs due to an interaction between a drug and ...

 Stiff Joints

Stiff Joints

Stiff joints are a major problem for the elderly, as the joints tend to wear-and-tear with ...

 Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine/Endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women worldwide. Uterine cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...