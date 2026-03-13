New AI Genome Model Evo 2 Reads DNA Like a Language

A new AI system, Evo 2, trained on trillions of DNA base pairs can predict genetic mutations and design biological sequences, opening new paths for precision medicine.

Genome modelling and design across all domains of life with Evo 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Evo 2 AI genome model?

A: Evo 2 is a biological foundation model trained on trillions of DNA base pairs to analyse and generate genomic sequences across many species.

Q: How does Evo 2 predict harmful genetic mutations?

A: Evo 2 estimates the probability of DNA sequences occurring in nature. Mutations that significantly reduce this probability are predicted to disrupt biological function.

Q: What dataset was used to train the Evo 2 genomic AI model?

A: The Evo 2 system was trained on the OpenGenome2 dataset containing more than 8.8 trillion nucleotides from organisms spanning bacteria, archaea, eukaryotes and bacteriophages.

Q: Can Evo 2 generate new DNA sequences?

A: Yes. Evo 2 can produce long DNA sequences, including mitochondrial, prokaryotic and eukaryotic genomic segments with biologically realistic patterns.

Q: Why is Evo 2 important for precision medicine?

A: Evo 2 may help researchers interpret genetic variants more quickly, allowing scientists to better understand how mutations influence disease risk and treatment strategies.