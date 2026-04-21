Natural is Not Always Safe: Liver Damage from Hidden Herbal Toxins

Natural supplements may carry toxic metals and hidden drugs, increasing risks of liver failure and mortality, especially in people with pre-existing liver conditions.

Highlights: Analysis of 386 natural remedies found heavy metals like mercury and lead exceeding WHO limits

exceeding WHO limits 40% of patients developed acute-on-chronic liver failure after taking herbal supplements

after taking herbal supplements Nearly half of the products contained undeclared pharmaceutical drugs and 31% had animal-derived content

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Analysis of 386 alternative medicinal products implicated in liver injury reveal clinically relevant associations with potentially hepatotoxic botanicals, pharmaceutical adulteration, heavy metal contamination, and undisclosed animal content



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Analysis of Supplement Use and Liver Injury Cases

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Linked to Supplement Use

Heavy Metal Contamination and Toxic Exposure

Testing revealed that many supplements contained heavy metals exceeding World Health Organization safety limits. Mercury was detected in 34 percent of products, cadmium in 25 percent, arsenic in 21 percent, and lead in 14 percent .

. Notably, cadmium exposure showed a strong association, with a 76 percent link to cases of acute-on-chronic liver failure . This suggests that toxic metal accumulation may play a major role in triggering severe liver damage.

. This suggests that toxic metal accumulation may play a major role in triggering severe liver damage. Nearly half of the analyzed products were found to contain undeclared pharmaceutical substances, meaning medications were added without being disclosed on labels. Additionally, 31 percent of the supplements included animal-derived components .

meaning medications were added without being disclosed on labels. Additionally, . Among commonly recognized herbs linked to these adverse effects was ginger. Other less familiar ingredients included haritaki, vidanga, long pepper, and bibhitaki, indicating that both common and obscure herbal components may pose risks.

Regulation Gaps and Environmental Sources of Contamination

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What percentage of patients developed acute-on-chronic liver failure after taking natural remedies? A: Forty percent of patients developed acute-on-chronic liver failure. Q: Which heavy metals were found in the natural remedies? A: Mercury, cadmium, arsenic, and lead were the heavy metals found, with mercury appearing in 34% of products. Q: What should you watch for in supplements to protect your liver? A: Contamination and undisclosed ingredients are key risks that may lead to liver problems. Q: What does "undeclared pharmaceutical adulteration" mean? A: It means that pharmaceutical medications were added to the natural remedies but were not listed on the product labels.

Analysis of 386 alternative medicinal products implicated in liver injury reveal clinically relevant associations with potentially hepatotoxic botanicals, pharmaceutical adulteration, heavy metal contamination, and undisclosed animal content - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/gastroenterology/articles/10.3389/fgstr.2026.1784785/full?utm_source=F-NTF&utm_medium=EMLX&utm_campaign=PRD_FEOPS_20170000_ARTICLE)

Contamination, adulteration, and hidden toxic substances in so-called “natural” remedies have been).Opting for herbal supplements or natural remedies to manage health conditions or improve wellness may seem like a more mindful choice compared to prescription medications.While that may sometimes hold true,with implications that extend beyond regional use and may also affect consumers in the United States.In findings published in March 2026 in the journal, a group of eight liver specialists from the Liver Institute at Rajagiri Hospital in southern India reviewed cases involving 91 patients.Collectively, these individuals hadafter using what is categorized as complementary and alternative medicine, including herbal formulations.The analysis revealed that each patient had taken slightly more than four supplements on average. The mean age of participants was 48 years, and 76 percent of them were male. These cases highlighted a concerning association between supplement intake and adverse liver events.A significant 40 percent of patients developed acute-on-chronic liver failure, indicating that many already had underlying liver conditions before experiencing acute deterioration potentially triggered by supplement use. Among those with pre-existing liver disease,These findings emphasize the heightened vulnerability of individuals with existing liver issues when exposed to certain unregulated or contaminated health products.Although the investigation was conducted in India, where ayurvedic practices are widely used, the concerns are not limited to one region. Herbal supplements are often not strictly regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration, raising similar safety questions globally.Even with careful label reading, undisclosed ingredients remain a common issue, as evidenced by frequent food and drug recalls. Environmental factors such as contamination in soil and water are considered key sources of heavy metal buildup in these products, showing how environmental damage can directly affect the safety of what people consume.To sum up, the findings show that some herbal and natural supplements are not as safe as they seem, with contamination and hidden ingredients increasing the risk of serious liver damage, especially in people who already have liver problems.Source-Medindia