Nanoparticle Injection Could Help Treat Skin Cancer

Due to the nanoparticles' bioadhesive nature, they can bind to the tumor matrix and remain attached to the tumors for a longer time.
The slow release of these compounds plays a key role in the significant death of a large number of cancer cells. The treatment results were also proven valid when compared to tumors of control models without the nanoparticles.
Nanoparticles in Skin Cancer
This therapy can also be combined with an agent capable of stimulating the body's immune system.
"I call the phenomenon 'kill and thrill. You don't want to just kill the cells and leave them there, you want to stimulate the immune system to clean up the mess and also react against cells that might not have been killed directly. So it's a two-pronged attack on cancer",
says Dr. Michael Girardi.
The nanoparticle injection could eliminate the need for surgery
and help avoid potential wound infections and other complications.
An injection-based therapy would also mean that patients could have multiple tumors treated in a single visit. A single dose of the chemotherapy agent is possible to excite the results against cancer cells.
The present treatment strives to advance the preclinical development and then enter clinical trials.
The ground-breaking treatment serves as a base for an effective as well as new molecular therapy against skin cancer.
This may help formulate even better therapies for other cancers too.
Skin Cancer Statistics
- In the US, every hour more than 2 people die of skin cancer.
- Having 5 or more sunburns doubles melanoma risk.
- The 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99 percent.
- 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.
Skin Cancer Prevention
Preventing skin cancer by protecting yourself completely requires a comprehensive approach. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends the following:
- Avoid getting sunburned and tanning.
- Use a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen.
- Keep newborns out of the sun.
- Consult a dermatologist for a professional skin exam.
Source: Medindia